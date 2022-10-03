So much to do in Historic Downtown Pocatello this week!
Happy 14th anniversary to Pocatello Pet Lodge! Located at 145 S. Third Ave., Stephanie and her staff have a full month of fun planned. From grooming, to daycare and overnight boarding, Pocatello Pet Lodge is the place for your fur babies. Call 208-237-7387 for more details.
Main Street Mercantile & Antiques is celebrating their 11th anniversary. Idaho's best and largest Antique Mall is located at 134 N. Main St. and features three floors of antiques, vintage, home decor, collectibles, jewelry, art, signs, tools and more inside the historic Carlyle Building. Stop in this week and do some shopping!
Blades Salon & Spa, inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St., is celebrating their sixth anniversary. Janette and her staff offer a full array of services for hair, lashes, brows, skin and nails. To learn more about how Blades can help you look your very best, call 208-234-1111.
Heather and Jesse Kyle are celebrating their third year of owning the Oasis Sports Bar. Stop in at 304 N. Main St. and check out their beautiful interior renovations, historic neon signs and daily specials. On Saturday, Art Battle Pocatello returns to the Oasis for another round of competition. 12 artists will compete in this timed art event. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, $20 and must be age 21+. The Oasis Sports Bar also has the NFL Sunday Ticket for all you football lovers!
Dell's Home Appliance & Mattress Center, 355 E. Center St., is proud to be serving Pocatello and surrounding cities for years and are committed to offering you top name brands like: GE, Electrolux, Frigidaire and Simmons for kitchen, laundry appliances and mattresses. Stop in and experience personalized one-on-one service by their exceptional sales staff. They will work with you to find a product that fits your needs, budget and lifestyle. They offer delivery, and installation specialists will assure that your new appliances and mattresses arrive safely and are installed properly.
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St., is the place for those who love to play pool! Cue & Brews offers classic bar food, drinks, and pool tables in a friendly and inviting atmosphere. If you’re looking to compete, they constantly have tournaments you can compete in. Be sure to stop in on Sundays as well for free pool!
Elements of Happiness is now open at 150 S. Main St., Suite C. This cute shop features an eclectic collection of ceramics, home décor, pottery, crystals, sage, incense and more!
Old Town Gunslingers, 352 N. Main St., has the inventory to help you get ready for hunting season. Scopes, rifles, ammunition, and more! Stop in today.
Star Route Brewery and Villano’s Italian, 218 N. Main St., have beverage and food specials throughout the week. On Thursday enjoy lunch beginning at 11 a.m. with to-go slice and soda special until 1 p.m. Tipsy Trivia gets underway at 7 p.m. along with NFL Football. On Friday enjoy lunch beginning at 11 a.m. with to-go slice and soda special until 1 p.m. and First Friday Art Walk. Open at 11 a.m. on Saturday with Mug Club specials until 3 p.m. and live music by Kyd-J Band at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday the brewery and restaurant are open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. with the NFL Sunday Ticket.
The October First Friday Art Walk will take place in locations throughout Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more! Watch for the event guide we will publish later this week listing all of the visiting artists, musicians, activities and menu specials. If you haven’t been to an Art Walk recently, make it a point to come Downtown on Friday!
The Mystic Market will be open on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. Come get a reading or some energy healing work, grab some delicious food, and experience the magic of the Mystic Market. This is the last Mystic Market of the season so don’t miss it!
Tickets are now available and tours start this weekend! SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 14th Annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday & Saturday evenings in October. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside! Tour dates include Fridays Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Saturdays Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29! Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for young adults ages 8-15. To purchase tickets, please visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers are bringing tons of fresh produce and pumpkins! Don’t forget, the farmers market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
Join NeighborWorks Pocatello for a day of touring through some of Pocatello’s beautiful and historic structures. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to visit 10 historic homes and churches in Pocatello. For a list of locations, details about the trolley available during the event and to purchase tickets, please visit NeighborWorks Pocatello on Facebook.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Upcoming events:
Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, Halloween afternoon, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Our merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblins! Come in costume and walk business to business enjoying a safe, daytime Halloween event.
Lookout Credit Union Presents "LOOKOUT FOR SANTA!" Annual Christmas Night Lights Parade! The Historic Downtown Pocatello Christmas adventure begins the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. when the Christmas Night Lights Parade starts winding its way through Downtown Pocatello. Hundreds of floats will have candy and treats for the kids. The parade will follow our traditional route from East to West. Registration for entries is now open! For your convenience, registration may be completed online at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Click on Events then the link located under the parade information.
As we approach the holiday season, please be sure to shop local, dine local and support local. Your friends and neighbors Downtown appreciate your continued support. Local has never been better!
For more information about shopping and dining specials, additional events, live music, art workshops and all of the excitement happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
