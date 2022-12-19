Spectacular shopping and dining Downtown continues this week! The Downtown Merchants and Businesses invite you to come explore the wonders of Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come shop and find the perfect gift. From bikes to fishing supplies, jewelry to trendy fashion, home decor to fine art, Historic Downtown Pocatello offers it all in our charming shops. Come dine and experience delicious menus featuring the best in international cuisine and handcrafted beverages for your holiday parties, dinners or a gift card to be enjoyed later. Come shop small. Come dine local. Come explore Historic Downtown Pocatello today!
This week in Historic Downtown Pocatello you will find:
Single piece orders, custom hats, beanies, Christmas stockings, all kinds of apparel, leather patches, and more great gift ideas can be found at Alston T-Shirt Printing and Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main St., Alstons would love to help you with your last minute gifts. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s Oldest Jewelry Store, has the sparkle that will make your Christmas shine! Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings, and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
Big things are happening at Cherub Capers with a shop full of vintage antiques and more! The collectible dolls and bears room is open with incredible gift opportunities for collectors and toy lovers. You’ll find huge markdowns on treasures throughout the shop located at 308 W. Center St. This is the perfect place to finish your holiday list while reducing and reusing. Open this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Goodbye Hello Crafts and Boutique, 144 N. Main St., is a great place to find women’s and children’s clothing, books, toys, jewelry and more!
Books galore can be found at Walrus & Carpenter Books. Books for collectors, both new and used. If you love books, stop by 251 N. Main St.
Cottonwood Junction, Nostalgia Antiques & Collectables, Poky Dot Boutique and Main Street Mercantile & Antiques, all located on the 100 block of North Main St., would love to see you shopping locally this week. From large antique furniture to collectible glassware, baskets, crafts and more, you are sure to find the perfect gift!
Visit Decadence Board Shop for all of your boarding gifts and apparel needs, 326 W. Center St.
Pocatello's Retold Antique Shops invites you to stop in this week. Their shops are full of treasures and gifts. Be sure to visit: Kanda's & Company at 159 S. Main St., Cherub Creations at 308 W. Center St., Vain & Vintage at 149 N. Main St., Elwen Cottage at 334 N. Main St., and Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie at 658 N. Main St.
Vintage Vinyl, 102 N. Main St., has a wonderful selection of new and used vinyl and so much more. They always offer 25 percent off most used vinyl. Stop in today and shop.
Pocatello Art Center, 144 N. Main St., is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Now through January 9, they are featuring their Christmas Show and Sale with a variety of handmade items to choose from with a wide range of pricing to fit any budget.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories, and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, The Little Nook featuring Grandma’s Pantry will be open serving delicious menu items.
Give the gift of a delicious meal this Christmas! Gift Cards and Gift Certificates are available at many of our restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, breweries and bars.
ChubbyZ' Sandwich Shoppe, 308 E. Center St., is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a menu full of hot and cold sandwiches, burgers, salads, fries, tots and more!
Delicious and always fresh sushi and Japanese food at Sumisu Asian Fusion & Sushi, 309 E. Center St. Open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine in, take out or delivery. Be sure to check out their Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., is the place for delicious Greek Cuisine. All day Tuesdays & Thursdays save $1 when you enjoy a gyro sandwich. On Fridays, get a small order of free fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m. Stop in this week and experience The Grecian Key!
Star Route Brewery and Villano’s Italian, 218 N. Main St., are now open seven days a week. Enjoy fresh, delicious Italian cuisine from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the brewery serving until 10 p.m. daily.
Tis the season to give & receive when you support the locally owned Yellowstone Restaurant, 313 Whiskey Room, or The Union Taproom. Buy a $100 gift card and get a $25 gift card for free! Buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 gift card for free! Offer is available until Christmas Eve.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
$1 off Gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant, all day long.
Needle Felted Ornaments class at Poky Kidz Art starting at 10:30 a.m.
Taco Tuesday at The Union Taproom with $3 tacos and $3 margaritas, 11 a.m. to close.
Star Route Brewery features Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with Mug Club specials all day.
Wine Tasting at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 5 p.m.
Meditations with Talia at MIP Life Designs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Taco Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Bar opens at 5 p.m. food & music from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Bengal Wednesday, Dec. 21
ISU Bengal Student Discounts and Loyalty Cards at Main Steam Coffee and Desserts.
20 percent discount, on Bengal Wednesday and every day, on drinks and food at Gate City Coffee for all ISU students, faculty, and alumni.
10 percent off all ISU gear, hats, shirts, hoodies and more at The Orange and Black Store.
15 percent off for ISU employees & 10 percent off for ISU students at The Yellowstone Restaurant.
A Touch of Love Food Drive by First National Bar at the Brick 243 parking lot, 243 W. Center St., starting at 4 p.m. They will have soup, salad, and rolls. There will also be coats, hats, gloves and hygiene kits for those in need. This is while supplies lasts so if you or anyone you know is in need, please come down and let them help. If you would like to donate, please contact the First National Bar at 208-233-1516. They will be accepting washed and gently used donations all week.
15 percent off for ISU employees & 10 percent off for ISU students at 313 Whiskey Bar. Whiskey Flight Night beginning at 4 p.m.
Star Route Brewery offers BOGO pints on select beers all day, Happy Hour & Mug Club specials 3 to 6 p.m.
Yuletide Yoga & Winter Solstice Gathering at Kellie Wild Wellness starting at 5:30 p.m.
Open at 11 a.m. with 15 percent off for ISU employees & 10 percent off for ISU students, with ID, along with DJ Trivia at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m.
10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, at Off the Rails Brewing.
Live music at the First National Bar with the Sons of Bannock starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
$1 off Gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant, all day long.
Empaths Journey with Cathy at MIP Life Designs from noon to 1 p.m.
Star Route Brewery & Villano’s Italian host NFL Football.
Wings & Beer at The Union Taproom includes .99 cent wings and beer specials from 11 a.m. to close.
Flight Night with $1 off flights at Off the Rails Brewing.
Corn Hole Tournament at the Elks Lodge starting at 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Station Square hosted by Marc Crapo, 7 p.m.
Live music at the First National Bar with Whiskey Hangover starting at 9 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday Specials at Oasis Sports Bar from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Karaoke at the Oasis Sports Bar starting at 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Free Fry Friday, a free small order of fries with any sandwich ordered before 3 p.m., at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
The Union Taproom opens at 11 a.m. for lunch, Open Mic Night begins at 7 p.m.
Lodge Christmas Party at the Elks Lodge, Tom & Jerry’s at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., Trivia at 7 p.m., music by Almost Famous starting at 8 p.m.
Services by Kat at MIP Life Designs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Mavericks live in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing starting at 8 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Live music at Hooligans from ClaireVoyance starting at 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Gate City Coffee opens 8 a.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters inside Dude’s Market opens 8 a.m.
Round River Baking is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tarot Readers and Aura Camera every Saturday morning at Enchantments from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas for $13 and evening live music.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar every Saturday.
The Union Taproom open for lunch at 11 a.m., evening live music from Shandi Michelle starting at 8 p.m.
DJ Bingo at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 7 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25 – We wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas!
With so many amazing businesses Downtown, it just isn’t possible to include them all. The information above is a sampling of what’s happening Downtown. Please take some time this week and visit. You will not be disappointed! Thank you for shopping, dining and enjoying Historic Downtown Pocatello. Your friends and neighbors Downtown appreciate your continued support!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
