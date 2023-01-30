Stephanie Palagi

Stephanie Palagi

The Historic Downtown Pocatello merchants have a fantastic line up of fun things to see, do and enjoy this week including First Friday Art Walk on Friday. Take a look and join us!

If you’re looking for a way to contribute to our community The United Way of Southeastern Idaho is holding its third annual 5k Your Way fundraising event from Feb. 17 to 25, 2023. Proceeds from this event will go toward their new community impact project RIDE UNITED. Visit www.unitedwaysei.org/5k-your-way to sign up. For questions or more information, contact Wendi Ames at 208-232-1389 or wendi@unitedwaysei.org.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.