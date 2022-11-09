POCATELLO — Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. in the Bannock County Historical Museum's gallery at 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs in Pocatello local historian Justin Smith will be presenting on the confusingly frequent use of the name Fort Hall.
The name has been used for at least a dozen locations in Southeast Idaho since 1834. This reuse of the name has caused endless confusion for historians, cartographers, tourists and even life-long locals. Smith will be using the fascinating history of how the name was used and reused to provide a sweeping history of the last 188 years in Southeast Idaho that still has significant impact on our lives today. His presentation will include images never before shown publicly and rare maps found hidden in archives across the country.
Justin co-manages the largest Facebook group on Idaho's history, "Idaho History 1800 to Present" and is co-author of the recently published book by the same name (available from Justin or the museum gift shop). The group has almost 70,000 members sharing pictures and information about Idaho's colorful past. Smith was raised in American Falls and calls Pocatello his home. He is a published author, history columnist, a public speaker, an artist and a photographer.
The Bannock County Historical Society will be holding a brief business meeting prior to the presentation at 7 p.m. Monthly meetings and presentations are always free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served, so bring a friend. For more information, email bancohismus@gmail.com or call 208-233-0434.
