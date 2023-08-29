The Orange and Black Store, 103 S. Main St., has the largest selection of officially licensed Idaho State University apparel in the area at discount prices! They offer ISU clothing for all ages, including onesies, childrens wear, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more. Show your Bengal pride and support your community in one stop!
Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St. between the United Way and Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro, will be open 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. There are big changes happening in the shop and they hope you will stop by and shop.
Purpose Tea, 224 N. Main St., invites you in to enjoy their drink of the week, an iced vanilla caramel cold brew! We tried it with boba and it is yummy. It’s the perfect drink to kick off the second week of school. If you saw Purpose Tea at Welcome Back Orange and Black, don't forget to make use of that BOGO!
The Purpose Event Center is starting to fill up their books for the last part of the year and they would love to host your next event. From work gatherings to holiday parties, weddings and family reunions, The Purpose Event Center in Downtown Pocatello has the perfect space.
The last Wednesday evening concert of the summer is coming up on Wednesday. The End of Summer Bash, a fundraising event for the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chiefs, will feature The Kyd-J Band live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be food available from The Corn Dog Company, Star Route Brewery and Angel’s Tacos, cold beverages and fun for the entire family!
Nostalgia Antiques & Collectables, 141 N. Main St., is a charming shop with a broad selection of antique glassware, clothes, baskets, toys and so much more. It has something for everyone and is always adding new merchandise! Be sure to stop in this week to see what treasures you can find!
Henry’s Hair Design, 151 S. Arthur Ave., is celebrating 30 years in business this year. This Paul Mitchell-focused salon has a motivated and experienced staff who would love to help you look your best! Call 208-232-5233 or go to henryshairdesign.net to book an appointment today for your regular beauty needs or to try something fresh and new!
Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St., is not your average antique store. This beautiful shop has been open in downtown for 18 years and has a variety of interesting and unique vintage finds including: a huge selection of clothing, jewelry, home décor and more! This is a must stop when coming downtown!
The September First Friday Art Walk will take place on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. This month’s event guide will be available on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com, on Thursday and in Friday’s Idaho State Journal.
The Metaphysical Market will be open on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lookout Point. Come get a reading or some energy healing work, grab some delicious food and experience the magic of the Metaphysical Market.
Round River Baking, 250 N. Main St., is open on Saturdays and offers fresh artisan breads & pastries featuring local & organic ingredients. Round River Baking also has a monthly bread subscription with pickups. Enjoy some delicious fresh baked goods and shop local on Saturday morning at Round River Baking.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers are bringing more and more fresh veggies each week. Don’t forget the Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market!
Shopping downtown has never been better! Fall inventory is arriving everywhere. Be sure to come stroll and shop through our beautiful shops and boutiques.
The variety of restaurants and breweries downtown invite you to come enjoy a delicious meal and cold beverage! Please take a look at the specials this week and get downtown!
Bengal Wednesday, Aug. 30
20 percent discount, on Bengal Wednesday and every day, on drinks and food at Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro for all ISU students, faculty and alumni, serving wine, bottled beer and desserts, 4 to 9 p.m.
10 percent off all ISU gear, hats, shirts, hoodies and more at The Orange and Black Store.
Bengal Wednesday every Wednesday for lunch at The Union Taproom or The Yellowstone Restaurant, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., show your Bengal ID and receive 25 percent off your order.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
End of Summer Bash Fundraising Event for The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Chiefs at Lookout Point with live music featuring The Kyd-J Band, 5 p to 8 p.m.
Horseshoe Night and End of Summer Bash Patio Party at the Pocatello Elks. Bar opens at 5 p.m.
DJ Trivia at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m.
Sound Baths held every Wednesday at Enchantments, 7 p.m., $15.
10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, at Off the Rails Brewing.
Evening live music at the First National featuring Spike Coggins, starts at 8:30 p.m.
Happy Hour at Club Charley’s every Wednesday, 10 p.m. to midnight, $1 drafts.
Oasis Sports Bar Whiskey Wednesday, $1 off whiskey, 9 p.m. to close.
Whiskey Wednesday Flight Night at 313 Whiskey Bar, starts at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
6 for $6 Chicken Wings at The Union Taproom, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Flight Night with $1 off flights at Off the Rails Brewing.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
Evening live music at Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro featuring Lenet Neifert, 6 to 8 p.m
Center For Hope South Overdose Awareness event at Lookout Point, 5 to 8 p.m.
Walk in Ready Crafts at Craftology from 2 to 5 p.m.
Corn Hole Tournament at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, starts at 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Station Square at 7 p.m.
Country Night at The Office Bar & Grill, every Thursday 7-11 p.m., swing dance instructor 7-9 p.m., drink specials throughout the evening.
DJ Trivia at Club Charley’s, every Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday BOGO well drinks at Oasis Sports Bar 9 p.m. to close, dart tournament at 7:45 p.m. and 9-Ball Pool Tournament.
Karaoke at the Odyssey Bar starting at 9 p.m.
Evening live music at the First National Bar featuring Shawn Barnby with Walk Like Kings, starts at 9 p.m.
Jazz Night with Speakeasy at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
First Friday Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m.
Free Craft Friday at Craftology 5 to 8 p.m.
Metaphysical Market at Lookout Point, 5 to 9 p.m.
Parking Lot Party at Pocatello Elks Lodge with evening live music, 7 p.m.to 10 p.m.
Evening live music at Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro featuring Angier Wills & Carina Brissette, 6 to 8 p.m.
Open Mic Night every Friday starting at 7 p.m., Fish Fry-Days at The Union Taproom, Fish & Chips, Fish Sandwich Basket or Fish Tacos for only $9.99.
Evening live music in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing featuring Twisted Tiffany, starts at 8 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Fire Friday at Oasis Sports Bar, $3 Fire Shots, Players Choice Pool Tournament.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Bru House Galilei is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters inside Dude’s Market is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Portneuf Valley Farmers Market at Lookout Point from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Round River Baking is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until sold out.
Purpose Tea is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crafters Market inside Station Square, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas for $13 and evening live music.
The Union Taproom opens for lunch at 11 a.m. with evening live music.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
DJ Bingo at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 7 p.m.
50 cents off shots at Oasis Sports Bar, 9 p.m. to close and free pool all day and evening.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Evening live music in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing featuring The Guitar Man, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Parking Lot Party with The Office Bar and Grill and Cue and Brews, Starts at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., serving wine, bottled beer and desserts every evening 3 p.m. to close.
Glean Coffee Roasters is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bru House Galilei is open 9 to 1 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas $13.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Enchantments is open on Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Yin Yoga at Mind Your Body, 3 to 4:15 p.m.
Oasis Sports Bar Solo Cup Sunday, $1 domestic drafts in a Solo Cup with free pool all day and evening.
Monday, Sept. 4, Happy Labor Day!
It's $5 Burger Monday at The Union Taproom 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Modern Acupuncture at Station Square, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Monday Yoga Class at Mind Your Body beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Free Yoga inside Station Square, 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Oasis Sports Bar BOGO on closeouts 9 p.m. to close, 8 Ball Tournament.
