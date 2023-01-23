The Historic Downtown Pocatello merchants have a fantastic line up of fun things to see, do and enjoy this week. Take a look and join us!
Happy third anniversary to Off the Rails Brewing! They have a great weekend planned full of new beer releases, live music, debut of their new menu and more! Entertainment on Friday by the Accidental Band from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Best by Yesterday from 7 to 10 p.m. On Saturday enjoy Shandi Michelle from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Coming Home from 7 to 10 p.m. Don’t miss brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.!
Bluebird Family Eye Care, 360 S. Arthur Ave., offers eye care professionals who genuinely care about your health and are dedicated to providing exceptional personal service to everyone who walks through their door. Call and schedule an appointment today at 208-232-6675 and give your vision the level of care and attention it deserves.
Maggie's Place Tutoring Center, 427 N. Main St., is committed to the academic success of their students. They offer tutoring in all subjects, grades K-12, along with test prep for the ACT and the SAT. In addition, they offer support in study skills, overcoming test anxiety, and building confidence. Visit www.maggiesplacelearning.com for more information or call 208-502-1112 to schedule an assessment today!
Molinelli's Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s oldest jewelry store, has the sparkle that will make your Valentine’s Day very special! Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings, and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
It’s a little cold and dreary outside but stop in and find some cheer and happiness at Cherub Capers, located at 308 W. Center St. between the United Way and the Huddlle. You’ll find vintage antiques and lots more to brighten up your home or office. Open 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. every Saturday. Don’t forget to try out their samples and enter for some cute gifts!
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., has an amazing inventory of jewelry, clothing, crystals, stones, books and so much more! Stop in to pick up a wonderful Valentine’s Day gift.
Stop in to warm up with a custom-made coffee and enjoy a sweet treat at Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories and, of course, music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, The Little Nook featuring Grandma’s Pantry will be open serving delicious menu items.
Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items: jewelry, art, cookies, breads and more!
The Purpose Center, 224 N. Main St., Pocatello’s premier multi-purpose entertaining space, invites you to come experience the amenities of this newly renovated building, complete with event space, overnight accommodations and a tea shop on site. To learn more about The Purpose Center, visit purpose-center.org. To book overnight stays visit, airbnb.com/h/purpose-executive-suites.
Main Street Mercantile and Antiques,134 N. Main St., has three floors filled with a selection of vintage items, home decor, collectibles, jewelry, art, signs, tools, and much more! Stop in and do some shopping today!
Be sure to check out Old Town Actors Studio’s new show “Boston Marriage.” Opening night is Friday. Ticket information is available on their Facebook page.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., is the perfect place to try savory Greek cuisine. They strive to provide high quality food made to perfection. Stop in today and experience their unmatched service and delicious food.
Taste of India & Nepal, 330 N. Main St., is a family-owned restaurant that has proudly served authentic Indian and Nepalese cuisine in the Pocatello area for several years. They take pride in their Nepalese culture and that inspires them to create and share such wonderful dishes with their customers. Stop in today and enjoy a delicious meal!
Upcoming events:
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2023 Idaho Bridal Fair on Saturday, March 4. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At 1 p.m. enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future. Vendor registration is also open. Booth space and vendor information is available at www.idahobridalfair.com
Tickets are now available for the 12th annual Gate City Brewfest returning to Pocatello on Saturday, March 11. From 1 to 6 p.m. brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout Downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
Shopping, dining and entertainment specials this week include:
Tuesday, Jan. 24
$1 off Gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant, all day long.
Lunch special at Villano’s Italian, Monday-Friday, get a slice of pepperoni pizza and a bottle of soda for $6.88. Family friendly and kids are welcome! Villano’s Italian now open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 10 p.m. on Fridays and 11 p.m. on Saturdays.
Taco Tuesday at The Union Taproom with $3 tacos and $3 margaritas, 11 a.m. to close.
Star Route Brewery features Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m., with Mug Club specials all day.
Services by Alethea. Reiki Massage Therapy and Sound Healing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Meditations with Talia, 5-6 p.m. at MIP Life Designs.
Wine Tasting at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 5 p.m.
Taco Tuesday at El Herradero with $1.50 tacos, $2.50 beer and $3.50 house margaritas.
2 Tacos for $2 at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
ISU Bengal Student Discounts and Loyalty Cards at Main Steam Coffee and Desserts.
