You can definitely feel Fall in the air downtown this week! We have a variety of shopping and dining specials along with live music and entertainment to help welcome the little bit of cooler weather and the leaves beginning their color change.
Happy fourth anniversary to The Yellowstone Restaurant! To celebrate they will be hosting a fun street party on Saturday. Activities including food and drink specials and live music get underway at 4 p.m. Visit them on Facebook for all of the details!
It’s fall sports time and the holidays are just around the corner! Let Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery at 245 N. Main St. help your team, or your company, look their very best! Alston’s is a licensed screen printing and embroidery facility specializing from one piece to thousands, putting customers and quality first. Stop in this week and get your items ordered, before the rush begins.
Pioneer Title Company at 135 N. Arthur Ave. is an employee-based company centered around a “Going Beyond” culture. They provide a broad range of services that include not only title and escrow closing services, but long-term escrow collection services, cash for long term escrow receivables, lender trustee services (foreclosure), and 1031 tax-deferred exchanges as well. Call or stop in today.
Main Street Music at 401 N. Main St. offers a variety of instruments, amps, music books, student orchestra rentals and much more! If you are a musician and live in Eastern Idaho, you will love Main Street Music for all your musical needs.
Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years! Each week Suzi and her amazing staff are giving away awesome prizes as well as offering special promotions all leading up to their grand prize drawing and celebration. Stop in to learn more about how to win weekly prizes and the two grand prizes: a front-load washer and dryer set and a queen mattress set.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., is now serving packaged lunches with healthy and nutritious fruits, vegetables, cheese and more! Stop in this week to enjoy a hot or cold beverage and lunch.
Off the Rails Brewing located at 228 S. Main St. offers a selection of unique handcrafted beers, a family-friendly atmosphere, attentive staff and a delicious menu. Stop in today and cool off with a handcrafted beer and a meal today!
Barricade is hosting a “Wines of Washington” wine tasting on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for 5 pours. Special pricing on wines by the glass or bottle that evening. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ' or Sumisu!
Villano's Italian, located inside Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., is now open for lunch Thursday through Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. On Thursday and Friday, grab a to-go slice and soda between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and save some serious dough!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with loads of fresh picked produce including tomatoes, onions, carrots, raspberries and squash. Live music begins at 9:30 a.m. Don’t forget the Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market!
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their last Summer 2022 Flash Book Sale on Saturday. Hardcover and paperback books along with specialty items will be available at the library’s rear plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 208-232-1263.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Dining and entertainment specials this week include:
Tuesday, Sept. 13:
United Way Campaign Kickoff Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion 420 N. Main St.
$1 off Gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant, all day long.
Star Route Brewery features Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m., with Mug Club specials all day and double punches on your punch card.
Taco Tuesday at The Union Taproom begins at 4 p.m. with $3 tacos and $3 margaritas.
Wine Tasting at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 5 p.m.
Chakra Clearing and Balancing Meditation with Talia at MIP Life Designs, 5 to 6 p.m.
The Elks bar opens at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14:
New Class at Mind Your Body – Functional Fitness, 6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.
ISU Bengal Student Discounts and Loyalty Cards at Main Steam Coffee and Desserts.
20 percent discount, on Bengal Wednesday and every day, on drinks and food at Gate City Coffee for all ISU students, faculty, and alumni.
10 percent off all ISU gear, hats, shirts, hoodies and more at The Orange and Black Store.
Whiskey Flight Night at the 313 Whiskey Bar beginning at 4 p.m.
Finding God class at MIP Life Designs starting at 5:30 p.m.
Star Route Brewery offers BOGO pints on select beers all day, Happy Hour & Mug Club specials 3 to 6 p.m.
10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, along with DJ Trivia at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m.
10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, at Off the Rails Brewing.
Live music at First National from Spike Coggins starting at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15:
$1 off Gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant, all day long.
Foot Detox at MIP Life Designs starting at 12 p.m.
Wings and beer at The Union Taproom includes .99 cent wings and beer specials from 4 to 9 p.m.
Flight Night with $1 off flights at Off the Rails Brewing.
Wines of Washington wine tasting at Barricade Bar starting at 5:30 p.m.
Food & Finances with the Business Women of Pocatello at The Union Taproom starting at 6 p.m.
Naughty Gals paint party from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Elks, Corn Hole Tournament in lodge.
Wine Pairing with Terry W/ School Drive at PV's Uncorked on Main Venue starting at 6:30 p.m.
Healing Crystals class at Enchantments, 7 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday Specials at Oasis Sports Bar from 7 to 9 p.m.
Tipsy Trivia at Star Route Brewery from 7 to 9 p.m.
Live music from Almost Famous and special guest Shandi Michelle starting at 9 p.m. at First National Bar.
Friday, Sept. 16:
Free Fry Friday means a free small order of fries with any sandwich ordered before 3 p.m. at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
Happy Hour & Mug Club Specials at Star Route Brewery from 3 to 6 p.m. Spud Mother live at 6:30 p.m.
The Union Taproom hosts Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m.
$5 Margaritas and Bloody Mary's at The Yellowstone Y Lounge and Restaurant.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge gets started at 6:30 p.m.
On Golden Pond by Old Town Actors Studio starting at 7:30 p.m.
Hired Gun Company Live in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing starting at 8 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17:
Gate City Coffee is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Round River Baking is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Crafters Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Flash Book Sale at Marshall Public Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas for $13 and evening live music featuring Best By Yesterday, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar every Saturday.
$5 Bloody Mary’s and Margaritas at The Yellowstone Y Lounge and Restaurant.
$9 BBQ Lunch Buffet is open at the Union Taproom from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and evening live music.
Star Route Brewery opens at 11 a.m. with Villano's Italian serving delicious menu options. Mug Club specials begin at 3 p.m.
Reading Time with the Queens at Marshall Public Library starting at 12 p.m.
Angel Card Readings at MIP - My Intuitive Paula- MIP Life Designs, 2 p.m.
M and M Paint Party at Portneuf Valley Brewing starting at 5 p.m.
Bingo at Center Street Clubhouse starting at 6:30 p.m.
DJ Bingo Bourbon Barrel at Bourbon Barrel Bar, 7 p.m.
Swing Dance Lessons in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing starting at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18:
Gate City Coffee is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to Noon.
Sunday Brunch is served at The Yellowstone Restaurant between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Sunday.
Thanks a Brunch is open at Jim Dandy Brewing every Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Enchantments is open on Sundays, Noon to 6 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas $13.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Star Route Brewery is open on Sundays from 11 a.m. with all day Happy Hour & Mug Club specials and the Sunday NFL Ticket! Villano’s Italian is open too!
Free Pool Sunday at Cue & Brews from 1 p.m. to midnight.
Yin Yoga at Mind Your Body from 3 to 4:15 p.m.
Every Sunday features a daily menu and drink specials at the Oasis Sports Bar.
Monday, Sept. 19:
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is at the Downtown Pavilion from 4 to 8 p.m.
Star Route Brewery features Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. with Mug Club specials all day.
It's $5 Burger Monday at The Union Taproom from 4 to 9 p.m.
Modern Acupuncture at Station Square, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Monday Yoga Class at Mind Your Body beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. at the Oasis Sports Bar.
For more information about shopping and dining specials, additional events, live music, art workshops and all of the excitement happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
We would love to see you shopping, dining and enjoying your Downtown this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.