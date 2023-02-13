Stephanie Palagi

Stephanie Palagi

Happy Valentine’s Day! There is still time to find the perfect gift for your Valentine in Historic Downtown Pocatello! Our shops and restaurants are open and happy to help. Share Your Love for Local this week.

Welcome athletes, coaches, families and friends visiting for the 43rd annual Simplot Games this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. The annual J.R. Simplot Company-sponsored event has become one of the nation’s premier high school indoor track and field events since it was first held in 1979. We invite all those visiting our community to come downtown and experience the best of local shopping, dining and entertainment.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.