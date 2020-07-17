POCATELLO — The Holy Spirit Catholic Community is having Mass at St. Anthony Chapel on North Seventh Avenue in Pocatello once again.
Mass in English is at 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday, and the Mass in Spanish is at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The church is sanitized between each service. Those attending are asked to wear masks, use hand sanitizer available at the entrance, and be ushered to selective seating to observe safe social distancing. They are also providing extra seating in the hall with live-streamed accommodations. If you have been ill in the past few days or have been exposed to anyone with the virus, they strongly encourage you to stay home for two weeks. They are following the CDC guidelines to protect all in attendance and they wish to welcome you back to join in the services.
Daily Mass has resumed also at 7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday at St. Joseph's Chapel on North Hayes Street and noon at St. Anthony's Chapel. The same requirements apply for these daily services.
The Sacrament of Reconciliation is available at 3 p.m. Saturdays at St. Anthony Chapel. Please plan to wear a mask and again practice safe social distancing for the your safety and the safety of others.