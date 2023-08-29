Stephanie Palagi

The Orange and Black Store, 103 S. Main St., has the largest selection of officially licensed Idaho State University apparel in the area at discount prices! They offer ISU clothing for all ages, including onesies, childrens wear, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more. Show your Bengal pride and support your community in one stop!

Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St. between the United Way and Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro, will be open 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. There are big changes happening in the shop and they hope you will stop by and shop.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

