The 12th annual Gate City Brewfest takes place this Saturday in Historic Downtown Pocatello! From 1 to 6 p.m., brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout Downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites.
Tickets include unlimited pours, trolley transportation between areas of Downtown, an event map, live music and entertainment in select locations. Tickets are $30 in advance and will be available at www.gatecitybrewfest.com until 5 p.m. Friday.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, advance tickets along with this year’s Silipints and stickers may be purchased in person at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. Off the Rails Brewing will have drink specials, menu specials and fun for all to kick-off brewfest!
Tickets at the door on Saturday will be $35 and will be available beginning at noon at the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, 326 S. Main St., at Center Street Clubhouse, 542 E. Center St., at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., and at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
Participating locations hosting local and guest brews include Star Route Brewery, Off the Rails Brewing, The Yellowstone Restaurant Y Lounge, Union Taproom, Jim Dandy Brewing, Portneuf Valley Brewing, Station Square, The Office Bar & Grill, Cue & Brews, Oasis Sports Bar, Pocatello Elks Lodge, Bourbon Barrel, Hooligans, 1st National Bar, Barricade, Odyssey Bar & Golf, Club Charleys, and Center Street Clubhouse.
Thanks to our sponsors for making the 12th Annual Gate City Brewfest possible. Our sponsors include Bank of Idaho, Visit Pocatello, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Idaho State Journal, KZBQ, KORR104, KMGI, KOUU and KSEI, Hayden Beverage, TEC Distributing, Craig Stein Beverage, and Watkins Distributing.
Please join us in welcoming Caribou Jack's to Historic Downtown Pocatello! This new store located at 120 N. Arthur Ave. is your one-stop shop for hardware supplies, sporting goods, home and garden items as well as indoor and outdoor kitchenware. We are so excited to have them join our amazing Downtown! Stop in this week and welcome Robert and his staff to the neighborhood.
Welcome Moon Beams Boutique now open at 357 W. Center St., Suite 204, inside the Valentine building. This new shop sells crystal cluster carvings, hand beaded jewelry, crystal suncatchers, evil eye pendants and jewelry, hand tied smudge wands, apparel, crystals and more! They also specialize in hand crafted products that are eco-friendly and sustainable. Stop in and say hello and welcome them to the neighborhood!
Old Town. New Roots., 510 N. Main St., has reopened and is excited to welcome you into their new expanded shop. Stop in to check out their selection of Funko Pops, Hot Wheels, video games and consoles, Blu Rays, records, and so much more!
Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, is now featuring “Lost in Yonkers” the Neil Simon Pulitzer Prize winning play. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on March 10,11,13, 17 and 18. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.net for tickets and further information.
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.