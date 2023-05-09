Join us for an exciting week full of events, shopping, dining and entertainment!
Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday. Beautiful jewelry, custom painted furniture, handmade scarves, lotions and soaps, antiques, bikes, fly poles, gift cards and more! You will definitely find the perfect gift in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come shop this week! You will not be disappointed!
Mother’s Day Brunch specials! We will be sharing information from our restaurants and breweries this week on Facebook. Mom will love to have breakfast or brunch prepared for her at one of our amazing dining spots.
Would Mom enjoy new appliances for Mother’s Day? Pocatello Electric, 258 N. Main St., would love to help you make a selection that is sure to be perfect!
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s oldest jewelry store, has the sparkle that will make the Mom in your life smile! Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for rings for all occasions, bracelets, necklaces and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
At Purpose Tea, 224 N. Main St., you will find a selection of specialty teas, milk teas, Boba teas, smoothies, pastries, cookies and more delicious treats. Be sure to stop in to see their selection of Tea Forte gift sets and other gift ideas, perfect for Mom!
Happy 11th anniversary to East Fork Bikes! Located at 346 N. Main St., East Fork Bikes is fully stocked for all your biking needs! Come shop this week!
Main Street Mercantile is having a Mother’s Day Appreciation Sale on Saturday! Most items in the store are 10 percent off and they have a special treat for any mother that stops in! They have so many great gift ideas that any mother would love! Come shop all three floors at 134 N. Main St.
Cottonwood Junction and Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, 135 and 141 N. Main St., are hosting a two-day sidewalk sale this Friday and Saturday. Find Mom that special gift! Great deals and a large variety of items. Enjoy complimentary snacks while you shop.
Need a refresh of florals? Looking for some new vintage jewelry? Need a Mother's Day Gift? Stop into Cherub Capers where you will find vintage antiques with a twist. School is out and they are now open Wednesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Don't forget to visit Saturday for your charm as part of Pocatello's Retold Antique Shops "A Charming Mother's Day" event! Located at 308 W. Center St., between the United Way and Gate City Coffee.
Vintage Vinyl, 102 N. Main St., has a wonderful selection of new and used vinyl and so much more. They always offer 25 percent off most used vinyl. Stop in today and shop.
Visit the six Pocatello’s Retold Antique Shops on Saturday and receive a free heirloom necklace and one charm at each shop. Additional charms will be available for purchase along with ideas for the perfect Mother’s Day gifts. Shopping local for Mother’s Day has never been better! Pocatello's Retold Antique Shops include: Kanda’s & Company at 159 S. Main St., Cherub Creations at 308 W. Center St., Reflections at 435 W. Center St., Suite B, Vain & Vintage at 149 N. Main St., Elwen Cottage at 334 N. Main St., Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie at 658 N. Main St.
The Valentine Ballroom, 100 S. Arthur Ave., will be hosting a sound bath/meditation/yoga class taught by Kylie Orton on Saturday. The class will begin at 10 a.m. Cost is $30 per person and please bring your yoga mat.
Healthy City, USA, is turning 1! Let’s help them celebrate by running or walking a free 5K on Saturday, May 13! Families and participants of all ages are welcome. And don’t forget to bring your furry friend to join you! The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the start/finish point will be at Lookout Point (435 W Center St.) followed by a One-Year Anniversary Celebration with health-related vendors along with farmers market vendors! The 5K is free to everyone; however, if you feel so inclined, feel free to make a donation to the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, which strives toward the Healthy City, USA, mission by making a network of paved bicycle and pedestrian trails throughout the greater Pocatello/Chubbuck area. Visit tinyurl.com/mv4fwk56 for registration information. Tuesday is the last day to register.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is now open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through the month of May, the market will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library on South Garfield Avenue. Plan to come shop fresh and shop local at the farmers market!
Manic Mechanic, 450 N. Main St., reminds you it’s time to get your vehicle ready for the warmer months ahead. Check tire pressure, air conditioning, battery and coolant levels. Call 208-840-1663 to schedule your spring check-over today.
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is now open on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. Through the month of May the trucks will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library on South Garfield Avenue.
Upcoming events:
The grand opening and ribbon cutting of Lookout Point has been scheduled for Friday, June 2! Plan to join Lookout Credit Union, Historic Downtown Pocatello, the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon and evening full of family fun from 4 to 8 p.m. The Kyd-J Band will be live on stage! Thanks A Brunch, The Yellowstone Restaurant & Union Taproom along with Lemon Smashers will be serving up delicious food and drinks. There will be giveaways, raffle drawings, live ice carving demonstrations, lawn games, a photo booth and more! Mark your calendars now and plan to help us celebrate this beautiful new addition to Downtown Pocatello.
The Bannock Civitan Club has announced this summer’s 20th Year Revive @ 5 Celebration will begin on Wednesday, June 7. Every Wednesday all summer long enjoy live music with food, cold beverages, ice cream, the Wednesday Farmers Market and more from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point. The season will run through the end of August and the calendar is available at www.historicdowntownpocatello and on the Revive @ 5 Facebook page.
So much to see and do Downtown! Thank you for enjoying local and supporting local today and everyday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.