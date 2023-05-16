Join us for an exciting week full of events, shopping, dining and entertainment!
Alston T-shirt Printing & Embroidery, 245 N. Main St., specializes in custom printed and embroidered apparel. From one to thousands, Alston’s can help your business grow! Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call 208-242-3264 for more information.
Caribou Jack’s Trading Co., 120 N. Arthur Ave., invites you in to find what you need for spring and summer prep. More than a typical hardware store — beyond nuts and bolts, the store includes plumbing, electrical, kitchenware, grilling and barbecue, camping and fishing, paint, bark, top soil, toys and sporting goods! Caribou Jack’s is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
REstylez Thrift & Consignment Store, 322 E. Center St., has recently moved to Center Street. Inside this cute store you will find many treasures to reuse in a conventional way or to add your own flair. Get creative and transform items that may have otherwise ended up in a landfill. Every piece is clean and has been inspected for quality. Breathe new life into something old and make it new!
Books galore can be found at Walrus & Carpenter Books. If you love to read outside under the summer sun, stop by 251 N. Main St. and pick up a couple new or used favorites.
Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., is your locally owned, progressive fly tying and fly fishing shop. They have a huge assortment of locally tied flies specific to the area. For flies and all types of fishing supplies, Snake River Fly can help!
At Purpose Tea, 224 N. Main St., you will find a selection of teas, specialty teas, Boba teas, smoothies, pastries, cookies and more! Be sure to stop in this week. Open Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MIP Metaphysical Store and More, 147 S. Arthur Ave., has a week full of workshops planned. Visit them on Facebook for additional information and details on how to register.
The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge will be hosting their weekly Wine Tasting on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a delicious selection of wines while you enjoy appetizers and a custom prepared meal.
Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., has a variety of guitars, drums, ukuleles, keyboards, amps, tongue drums, shirts, straps, accessories and much more in stock! Used vinyl and CDs, too.
Ritzy Repeats, 401 1/2 N. Main St., has a shop full of women’s and children’s clothing, home décor and jewelry too.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine in, take out or delivery. Be sure to check out their Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
Summer vacation planning is underway and making sure your furry family members have a vacation as well is important. Stephanie and her staff at Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pet Lodge, Too, would love to provide lodging, grooming and days of fun for your pets. Give them a call today at 208-237-7387.
Blades Salon & Spa, inside Station Square, would love to help make sure you are Summer ready. Featuring cuts, colors, facials, chemical peels and more! Call 208-234-1111 for your appointments today.
Looking for some new vintage jewelry? Need a home decor refresh? Stop into Cherub Capers where you will find vintage antiques with a twist. Cherub Capers is now open Wednesday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located at 308 W. Center St., between the United Way and Gate City Coffee.
Step back to your high school days, or come enjoy a brand new experience, as The Pocatello Car Club hosts their first Thursday Night Cruise this Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Cars will be “cruising” down Main St. from Benton St. to Gould St. They will be revving their engines at the Center Street Underpass and parking for a bit to show off their rides. Come downtown and watch, check out all the vehicles, or join in! For more information and to view the cruise map, please visit Pocatello Car Club Thursday Night Cruise on Facebook.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories and, of course, music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Grandma’s Pantry “The Little Nook” will be open serving delicious menu items.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will welcome "Jazz on a Stick" on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Led by clarinetist Keith Ward, this local band is truly a gem of east Idaho. Accompanied by Terrel Merkley on piano, Tanya Johnson on bass and the ever-charismatic Reese Thompson on drums, "Jazz on a Stick" plays the old and new with style!
Star Route Brewery and Villano’s Italian, 218 N. Main St., offers daily pizza and beverage specials along with Trivia on Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. This Friday’s live music will feature The Kyd-J Band beginning at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, they will host “Beer for Bears,” a fundraiser for Zoo Idaho from 5 to 8 p.m. with Soul Full of Blues performing beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is now open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through the month of May the Market will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library on South Garfield Avenue. Please plan to come shop fresh and shop local at the farmers market!
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is now open on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. Through the month of May the trucks will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library.
Upcoming events:
The grand opening and ribbon cutting of Lookout Point has been scheduled for Friday, June 2! Plan to join Lookout Credit Union, Historic Downtown Pocatello, the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon and evening full of family fun from 4 to 8 p.m. The Kyd-J Band will be live on stage! Thanks A Brunch, The Yellowstone Restaurant & Union Taproom along with Lemon Smashers will be serving up delicious food and drinks. There will be giveaways, raffle drawings, live ice carving demonstrations, lawn games, a photo booth and more! Mark your calendars now and plan to help us celebrate this beautiful new addition to Downtown Pocatello.
The Bannock Civitan Club has announced this summer’s 20th Year Revive @ 5 Celebration will begin on Wednesday, June 7. Every Wednesday all summer long enjoy live music with food, cold beverages, ice cream, the Wednesday Farmers Market and more from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point. The season will run through the end of August and the calendar is available at www.historicdowntownpocatello and on the Revive @ 5 Facebook page.
Pocatello's Annual Independence Day Parade will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Tuesday, July 4! This year's parade theme is "Let Freedom Ring!” Registration is now open at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Plan now to register and let's give our community the biggest and most patriotic Independence Day Parade ever!
