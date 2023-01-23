Stephanie Palagi

The Historic Downtown Pocatello merchants have a fantastic line up of fun things to see, do and enjoy this week. Take a look and join us!

Happy third anniversary to Off the Rails Brewing! They have a great weekend planned full of new beer releases, live music, debut of their new menu and more! Entertainment on Friday by the Accidental Band from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Best by Yesterday from 7 to 10 p.m. On Saturday enjoy Shandi Michelle from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Coming Home from 7 to 10 p.m. Don’t miss brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.!

