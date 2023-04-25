Who's ready for breakfast? Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., now serves breakfast sandwiches! Your choice of sausage, bacon or ham with cheddar, American, pepper jack or swiss cheese, served on a flaky croissant roll. And don’t miss “Jazz on a Stick” live this Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
KATZ Weddings & Formal Wear is now open at 150 S. Main St. To celebrate their move, they have expanded their inventory with "seen on the red carpets" beautiful gowns at hometown prices. KATZ also offers in-store tuxedos starting at $130. Stop in or call 208-226-4834 for more information.
The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge will be hosting their weekly Wine Tasting on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a delicious selection of wines while you enjoy appetizers and a custom prepared meal.
MIP Metaphysical Store & More, 147 S. Arthur Ave., has a week full of workshops planned. Visit them on Facebook for additional information and details on how to register.
Lonely hearts rekindle love in “Do You Turn Somersaults?” by Alekseĭ Arbuzov at Old Town Actors Studio. This encore production is directed by Erin Baker and features the talents of Richard Baker and Michelle Middlestet. The play continues on April 28, 29, May 1, 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. For further information and to make reservations go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Moon Beams Boutique & Tattoo, inside the Valentine Building at 100 S. Arthur Ave., Suite 204, is offering two tiny fine line tattoos for $60, now through April 29.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting their Bottomless Mimosas Brunch with ChubbyZ on Sunday. Enjoy a delicious brunch and beverages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Westside Players, 1009 S. Second Ave., invites you to come enjoy “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” The performance dates include April 28 and 29. Visit www.westsideplayers.com for ticket information.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Historic Downtown Pocatello features free parking in six public parking lots for your convenience. Remember, on-street parking has a two-hour limit. Be sure to park in one of the public parking lots to enjoy a longer visit. For a map indicating free public parking, visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Upcoming events:
Opening day for the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, applications are available at www.pvfm.info. The market will be open every Saturday through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through the month of May, the market will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library on South Garfield Avenue.
The Valentine Ballroom, 100 S. Arthur Ave., will be hosting their Spring Market on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in to shop through handmade items from over 30 vendors. No cost to enter the market.
Opening day for the Pocatello Food Truck Round Up will be Monday, May 8, at 4 p.m. New and returning trucks will be serving from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September. Through the month of May, the trucks will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library.
Healthy City, USA, is turning 1! Let's help them celebrate by running or walking a free 5K on Saturday, May 13! Families and participants of all ages are welcome. And don't forget to bring your furry friend to join you! The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the start/finish point will be at Lookout Point (435 W Center St.) followed by a One-Year Anniversary Celebration with health-related vendors along with farmers market vendors! The 5K is free to everyone; however, if you feel so inclined, feel free to make a donation to the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, which strives toward the Healthy City, USA, mission by making a network of paved bicycle and pedestrian trails throughout the greater Pocatello/Chubbuck area. Visit tinyurl.com/mv4fwk56 for registration information.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting of Lookout Point has been scheduled for Friday, June 2! Plan to join Lookout Credit Union, Historic Downtown Pocatello, the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon and evening full of family fun from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, food, giveaways, vendors, drawings, lawn games, a photo booth and more! Mark your calendars now and plan to help us to celebrate this beautiful new addition to downtown Pocatello.
Thank you for shopping, dining and enjoying local!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
