So much to do in Historic Downtown Pocatello this week! Please plan to come Downtown to experience the best in local shopping, dining and events!
Halloween downtown:
The last opportunities to experience this year’s Haunted Walking Tour are this Friday and Saturday. SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello will be wrapping up this year’s Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday and Saturday evening. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside! Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for young adults ages 8-15. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, Halloween afternoon, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Our merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblins! Come in costume and walk business to business enjoying a safe, daytime Halloween event.
Shopping features this week include:
Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St., is celebrating four years in our Downtown Neighborhood. Congratulations! Cassy offers grooming services for small and large breed dogs. Dog training and private lessons are also available. Call today to schedule an appointment, 208-313-4995.
Ritzy Repeats, 401 1/2 N. Main St., is a cute little consignment shop with friendly and helpful staff. You will find well cared for clothing at a reasonable price that is clean and trendy! Stop in this week to shop. They accept cash or checks.
Vintage Vinyl is located at 102 N. Main St., inside one of the most historic buildings in downtown. This beautiful building, built in 1892, was one of the first stone buildings in Pocatello. Now home to Vintage Vinyl, you will find new and used vinyl records, CDs, stereo equipment, rock memorabilia and more.
Old Town Gunslingers, 352 N. Main St., is a locally owned gun shop that got its start in 1997. Donn Cooper opened Big D's Gun & Pawn at the current location. In 2009, Donn wanted to enjoy retirement and sold Big D's to his daughter Dawn L. and her husband Joe. Old Town Gunslingers has experienced a number of visual upgrades over the past six years. They have also broadened what is offered to their customers. They are working hard to give you the things you need in your favorite gun shop. Stop in today and check out their inventory.
Keller Williams Realty East Idaho, 150 N. Main St., is your choice for professional real estate services. When you choose to work with a Keller Williams agent, you’re partnering with a highly trained professional that has the backing of the world’s largest real estate company, consisting of 180,000+ associates around the globe. That puts your search in the hands of the largest, most resourceful real estate network. Aside from knowing the market inside and out, Keller Williams’ agents also have a reputation for being involved in the community. If you are in the market to buy or sell, contact a Keller Williams agent today!
Cherub Capers, 308 W. Center St. (next to United Way), has a new selection of vintage home decor. They still have some beautiful fall decor at marked down prices too. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Friday 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Manic Mechanic, 450 N. Main St., reminds you it’s time to get your vehicle ready for the colder months ahead. Check tire pressure, replace windshield wipers, battery and coolant levels. Call 208-840-1663 to schedule your winter check over today.
At East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., snow boards and other winter gear is starting to arrive and their ski and board tune up area is open and ready to go. Bring in your gear and get ahead of the curve this winter!
Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years! Each week, Suzi and her amazing staff are giving away awesome prizes as well as offering special promotions all leading up to their grand prize drawing and celebration. Stop in to learn more about how to win weekly prizes and the two grand prizes: a front-load washer and dryer set and a queen mattress set.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open for their final market of the season on Saturday. The vendors will be hosting their annual “Trick-or-Treat the Market” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be tons of fresh, locally grown vegetables, pumpkins just in time for Halloween, apple cider, honeycrisp apples and honey.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
Dining features this week include:
Barricade will be celebrating their third anniversary and hosting a Halloween weekend! On Friday and Saturday nights, they will be hosting costume parties (contests both nights), and on Sunday they will be hosting a costume brunch catered by ChubbyZ' from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be their last brunch until after the New Year.
Thai Paradise, 140 S. Main St., serves the most authentic flavors of Thailand in a fine dining setting. They offer classic favorites as well as some new delicacies! Stop in for lunch or dinner today!
First National Bar, 232 W. Center St., is Pocatello’s friendly little Irish Pub. They showcase some of the best local talent with live music a few nights a week, Happy hour every weekday from 5 to 7 p.m. and brunch specials every Saturday and Sunday! They have a wide selection of daily menu options. You can follow them on Facebook to view daily specials and upcoming live music.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, has a brand new menu and is now open for lunch Monday thru Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Stop by for a quick deli sandwich or enjoy their new juicy turkey burger!
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Upcoming event:
Lookout Credit Union presents “LOOKOUT FOR SANTA!” annual Christmas Night Lights Parade! The Historic Downtown Pocatello Christmas adventure begins the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. when the Christmas Night Lights Parade starts winding its way through Downtown Pocatello. Hundreds of floats will have candy and treats for the kids. The parade will follow our traditional route from East to West. Registration for entries is now open! For your convenience, registration may be completed online at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Click on Events then the link located under the parade information.
As we approach the holiday season, please be sure to shop local, dine local and support local. Your friends and neighbors Downtown appreciate your continued support. Local has never been better!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
