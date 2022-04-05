POCATELLO - The Holy Spirit Catholic Community of Pocatello is celebrating the 125th anniversary of the construction of St. Joseph’s Church this year. If you’d like to learn more about the historic structure located at 439 N. Hayes, Holy Spirit is hosting a special lecture on the building on April 21 at 7 p.m. in the St. Joseph’s Chapel.
Dr. Lavonne Mills, a member of Holy Spirit Community, will open the lecture with a discussion of the building of the church and the first 25 years of the structure. “Some of the parts of the building that we’ve grown to love were not there at the construction of the church,” explained Dr. Mills, “such as the 3 bells that are still rung on Sundays, the pipe organ and the Gothic style altar and stations of the cross. They were added in the first 25 years after the completion of the construction.”
Other features remain the same from the church’s December 1897 dedication. These include the church’s many magnificent stained- glass windows, the statues in the front of the church and the pews. Excavation for the church began in 1896. The church building was added to the National Register of Historic Place in 1978.
After Dr. Mills’ discussion of the early days of the facility, fellow Holy Spirit parishioner Paul Yochum will talk about the many restoration efforts that have taken place over the years to keep the building as close to its original quarter century composition as possible. Restoration projects included rebuilding the rear brick wall behind the altar and replacing deteriorated stone around the doors and on the outside of the church, efforts which were led by Mike Katsilometes and Mike Hayden.
Inside the church, priorities included restoring the statues of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Our Lady of Lourdes plus the Last Supper on the altar. Iconographer Mary Katsilometes was instrumental in those restoration efforts.
“Being an iconographer, she knows the correct colors and the correct depictions, so it’s all authentic and beautiful,” explained Dr. Mills of Mary Katsilometes’ expertise.
After the lecture, the audience will be treated to a hymn played on the historic organ, and the church bells, which were installed in 1900, will be rung.
The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Holy Spirit Parish office at (208) 232-1196.