POCATELLO — Holy Spirit Catholic School will conduct registration day on Monday from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the school, which is located at 540 N. 7th Ave. in Pocatello. The activity will be set up in an open house style, which will allow busy parents to drop in anytime.
Parents are also reminded to bring their students' birth certificates and current immunization records. The Holy Spirit website is another timesaver, offering parents the opportunity to review the school’s registration checklist and registration forms.
Karianne Earnest, principal of Holy Spirit School, reflects on registration day: “The time for back to school always seems to sneak up on both parents and educators, but we’ve got our process pretty streamlined. We are excited to see all of the returning parents and students and to welcome all the new faces back to school.”
Holy Spirit Catholic School has served the community for 70 years and was formerly called Saint Anthony’s. Today the school carries on the rich tradition — small class sizes and an excellent teacher-to-student ratio, faith-based learning with an inclusive and diverse student body, and highly qualified and motivated teachers. Spanish instruction is now available in all grades along with before and after school care, sports programs, music, P.E., art, field trips and hands-on learning.
Holy Spirit Church Pastor Henry Carmona added: “Our mission here at Holy Spirit School is very simple really; we want to provide a welcoming environment where students live the gospel message, exhibit high academic achievement and provide service to the community. Based on the feedback we receive from the parents of our students, I’d say our mission is being fulfilled.”
For more information regarding Holy Spirit Catholic School, visit its website at holyspiritcs.com or call 208-232-5763.