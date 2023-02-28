Stephanie Palagi

Don’t let the wet weather get you down! Get downtown this week to enjoy some fantastic shopping, great dining options and First Friday Art Walk!

Happy 12th anniversary! Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., is celebrating 12 years! Congratulations, Darin, and thank you for building your business here in the historic heart of our community. With the snow at its best, now is a great time for a custom-built snowboard and accessories. Stop by Deckadence this week and talk with Darin.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

