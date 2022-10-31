Thank you to our community partners who have been working downtown over the past couple of weeks getting us ready for the winter season:
Thank you to the crew at Myers Anderson Architects for taking down our hanging flower baskets. They were so beautiful all summer long, so it was sad to see them come down. Thank you to the many sponsors that make the flower baskets possible!
Thank you to the Honor Students at Idaho State University that worked at Leadership Pocatello Park on Friday. The little park looks beautiful!
Thank you to the Spaulding Foundation for graciously funding beautification projects in downtown for many years. This year they funded the rehabilitation of our blue light poles. After years of weathering many of the poles needed a fresh coat of paint. Thank you to artist Nick Hottmann for using his talent and commitment to our community for painting and updating the iconic lights.
Thank you to all of the downtown merchants and businesses who participated in this year’s Trick-or-Treat Downtown. Thank you to the First Baptist Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and the Pocatello Police Department for helping make the afternoon exciting and safe for our kids.
Welcome the holiday season in Historic Downtown Pocatello this week with shopping specials, dining specials and First Friday Art Walk!
This week’s shopping features include:
Welcome Glean Coffee Roasters! Now open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240 S. Main St., inside Dude's Public Market. Stop in this week to see this beautiful new space and enjoy a handcrafted hot drink. They use a variety of homemade syrups to flavor your favorite drink. Be sure to take a bag of fresh roasted coffee beans with you!
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., is here to sharpen up your snowboards’ edges and give them a hot wax. Drop off your boards now for a pre-season tune up and check out all of the latest snowboards and deals on outerwear, boots and gloves. Now is also the time to take advantage of their summer close-out deals on adult and kids shoes starting at $39.99 and up. Support a small shop not a mall shop! Stop in at Deckadence today.
Manic Mechanic, 450 N. Main St., reminds you it’s time to get your vehicle ready for the colder months ahead. Check tire pressure, replace windshield wipers, battery and coolant levels. Call 208-840-1663 to schedule your winter check over today.
Vintage Vinyl, 102 N. Main St., has a wonderful selection of new and used vinyl and so much more. They always offer 25 percent off most used vinyl.
Cherub Capers, 308 W. Center St. (next to United Way), is having a huge markdown sale of treasures throughout the shop. This is the perfect time to start your holiday entertaining preparation while reducing and reusing. Most autumn items are at least half off and a large selection of vintage serving items, home decor, suitcases, dishes, and linens are deeply discounted. Open this Wednesday and Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m., this Art Walk Friday from 2:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Flowers By LD, 715 N. Main St., will be hosting their annual Holiday Open House on Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. The shop is full of amazing Christmas decorating ideas, fresh beautiful flowers and sweet treats. Be sure to stop in and enjoy!
Join us for the November First Friday Art Walk on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. This month’s event guide listing participating locations will appear in the Friday Idaho State Journal and on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Idaho’s Antique Row will be hosting their Fall Poker Run on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The best hand of the day will win a $100 gift certificate. Be sure to visit these participating locations: Cottonwood Junction at 141 N. Main St., Main Street Mercantile & Antiques at 134 N. Main St., Poky Dot Boutique at 141 N. Main St., Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles at 135 N. Main St., and Mantiques at 141 N. Main St. A fun event just in time for holiday shopping!
Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years! Each week Suzi and her amazing staff are giving away awesome prizes as well as offering special promotions all leading up to their grand prize drawing and celebration. Stop in to learn more about how to win weekly prizes and the two grand prizes, a front-load washer and dryer set and a queen mattress set.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week.
This week’s merchant features include:
A New Hope, 150 N. Main St., Suite 200, provides developmental services for children and adults with developmental disabilities. They offer services that improve the quality of life for children, adults, and their families. These individually tailored services provide the skills their clients need to participate more fully at home, school, and in the community. This is accomplished through daily life skills training and behavior intervention services. For more information, visit anewhope.us or call 208-904-1950.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., has been a part of our community for nearly 15 years, providing many forms of health-related activities. The owners of Mind Your Body have brought the Pocatello and Chubbuck areas a warm and relaxing atmosphere for yoga, dance, pilates, and massage. For more information about class schedules, please visit their website at mindyourbody.com or call 208-251-2047.
Myers Anderson Architects, 122 S. Main St., Suite 1, was founded in 1976. Myers Anderson Architects, PLLC, is a full-service architectural firm. They have continually expanded in the general practice of architecture by providing consistent, progressive and quality services to their clients. They are proud of their reputation and success in the design and construction of educational, governmental, recreational, and institutional buildings. If you have a new building or a renovation project coming up, be sure to contact Myers Anderson Architects.
Dining features this week include:
Happy first anniversary to Brick 243 Gastropub! Located at 243 W. Center St., next to the historic Buster Brown Shoes neon sign, Brick 243 is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They prepare affordable tapas-style shareable foods paired with regional craft beers, the best wine selection in Pocatello along with specialty sodas. Call 208-990-0243 for availability this week. You won’t be disappointed in this exceptional dining experience!
Sumisu is now serving lunch again! Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can once again enjoy a delicious lunch at Sumisu. Always the freshest and always delicious at Sumisu Asian Fusion and Sushi, 309 E. Center St.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine-in, take-out or delivery. Be sure to check out their Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories and, of course, music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, The Little Nook featuring Grandma’s Pantry will be open serving delicious menu items.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., is the place for delicious Greek Cuisine. All day Tuesdays and Thursdays save $1 when you enjoy a gyro sandwich. On Fridays, get a small order of free fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m.
ChubbyZ' Sandwich Shoppe, 308 E. Center, is open for dine-in, take-out and delivery Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a menu full of hot and cold sandwiches, burgers, salads, fries, tots and more!
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, has a brand new menu and is now open for lunch Monday through Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Stop by for a quick deli sandwich or enjoy their new juicy turkey burger!
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Upcoming events
Lookout Credit Union presents the "LOOKOUT FOR SANTA!" annual Christmas Night Lights Parade! The Historic Downtown Pocatello Christmas adventure begins the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. when the Christmas Night Lights Parade starts winding its way through Downtown Pocatello. Hundreds of floats will have candy and treats for the kids. The parade will follow our traditional route from East to West. Registration for entries is now open. For your convenience, registration may be completed online at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Click on Events then the link located under the parade information.
On Nov. 26, we will be celebrating Small Business Saturday. The downtown merchants and businesses invite you and your family to come enjoy a day of shopping and dining specials! Santa will be at Station Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for free visits and photos. His friends including Frosty, The Grinch and Rudy the Reindeer will be Downtown too! Come stroll through Downtown and keep your spending local. Your friends and neighbors Downtown appreciate your continued support. Local has never been better!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
