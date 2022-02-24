These words came from the mouth of a 5-year-old. He did not look weak or as if he had ever been beaten; in fact, he was the epitome of a strong, young boy. Nevertheless, to us something seemed very wrong about the whole scenario.
We heard those same words quite a few times during our two-year sojourn living and working in the Polynesian paradise of Samoa, not American Samoa, but the other nearby independent nation of Samoa.
Both of us were involved with what was known as CCWS, Church College of Western Samoa, and one of several schools in third world countries sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in places where the local governments cannot afford to provide a suitable education for their kindergarten through high school-age children.
We loved the time we spent there. However, it was a different culture, and we were to learn, of course, many things that were vastly different from our own. Some of the people who came to work there could not adjust to these radical changes and had to return home.
One example of these cultural changes, out of many we found, was that it was common for little boys to prevail upon their fathers to give them a substantial whack on their back shoulder — sometimes even on the side of their head — not enough to cause injuries, but nonetheless substantial.
Another example of harsh treatment was one we saw given to a young man as punishment by the police for an infraction — that of pushing a peanut (in the shell, thank goodness) a specified distance on the ground with his nose. Imagine that.
Why the seemingly harsh treatment for the little boys in Samoa? Because they grow up wanting to be as tough as they can be. This attitude became especially true, from our perspective in recent decades, as U.S. football coaches learned of the strength and power of the Samoans, and other islanders, and recruited them for their teams. The rough treatment seemed to have paid for many who made it big in football, soccer and even professional golf. Some have become outstanding coaches.
Certainly, we do not recommend physical abuse, by any means, to achieve these ends. And we must say that the Samoans, as a people, are the kindest, most generous and most loving we have ever known. Some became our friends for life.
We know it’s a stretch, but there is a parallel of the Samoan story with those few individuals in life — the out-of-the ordinary type — who seem to ask for challenge after challenge. (Most of us, of course, would just as soon avoid problems and trials; enough come our way naturally).
For example, former president of the church, Spencer W. Kimball, who is known to have said, “Give me another mountain to climb” — this after he experienced many “mountains” in his life.
Not quite the same thing, but it was another church president, Gordon B. Hinckley, decades later, who said that he loved to “grapple” with problems, and he had his share. He understood “grappling” — often saying that dealing with tough things in our lives are how we build ourselves and how we grow.
We need to remember that it was Jesus Christ, who took upon himself the greatest pain, and sorrow, and problems aplenty that the world well ever know. We do well to follow, as best we can, his incomparable example.
Dean and Nancy Hoch are members of the Communities Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Contact them at dean.nancy@gmail.com.