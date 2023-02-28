Don’t let the wet weather get you down! Get downtown this week to enjoy some fantastic shopping, great dining options and First Friday Art Walk!
Happy 12th anniversary! Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., is celebrating 12 years! Congratulations, Darin, and thank you for building your business here in the historic heart of our community. With the snow at its best, now is a great time for a custom-built snowboard and accessories. Stop by Deckadence this week and talk with Darin.
Happy fifth anniversary! Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St., is celebrating their fifth anniversary. Congratulations Cassy and crew! For dog grooming, small dog boarding and training, give Cassy a call at 208-313-4995.
Cherub Capers, located at 308 W. Center St., between the United Way and the Huddlle, is your place to find vintage antiques and lots more to brighten up your home or office. Open 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. every Saturday. Every purchase gets an entry in their weekly drawing for gift certificates, discounts, and other prizes.
The Healthier Place To Eat, 121 S. Main St., is a family-owned restaurant providing a variety of gourmet dining options. When you stop in for a meal you will find natural and organic meats, real salt, organic vegetables, natural and organic cheeses, gluten free options and non-GMO oil. Stop in and get yourself a delicious meal today.
Glean Coffee Roasters, 240 S. Main St., has announced their next Pour-Over Campaign and we are so grateful! Glean is partnering with Historic Downtown Pocatello to purchase a giant flower pot for Lookout Point. The new flower pot, one of three, is a beautification and safety project all rolled into one. Glean Coffee was founded with a mission to roast delicious coffee and make a true and tangible impact in our community through local giving campaigns. Gleanings from every bag of beans or cup of coffee are gathered with a purpose. With over $3,200 already donated to causes in Southeast Idaho, Glean Coffee invites you to be part of the power of giving. Gleanings from every drink and bag of beans you buy will go straight to this new giving goal of $550. Thank you Glean Coffee Roasters and our community for loving your neighbors with every visit.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., is a social crafting studio and the perfect place to bring your friends and do DIY crafts together. The classes are varied to keep you coming back for more, so stop by their website at www.craftologycompany.com and register for their next class today! Follow them on Facebook so you never miss a new class!
The Pit Stop Auto Repair, 255 S. Arthur Ave., is 100 percent family owned and operated. They are an auto repair shop that services all import and domestic cars and trucks. They offer oil changes, engine overhaul, front suspension, major and minor mechanical services or repairs on a variety of vehicle styles and brands. Call 208-478-1003 today or visit www.pocatellopitstop.com.
Join us for the March First Friday Art Walk on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. This month’s event guide listing participating locations will appear in the Friday Idaho State Journal and on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2023 Idaho Bridal Fair on Saturday. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At 1 p.m. enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future.
Coming up:
Tickets are now available for the 12th annual Gate City Brewfest returning to Pocatello on Saturday, March 11. From 1 to 6 p.m. brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout Downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.