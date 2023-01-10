Come enjoy local this week in Historic Downtown Pocatello!
Welcome Glamour On Fire, now open on the second floor of Huddlle at 312 W. Center St. Bethany is welcoming clients for hair, lash and nail treatments. Visit Glamour On Fire on Facebook for details about specials running throughout the end of the month.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., invites you to take a look at their options for yoga, pilates, ballroom dancing, adult tap, and more. They offer options that are convenient for your needs including in-person classes, Zoom and online memberships. Now is a great time to give their quality teaching a try. Private and semi-private instruction is also available. Please contact Lori Head at 208-251-2047 for additional information.
Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 S. Third Ave., invites you to book your daycare and lodging dates now! As you plan busy days and your vacation away, be sure your furry family members have a wonderful place to play. Give Pocatello Pet Lodge a call today: 208-237-PETS!
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has the refills you need for your first-aid kits. The beginning of the year is a great time to restock. Stop in today!
The new year means a new look! Now is a great time to update your company’s brand with new shirts, hats and customized premium items! Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery would love to help you. Located at 245 N. Main St., stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be hosting a Mom & Me Furniture Makeover Class on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. Call 208-380-5561 for information and to register.
Vintage Vinyl, 102 N. Main St., has a wonderful selection of new and used vinyl and so much more. They always offer 25 percent off most used vinyl. Stop in today and shop.
Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St., is a pet grooming salon offering grooming, small dog boarding, training, and house call nail trimming services. Cassy works closely with every client to customize the services she provides based on their specific needs and circumstances. Cassy would love to hear from you! Call to book an appointment at 208-313-4995 today!
Ritzy Repeats, 401 1/2 N. Main St., has a shop full of women’s and children’s clothing, home décor and jewelry, too. Open this week, Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Main Street Music, Inc. 401 N. Main St., has lots of guitars, drums, ukuleles, keyboards, amps, tongue drums, shirts, straps, accessories and much more in stock! Used vinyl and CDs, too. Open this week Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories, and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, The Little Nook featuring Grandma’s Pantry will be open serving delicious menu items.
Delicious and always fresh sushi and Japanese food at Sumisu Asian Fusion & Sushi, 309 E. Center St. Open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday through Saturday 5 to 9 p.m., 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine in, take out or delivery. Be sure to check out their Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
Try a new drink for the New Year at Main Steam! Stop in to warm up with a custom made coffee and enjoy a sweet treat, too. Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is located at 234 N. Main St.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., is the place for delicious Greek Cuisine. All day Tuesdays and Thursdays save $1 when you enjoy a gyro sandwich. On Fridays, get a small order of free fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m. Stop in this week and experience The Grecian Key!
Star Route Brewery and Villano’s Italian, 218 N. Main St., are now open seven days a week. Enjoy fresh, delicious Italian cuisine from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the brewery serving until 10 p.m. daily.
Glean Coffee Roasters will be hosting a Mocktail Class on Friday beginning at 5:15 p.m. Learn how to make delicious mocktails with fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and infusions. $10 per person. Please pre-register by contacting Kathryn at 208-236-7307.
On Friday evening plan to enjoy live Jazz at Gate City Coffee! Jazz on a Stick with special guest Arwin Baxter will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy coffee, a dessert and beautiful music!
Upcoming events:
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2023 Idaho Bridal Fair on Saturday, March 4. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At 1 p.m. enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future. Vendor registration is also open. Booth space and vendor information is available at www.idahobridalfair.com.
Tickets are now available for the 12th annual Gate City Brewfest returning to Pocatello on Saturday, March 11. From 1 to 6 p.m. brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
