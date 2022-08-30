Stephanie Palagi

Welcome back, students! Whether you are an ISU student or an area high school student, the merchants and businesses in Historic Downtown Pocatello welcome you back-to-school! We love students and we love our area faculty and staff. When you want to enjoy a fantastic shopping experience, great food, live music and art, we welcome you to come downtown!

Welcome to My Store of Wonders now open at 540 N. Main St. This cute shop is full of fun finds. Stop in this week and shop! Open Tuesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.