Welcome Back Bengals! Thank you all that came downtown to celebrate Welcome Back Orange & Black on Monday. It was an exciting day at Lookout Point with thousands showing their school spirit.
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro 320 W. Center St., has introduced their new fall hours. They are now open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Breakfast sandwiches are served all day. Soups and pub sandwiches are available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Wine, beer and cocktail mixers are available 3 p.m. to close daily.
Bannock Civitans Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by Lookout Credit Union celebrating Educator’s Night. Soul Full of Blues will be live on stage from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Yellowstone Restaurant, Angel’s Tacos and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available. This is the season’s last Revive @ 5, but mark your calendars for the End of Summer Bash next Wednesday, Aug. 30, featuring The Kyd-J Band.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers are bringing more and more fresh veggies each week. The Salsa Contest takes place this week. Ingredients need to be purchased at the market to compete. And, don’t forget the Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market!
Shopping downtown has never been better! Fall inventory is arriving everywhere. Be sure to come stroll and shop through our beautiful shops and boutiques.
The variety of restaurants and breweries downtown invite you to come enjoy a delicious meal and cold beverage! Please take a look at the specials this week and get downtown!
This week’s dining and entertainment specials include:
Bengal Wednesday, Aug. 23
20 percent discount, on Bengal Wednesday and every day, on drinks and food at Gate City Coffee for all ISU students, faculty, and alumni, serving wine, bottled beer, and desserts, 4 to 9 p.m.
10 percent off all ISU gear, hats, shirts, hoodies and more at The Orange and Black Store.
Bengal Wednesday every Wednesday for lunch at The Union Taproom or The Yellowstone Restaurant, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., show your Bengal ID and receive 25 percent off your order.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
Bannock Civitans Revive @ 5 featuring live music by Soul Full of Blues, sponsored this Wednesday by Lookout Credit Union, 5 to 8 p.m.
Horseshoe Night and Post Revive @ 5 Patio Party at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, Bar opens at 5 p.m.
DJ Trivia at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m.
Sound Baths held every Wednesday at Enchantments, 7 p.m., $15.
10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, at Off the Rails Brewing.
Evening live music at the First National featuring Pop Rox, starts at 8:30 p.m.
Happy Hour at Club Charley’s every Wednesday, 10 p.m. to midnight, $1 drafts.
Oasis Sports Bar Whiskey Wednesday, $1 off whiskey, 9 p.m. to close.
Whiskey Wednesday Flight Night at 313 Whiskey Bar, starts at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
6 for $6 Chicken Wings at The Union Taproom, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Flight Night with $1 off flights at Off the Rails Brewing.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
Corn Hole Tournament at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, starts at 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Station Square at 7 p.m.
Country Night at The Office Bar & Grill, every Thursday 7-11 p.m., swing dance instructor 7-9 p.m., drink specials throughout the evening.
DJ Trivia at Club Charley’s, every Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday BOGO well drinks at Oasis Sports Bar 9 p.m. to close, dart tournament at 7:45 p.m. and 9-Ball Pool Tournament.
Karaoke at the Odyssey Bar starting at 9 p.m.
Evening live music at the First National Bar featuring Spud Mother and Hot Pursuit, starts at 9 p.m.
Jazz Night with Speakeasy at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 6 to 8 p.m.
Craftology presents Interchangeable Truck or Breadboard Workshop, starts at 6 p.m., registration required.
Friday, Aug. 25
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
BINGO at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, starts at 6:30 p.m.
Jazz Night at Gate City Coffee featuring Jazz on a Stick, 6 to 8 p.m., serving wine, bottled beer, and desserts every evening, 3 p.m. to close.
Open Mic Night every Friday starting at 7 p.m., Fish Fry-Days at The Union Taproom, Fish & Chips, Fish Sandwich Basket or Fish Tacos for only $9.99.
Evening live music in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing featuring The Kingdom, starts at 8 p.m.
Evening live music at the First National Bar featuring Burton Ball, starts at 9 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Fire Friday at Oasis Sports Bar, $3 Fire Shots, Players Choice Pool Tournament.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Bru House Galilei is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gate City Coffee is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., serving wine, bottled beer, and desserts every evening, 3 p.m. to close.
Glean Coffee Roasters inside Dude’s Market is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Portneuf Valley Farmers Market at Lookout Point from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Round River Baking is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until sold out.
Purpose Tea is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas for $13 and evening live music.
Walk in Ready Crafts at Craftology from 2 to 5 p.m.
Pocatello Car Club Main Street Cruiser and Rev Off, 5 – 9 p.m.
The Union Taproom opens for lunch at 11 a.m. with evening live music.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
DJ Bingo at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 7 p.m.
$.50 off shots at Oasis Sports Bar, 9 p.m. to close and free pool all day and evening.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Parking Lot Party partner event with The Office Bar and Grill and Cue and Brews, Starts at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Gate City Coffee is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., serving wine, bottled beer, and desserts every evening 3 p.m. to close.
Glean Coffee Roasters is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bottomless mimosas brunch with ChubbyZ' at Barricade, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bru House Galilei is open 9 to 1 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas $13.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Enchantments is open on Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Yin Yoga at Mind Your Body, 3 to 4:15 p.m.
Oasis Sports Bar Solo Cup Sunday, $1 domestic drafts in a Solo Cup with free pool all day and evening.
Disney Karaoke at the First National Bar, starts at 9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 28
It's $5 Burger Monday at The Union Taproom 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Food Truck Round Up at Lookout Point, 4 to 8 p.m.
Modern Acupuncture at Station Square, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Monday Yoga Class at Mind Your Body beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Free Yoga inside Station Square, 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Oasis Sports Bar BOGO on closeouts 9 p.m. to close, 8 Ball Tournament.
