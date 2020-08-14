Tiered plan rooted in commitment to health, safety and community
POCATELLO — Holy Spirit Catholic School has released its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The plan focuses on the health and safety of students and staff. It was developed through coordination with a special task force, meetings with the school’s parish and the Diocese of Boise, consultation with the local health department, and feedback from staff and parents. The plan can be found online at https://www.holyspiritcs.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/HSCS_REOPENING.pdf.
“Our number one priority is to deliver the high-quality educational experience that is the hallmark of Holy Spirit in the safest way possible,” said Principal Karianne Earnest. “As a Catholic school in this wonderful community, we have a duty and responsibility to show care and love to our neighbor, and we do that with our diligent practice and execution of this plan.”
The school’s plan includes a detailed approach to various social distancing and teaching techniques. The school will provide regular cleaning and disinfecting of high-contact areas, an isolation area for anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms, hand-sanitizer stations, student and employee health screenings, temperature checks, social distancing in all classrooms, and the use of cloth face covers or face shields. In 2019 Holy Spirit completed construction on a new wing of the school. This expansion, coupled with small class sizes, will allow students and staff to safety distance while still learning in the classroom with their peers.
The school will also provide a remote learning option for any families that would like to keep their students at home, but still receive high-quality educational instruction from Holy Spirit teachers. These families will work with a dedicated remote learning coordinator to assist with schedules, assignments and communication. Students can choose in-person or remote learning instruction at any time during the year and can move between as their circumstances change or evolve.
Starting Sept. 1 Holy Spirit will host a phased return to school by having one-third of students attend each of the first three days of school. This phased approach will allow teachers and staff to model for students and families the new safety and health protocols that will be followed daily and help get students comfortable with these new routines. Full, in-person instruction will begin on Sept. 8.
The plans for 2020-2021 are based on the value Holy Spirit places on face-to-face instruction and the community learning environment that has been an important characteristic of Catholic school education over the years. Holy Spirit will evaluate the plan on a regular basis and modify the plan as circumstances change.