Welcome back, students! Whether you are an ISU student or an area high school student, the merchants and businesses in Historic Downtown Pocatello welcome you back-to-school! We love students and we love our area faculty and staff. When you want to enjoy a fantastic shopping experience, great food, live music and art, we welcome you to come downtown!
Welcome to My Store of Wonders now open at 540 N. Main St. This cute shop is full of fun finds. Stop in this week and shop! Open Tuesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chiefs End of Summer Bash happens on Wednesday. Rocking Horse will be live on the stage at the Downtown Pavilion from 5 to 9 p.m. They will have food, cold beverages, and fun for the entire family! This is the last Wednesday night concert of the season.
The September First Friday Art Walk is coming up on Friday! Art walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. From 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month you are invited to come enjoy Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello. This month’s event guide listing participating locations will appear in the Friday Idaho State Journal and on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
The Mystic Market will be open on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. Come get a reading or some energy healing work, grab some delicious food, and experience the magic of the Mystic Market.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with loads of fresh picked produce including tomatoes, onions, carrots, raspberries and squash, with live music beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week! Arepas Factory is open for breakfast, lunch and beverages.
Shopping features this week include:
The Orange and Black Store located at 103 S. Main St., has the largest selection of officially licensed Idaho State University apparel in the area at discount prices. Offering ISU clothing for all ages, including onesies, children wear, T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, knit caps, coffee mugs, handmade items from local artists, jewelry, purses and bags, tie dye clothing, crocheted hats, hair bands, attire for all three local high schools and much more. Show your Bengal pride and support your community in one stop. Go Bengals!
Poky Kidz Art located at 201 N. Main St. is a kids art studio that offers art classes, art camps, birthday parties and weekend workshops. Kids will experience a variety of fine art media including clay, glass fusing, canvas painting, collage and much more! Follow them on Facebook for events, registration and updates!
Walrus & Carpenter Books located at 251 N. Main St., has a large selection of new and used books at great prices. Support local and make Walrus & Carpenter your first stop for back-to-school with discounts for ISU students. And, do you have any interesting literary experiences or thoughts regarding Craters of the Moon? Will is currently working on a Craters of the Moon anthology in honor of its 100th anniversary and he’s looking for submissions. Please call the store at 208-233-0821 or stop in.
Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St., is not your average antique store. This beautiful shop has been open in downtown for 17 years and has a variety of interesting and unique vintage finds including: a huge selection of clothing, jewelry, home décor and more. Support a local woman-owned-business while finding something truly unique!
Round River Baking, 250 N. Main St., is open on Saturdays and offers fresh artisan breads and pastries featuring local and organic ingredients. Round River Baking also has a monthly bread subscription with pickups. Enjoy some delicious fresh baked goods and shop local on Saturday morning at Round River Baking.
Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years! Each week Suzi and her amazing staff are giving away awesome prizes as well as offering special promotions all leading up to their grand prize drawing and celebration. Stop in to learn more about how to win weekly prizes and the two grand prizes: a front-load washer and dryer set and a queen mattress set.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Villano's Italian, located inside Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., is now open for lunch Thursday through Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. You can now once again enjoy delicious Villano dishes for lunch, too!
For more information about shopping and dining specials, additional events, live music, art workshops and all of the excitement happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.