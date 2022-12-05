POCATELLO — Holy Spirit Catholic School invites the public to celebrate Christmas with its second annual drive-by caroling and pajama drive event on Friday from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Students will be performing Christmas songs in front of the church and collecting pajama donations for those in need. The event will take place in front of St. Anthony Chapel, 524 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello, next door to the school. The school asks that cars drive by slowly, yet carefully, in either direction.
“Our engagement and place in the Pocatello/Chubbuck community is a blessing to us, and our students are excited to spread cheer and goodwill to our friends and neighbors,” said Principal Karianne Earnest. “We encourage people to drive by, roll down the windows, listen to the sounds of the season, and, if they can, drop off a new set of pajamas for a child in need.”
Pajamas can be size infant to adult and must be a onesie or top/bottom set. This pajama drive is being done in conjunction with Scholastic Books Pajama Program. For every pair of pajamas donated, Scholastic Book Clubs will donate a brand-new book to Pajama Program to give to a child facing adversity. If you cannot attend the drive-by pajama drive but would still like to donate, you can drop off a set of pajamas at the school office. All donations will remain local to the Southeast Idaho community.
Holy Spirit Catholic School not only provides high-quality education to the youth of this community but also places a high emphasis on service. This pajama drive is one of many service projects the school has sponsored this year. Previous projects included hosting a highly successful blood drive this past Veteran’s Day and providing nearly 100 free Thanksgiving dinners to members of our community.
