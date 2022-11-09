FortHallReplicaJustinSmith

The name Fort Hall name has been used for at least a dozen locations in Southeast Idaho since 1834.

POCATELLO — Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. in the Bannock County Historical Museum's gallery at 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs in Pocatello local historian Justin Smith will be presenting on the confusingly frequent use of the name Fort Hall.

The name has been used for at least a dozen locations in Southeast Idaho since 1834. This reuse of the name has caused endless confusion for historians, cartographers, tourists and even life-long locals. Smith will be using the fascinating history of how the name was used and reused to provide a sweeping history of the last 188 years in Southeast Idaho that still has significant impact on our lives today. His presentation will include images never before shown publicly and rare maps found hidden in archives across the country.

