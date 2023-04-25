Stephanie Palagi

Who's ready for breakfast? Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., now serves breakfast sandwiches! Your choice of sausage, bacon or ham with cheddar, American, pepper jack or swiss cheese, served on a flaky croissant roll. And don’t miss “Jazz on a Stick” live this Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

KATZ Weddings & Formal Wear is now open at 150 S. Main St. To celebrate their move, they have expanded their inventory with "seen on the red carpets" beautiful gowns at hometown prices. KATZ also offers in-store tuxedos starting at $130. Stop in or call 208-226-4834 for more information.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

