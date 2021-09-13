“Holiness to the Lord” & “The House of the Lord” are the words inscribed on every temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. When one thinks of a “temple,” what does one think of? Solomon’s Temple, maybe? Possibly, one thinks of the abundance of “Mormon” temples scattered throughout Idaho and Utah. Those who travel through Pocatello, and who live in the Portneuf valley, cannot miss the giant white building that has a golden statue on top of its spire sitting on Pocatello’s east bench. Those unfamiliar with the two-year construction of that building, or with the beliefs The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, may not recognize that it is a house of the Lord.
Latter-Day Saints believe that temples are literally houses of God. They believe when dedicated, the Lord Jesus Christ accepts His house. In the church’s beginnings, the prophet Joseph Smith was commanded by the Lord to build a house of God (temple) in Kirtland, Ohio. (D&C 94.1) It is recorded in the church’s history that “at the dedication ceremony [of that temple] and at meetings in the following weeks, Latter-day Saints experienced dramatic outpourings of the Holy Spirit and remarkable spiritual events within the temple” (Church History Topics). Latter-Day Saints go to temples to seek answers to questions during troubling times. One week after its dedication on 03 April 1836, as recorded in one of the church’s volumes of scripture, The Doctrine & Covenants, Jesus Christ appeared to Smith and Oliver Cowdery in the Kirtland Temple, proclaiming: “I have accepted this house, and my name shall be here; and I will manifest to my people in mercy in this house” (D&C 110.7).
What do people do in a temple? Contrary to contemporary rumors or beliefs, Latter-Day Saints do not go to temples to burn incense, sacrifice animals, or baptize dead bodies. Latter-Day Saints do sacrifice time that could have been spent watching television, going to sporting events, sleeping or various other activities to ‘attend the temple’ or ‘do temple work.’ What work? Are Mormons being paid to ‘work in the temple?’ No. One might say that the LDS jargon of ‘doing temple work’ is further building one’s relationship with God and his Son Jesus Christ. Latter-Day Saints ‘attend the temple’ to make covenants or promises with God. Those covenants, if kept, allows one to enter into God’s presence after death.
Why are families so important to Latter-Day Saints? Eternal families are center to the beliefs of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. According to “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” Latter-Day Saints believe “all human beings—male and female—are created in the image of God. Each is a beloved spirit son or daughter of heavenly parents, and, as such, each has a divine nature and destiny” (ChurchofJesusChrist.org). That destiny is being able to live with families forever after death. Latter-Day Saints believe that the fullness, not just parts, but all of Christ’s gospel was restored through Joseph Smith. Smith received authority, called Priesthood, to restore Christ’s gospel and church from the resurrected Peter, James and John. Revelation (direction) from God to prophets occurs today! Temples are important because that is where the authority to seal families together forever occurs.
What else happens in temples? The Apostle Peter addressed this: “For Christ also hath once asuffered for sins, the just for the bunjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to cdeath in the flesh, but quickened by the dSpirit: By which also he went and apreached unto the bspirits in cprison” (1 Pet 3.10). “For this cause was the bgospel cpreached also to them that are ddead, that they might be ejudged according to men in the flesh, but live according to God in the spirit” (1 Pet 4.6). After death, our spirits (souls) go to a waiting area (the spirit world) to await resurrection. There, many are taught the gospel of Jesus Christ and are given THE CHOICE to accept it or not. In temples, Latter-Day Saints are baptized by proxy for persons who have died, and who did not have the chance to accept Christ’s gospel. In the temple, other ordinances, like baptism, are performed. There, couples are married for time and eternity. This means that they and their children will live forever, together, after death if they keep the promises they made to each other and to God in the temple. Latter-Day Saints do proxy work for their dead relatives so they can live with their families forever too!
An open house for the Pocatello, Idaho LDS temple has begun. Anyone can see what it’s like inside and learn more until it is dedicated. Free tickets are available at pocatellotemple.org.
Case Stayner holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Idaho State University and loves writing in his free time and using this talent at his place of employment. The most important things Case values in life are his religious beliefs, including his faith in God the Father and his son Jesus Christ and his dedication to his family.