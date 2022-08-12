POCATELLO — Holy Spirit Catholic School will conduct registration day on Monday from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the school, which is located at 540 N. 7th Ave. in Pocatello. The activity will be set up in an open house style, which will allow busy parents to drop in anytime.

Parents are also reminded to bring their students' birth certificates and current immunization records. The Holy Spirit website is another timesaver, offering parents the opportunity to review the school’s registration checklist and registration forms.