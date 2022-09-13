Stephanie Palagi

You can definitely feel Fall in the air downtown this week! We have a variety of shopping and dining specials along with live music and entertainment to help welcome the little bit of cooler weather and the leaves beginning their color change.

Happy fourth anniversary to The Yellowstone Restaurant! To celebrate they will be hosting a fun street party on Saturday. Activities including food and drink specials and live music get underway at 4 p.m. Visit them on Facebook for all of the details!