The Historic Downtown Pocatello merchants have a fantastic line up of fun things to see, do and enjoy this week including First Friday Art Walk on Friday. Take a look and join us!
If you’re looking for a way to contribute to our community The United Way of Southeastern Idaho is holding its third annual 5k Your Way fundraising event from Feb. 17 to 25, 2023. Proceeds from this event will go toward their new community impact project RIDE UNITED. Visit www.unitedwaysei.org/5k-your-way to sign up. For questions or more information, contact Wendi Ames at 208-232-1389 or wendi@unitedwaysei.org.
Pegasus A to Z, 358 S. First Ave., offers a great selection of incense, tobacco pipes and accessories, stickers, flags, tapestries, posters, body jewelry, clothing and much more. Stop in today and shop!
At the Valentine Ballroom & Bridal, 100 S. Arthur Ave., you will find beautiful and elegant bridal gowns, a newly renovated chapel and event space and an amazing ballroom. The perfect match for your wedding day or special occasion! Book your wedding date, special event date or dress fitting appointment today! Call 208-221-6049 for information.
Snag a great Valentine’s Day gift for the catch of your life at Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St.
Charl Photography, 357 W. Center St., Suite 212, has a Valentine’s Mini Special. Now through Feb. 5, a 20-minute session with 10 digital photos and an online gallery is available for only $125. Limited availability so book your session today, yana@charlphotography.ed.
Time for new flooring? Pocatello Flooring would love to help you pick out fabulous new flooring! Stop in at 123 N. Main St. today.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be hosting a Valentine Gnome Workshop on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. Visit them on Facebook for details. Cost is $38 per person including all supplies.
Pocatello's Retold Antique Shops invite you to stop in this week. Their shops are full of treasures and great Valentine’s Day gift ideas. Be sure to visit: Kanda's & Company at 159 S. Main St., Cherub Creations at 308 W. Center St., Vain & Vintage at 149 N. Main St., Elwen Cottage at 334 N. Main St., and Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie at 658 N. Main St.
Molinelli's Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s oldest jewelry store, has the sparkle that will make your Valentine’s Day very special! Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories, and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, The Little Nook featuring Grandma’s Pantry will be open serving delicious menu items.
Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. for the February First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more. Plan to stay Downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks and live music.
Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items — jewelry, art, cookies, breads and more!
Upcoming events:
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2023 Idaho Bridal Fair on Saturday, March 4. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At 1 p.m. enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future. Vendor registration is also open. Booth space and vendor information is available at www.idahobridalfair.com
Tickets are now available for the 12th annual Gate City Brewfest returning to Pocatello on Saturday, March 11. From 1 to 6 p.m. brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout Downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
