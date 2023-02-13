Happy Valentine’s Day! There is still time to find the perfect gift for your Valentine in Historic Downtown Pocatello! Our shops and restaurants are open and happy to help. Share Your Love for Local this week.
Welcome athletes, coaches, families and friends visiting for the 43rd annual Simplot Games this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. The annual J.R. Simplot Company-sponsored event has become one of the nation’s premier high school indoor track and field events since it was first held in 1979. We invite all those visiting our community to come downtown and experience the best of local shopping, dining and entertainment.
Glean Coffee Roasters, 240 S. Main St., has announced their next Pour-Over Campaign and we are so grateful! Glean is partnering with Historic Downtown Pocatello to purchase a giant flower pot for Lookout Point. The new flower pot, one of three, is a beautification and safety project all rolled into one. Glean Coffee was founded with a mission to roast delicious coffee and make a true and tangible impact in our community through local giving campaigns. Gleanings from every bag of beans or cup of coffee are gathered with a purpose. With over $3,200 already donated to causes in Southeast Idaho, Glean Coffee invites you to be part of the power of giving. Gleanings from every drink and bag of beans you buy will go straight to this new giving goal of $550. Thank you Glean Coffee Roasters and our community for loving your neighbors with every visit.
Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., is featuring a Valentine’s Tax Return Sale! Deep discount storewide on guitars, amps, drums, vintage vinyl records, CD’s, T-shirts, ukuleles and so much more! Stop in this week to shop.
The United Way of Southeastern Idaho is holding their third annual 5k Your Way fundraising event from February 17 to 25. Proceeds from this event will go toward their new community impact project RIDE UNITED. Here is the link to sign up to join the 5k: www.unitedwaysei.org/5k-your-way. For questions or more information, contact Wendi Ames at 208-232-1389 or wendi@unitedwaysei.org.
REstylez Thrift & Consignment Store, 322 E. Center St., has recently moved to Center Street. Inside this cute store you will find many treasures to reuse in a conventional way or to add your own flair. Get creative and transform items that may have otherwise ended up in a landfill. Every piece is clean and has been inspected for quality. Breathe new life into something old and make it new. Items are available in the shop and online at restylez.com.
Sara Turpine’s The Photo Boutique, 159 S. Main St., offers a variety of photo options for you and your family. Sara loves creating heirloom portraits for her clients using Idaho’s beautiful landscape with outdoor photo sessions offered for families, children, seniors, and maternity. From her studio, Sara specializes in newborn photography, plus professional headshots. Sara's goal is for each client to walk away with beautiful artwork to display in their home. She typically books one to two months out, so request a consultation today at 208-705-7272.
Time for new flooring? Pocatello Flooring would love to help you pick out fabulous new flooring! Visit their showroom at 123 N. Main St. today!
The Purpose Center event space is available and ready to host your next event. The space is perfect for a beautiful wedding, engaging fundraiser dinner or business meeting. For overnight guests, the fifth floor offers Executive Suites listed on Airbnb for your family, friends or clients coming to the area. To learn more about The Purpose Center, visit purpose-center.org. To book overnight stays visit, airbnb.com/h/purpose-executive-suites.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week serving Villano's Italian. Their slice of pizza and a soda lunch special is available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m. On Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, they are featuring a Valentine Special with a heart shaped pizza and two beers for $25 or a heart shaped pizza and two sodas for $22. Trivia is back on Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Be sure to check out their daily happy hour specials. Live music on Friday will feature Dustin Armstrong, 7 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, don’t miss their Mardi Gras Celebration starting at 6:30 p.m. with special Cajun food and live music with Jazz on a Stick.
Find some spring inspiration at Cherub Capers, located at 308 W. Center St. between the United Way and the Huddlle. You’ll find vintage antiques and lots more to brighten up your home or office. Open 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday thru Friday and from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. every Saturday. Don’t forget to try their samples and enter your name in the drawing for a special gift basket!
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting their annual Black Tie Wine Tasting on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dress up or come as casual as you want. Five tastings for $12 with special pricing on wine by the glass or bottle on the night of the tasting. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ'!
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories, and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, The Little Nook featuring Grandma’s Pantry will be open serving delicious menu items.
February Jazz Night at Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., is on Friday with live music by Jazz on a Stick with guest vocalist Arwin Baxter from 6 to 8 p.m. Spend the evening enjoying an amazing espresso creation, tea, hot chocolate or hot apple cider with some of the best musicians Pocatello has to offer!
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week.
The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Union Pacific Railroad brick building #59, south of the depot and north of the Benton St. Overpass. Trains will be running in five scales on four layouts and there are more model trains plus real railroad artifacts on display throughout the building. They have a Geotrax layout available for kids 12 and under. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., will be hosting a fun Galentine's event this Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Free admission or you can buy a VIP pass with lots of fun goodies and specials for only $25. Grab some girlfriends and come support women owned small businesses with on-site tattoos, piercings, botox and more!
Historic Downtown Pocatello features free parking in seven public parking lots for your convenience. Park and enjoy your visit, for as long as you’d like with unlimited, daytime, free Parking! Please remember, on-street parking has a two-hour limit. Be sure to park in one of the public parking lots to enjoy a longer visit. For a map indicating free public parking, visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com
Upcoming events:
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2023 Idaho Bridal Fair on Saturday, March 4. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At 1 p.m. enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future. Vendor registration is also open. Booth space and vendor information is available at www.idahobridalfair.com.
Tickets are now available for the 12th annual Gate City Brewfest returning to Pocatello on Saturday, March 11. From 1 to 6 p.m., brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout Downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
