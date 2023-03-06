Stephanie Palagi

Stephanie Palagi

The 12th annual Gate City Brewfest takes place this Saturday in Historic Downtown Pocatello! From 1 to 6 p.m., brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout Downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites.

Tickets include unlimited pours, trolley transportation between areas of Downtown, an event map, live music and entertainment in select locations. Tickets are $30 in advance and will be available at www.gatecitybrewfest.com until 5 p.m. Friday.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