20 percent discount, on Bengal Wednesday and every day, on drinks and food at Gate City Coffee for all ISU students, faculty, and alumni.
10 percent off all ISU gear, hats, shirts, hoodies and more at The Orange and Black Store.
15 percent off for ISU employees & 10 percent off for ISU students at The Yellowstone Restaurant.
15 percent off for ISU employees & 10 percent off for ISU students at 313 Whiskey Bar. Whiskey Flight Night beginning at 4 p.m.
Chakra Workshop at Kellie Wild Wellness starting at 5:30 p.m.
Star Route Brewery offers BOGO pints on select beers all day, Happy Hour & Mug Club specials 3 to 6 p.m.
Open at 11 a.m. with 15 percent off for ISU employees & 10 percent off for ISU students, with ID, along with DJ Trivia at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m.
10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, at Off the Rails Brewing.
Live music at the First National Bar with Hardwood Heart/SpudMother starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
$1 off Gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant, all day long.
$.99 Chicken Wings at The Union Taproom 11 a.m. to close.
Flight Night with $1 off flights at Off the Rails Brewing.
Services by Alethea. Reiki Massage Therapy, Sound Healing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Empaths Journey with Cathy, 5-6 p.m. at MIP Life Designs.
Acupuncture Drop-in Clinic at Station Square starting at 4 p.m.
Intuitive Art: Chakra Paintings class at Kellie Wild Wellness starting at 5:30 p.m.
Corn Hole Tournament at the Elks Lodge starting at 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Station Square at 7 p.m.
All About the Soul class at Enchantments starting at 7 p.m.
Live music at the First National Bar by Jeff Crosby and ClairVoyance starting at 7 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday Specials at Oasis Sports Bar from 7 to 9 p.m.
Karaoke at the Oasis Sports Bar starting at 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Thanks A Brunch serving brunch at Dude’s Public Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Services by Alethea. Reiki Massage Therapy, Sound Healing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.at MIP Life Designs.
Free Fry Friday, a free small order of fries with any sandwich ordered before 3 p.m., at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
Fish Fry-Days at The Union Taproom, opens at 11 a.m. for lunch, Open Mic Night begins at 7 p.m.
Yoga for the Chakras class at Kellie Wild Wellness starting at 6 p.m.
Bingo Night at the Elks Lodge starting at 6:30 p.m.
Old Town Actors Studio presents “Boston Marriage” show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Stealhead Redd live in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing starting at 8 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Gate City Coffee opens 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters inside Dude’s Market opens 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thanks A Brunch serving brunch at Dude’s Public Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Services by Danielle, Oracle readings 30 minutes/$30, Reiki 45 minutes/$50 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oracle Cards: Reading & Connecting w/Paula $20 starting at noon at MIP Life Designs.
Tarot Readers and Aura Camera every Saturday morning at Enchantments from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar every Saturday.
The Union Taproom open for lunch at 11 a.m., evening live music featuring Jason Greene, 8 p.m.
Framed Farmhouse Wood Sign workshop ($25) at Craftology Company starting at 6:30 p.m. Register today at craftologycompany.com
DJ Bingo at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 7 p.m.
Old Town Actors Studio presents “Boston Marriage” show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Swing Dance Lessons in the Loft live at Portneuf Valley Brewing starting at 8 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Gate City Coffee is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Sunday Brunch is served at The Yellowstone Restaurant between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Sunday.
Thanks A Brunch is open at Jim Dandy Brewing on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Star Route Brewery & Villano’s Italian are open on Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. with all day Happy Hour & Mug Club specials and the Sunday NFL Ticket!
Yin Yoga at Mind Your Body, 3 to 4:15 p.m.
Every Sunday daily menu and drink specials at the Oasis Sports Bar with the NFL Sunday Ticket.
Monday, Jan. 30
Star Route Brewery features Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. with Mug Club specials all day.
It's $5 Burger Monday at The Union Taproom 11 a.m. to close.
Modern Acupuncture at Station Square, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Monday Yoga Class at Mind Your Body beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Darts Night at the Elks Lodge from 6 p.m. to close.
League and after League specials at the Oasis Sports Bar.
Happy Hour at First National Bar Monday – Sunday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and daily lunch specials.
6 Week Fusion Belly Dance Class at Discovery Dance School starting at 7 p.m.
We would love to see you Downtown shopping and dining this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
