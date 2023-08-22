Stephanie Palagi

Stephanie Palagi

Welcome Back Bengals! Thank you all that came downtown to celebrate Welcome Back Orange & Black on Monday. It was an exciting day at Lookout Point with thousands showing their school spirit.

Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro 320 W. Center St., has introduced their new fall hours. They are now open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Breakfast sandwiches are served all day. Soups and pub sandwiches are available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Wine, beer and cocktail mixers are available 3 p.m. to close daily.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.