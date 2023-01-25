POCATELLO — Feb. 11 is the date for this year’s annual Holy Spirit Catholic School auction, and all the activity leading up to the big day has been well underway for weeks. The theme this year of “Boots and Bowties” is an invitation to all based around our area's theme of western hospitality.
The doors open at 5 p.m. at the Grand Idaho Inn & Suites, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello, which is a new location this year.
"Our area merchants have been particularly generous this year, and we have some great values for both the silent and general auction,” said Karianne Earnest, principal of Holy Spirit School.
The silent auction is always a crowd favorite and will remain open until 6:45, with dinner being served at 7 p.m. The Sand Trap will once again be providing its delicious fare.
“We are also excited to have a live band at the auction this year, which will greatly add to the festivities," Earnest said.
The auction serves as one of the school's main sources of revenue and provides that one opportunity each year for people, from every part of the community, to support this amazing resource.
"We can’t thank all of our contributors and volunteers enough. It’s all their hard work and enthusiasm that make this such a wonderful experience each year," Earnest said.
Holy Spirit Catholic School has been serving the community for over 70 years. The school carries on the rich tradition of providing excellent academics, small class sizes, a faith-based environment, an inclusive and diverse student body, and highly qualified teachers. The school offers before and after-school care, sports programs, music, PE, art, field trips and hands-on learning.
Tickets are $45 per person, $80 per couple and $300 for a reserved table of eight, and tickets will be an additional $5 at the door.
For more information regarding the Holy Spirit Catholic School auction, call 208-232-5763.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.