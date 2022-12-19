Stephanie Palagi

Stephanie Palagi

Spectacular shopping and dining Downtown continues this week! The Downtown Merchants and Businesses invite you to come explore the wonders of Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come shop and find the perfect gift. From bikes to fishing supplies, jewelry to trendy fashion, home decor to fine art, Historic Downtown Pocatello offers it all in our charming shops. Come dine and experience delicious menus featuring the best in international cuisine and handcrafted beverages for your holiday parties, dinners or a gift card to be enjoyed later. Come shop small. Come dine local. Come explore Historic Downtown Pocatello today!

This week in Historic Downtown Pocatello you will find:

