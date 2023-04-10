Manic Mechanic, 450 N. Main St., is celebrating their second anniversary! Congratulations! With over 12 years of experience in the automotive industry, Jordan offers quality repairs at a competitive price. Give them a call at 208-840-1663 to schedule your appointment.
Happy second anniversary to Valentine Ballroom & Bridal! Located at 100 S. Arthur Ave., inside the historic Valentine Building, you will find beautiful and elegant bridal gowns, a chapel and event space and an amazing ballroom. The perfect match for your wedding day or special occasion! Book your wedding date, special event date or dress fitting appointment today! Call 208-221-6049 for information.
Happy first anniversary to Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles! Located at 135 N. Main St., this cute shop is full of antiques and collectibles. Be sure to stop in this week to enjoy a wonderful shopping experience!
If you love music, you will love Main Street Music. Located at 401 N. Main St., Main Street Music has all of the music supplies and instruments you need. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, Main Street Music has what you are looking for at great prices with amazing customer service.
If it’s time for team shirts, new spring and summer branded shirts, hats and hoodies, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main St., Alstons would love to help your business today. Stop in or call 208-242-3264.
Caribou Jack’s Trading Co., 120 N. Arthur Ave., hosted an amazing grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration last week. If you haven’t stopped in, make it a point to come discover Caribou Jack’s this week. More than a typical hardware store — beyond nuts and bolts, the store includes plumbing, electrical, kitchenware, grilling and barbecue, camping and fishing, paint and toys and sporting goods departments. Caribou Jack’s is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jazz is returning to The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville, this Thursday! Join them for two hours of jazz by Speakeasy. Speakeasy is a new collaboration between members of Rail City Jazz and The Dewdroppers. From 6 to 8 p.m. enjoy live music, delicious beverages and menu options in the Y Lounge!
If you are dreaming about new appliances, Pocatello Electric would love to help you! Stop in today at 258 N. Main St. Serving Southeast Idaho since 1902!
Westside Players, 1009 S. Second Ave., invites you to come enjoy “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” The performance dates include April 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. Go to westsideplayers.org/spring-show for tickets and further information.
Grandma’s Pantry General Store is now open inside Station Square in Suite F. Grandma’s Pantry serves delicious soups and sandwiches at their “Little Nook” also inside Station Square. In their new General Store they will feature vendors including Atomic Chips, Mandy’s Candy, The Popcorn Shop, Grannies Goodies, Home Heart Bakery and of course, their very own famous jams and jellies. Be sure to stop in this week. They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and until 10 p.m. on Thursdays.
Pinball Club Meet-Up is back at Barricade, 308 E. Center St., on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. Rob Angle will lead a tutorial on pinballs Rocky and Bullwinkle and High Speed. This event is free and will help Barricade gauge interest in future pinball tournaments.
If you haven't been in Cherub Capers lately, stop in to see their vintage antiques with a twist. Open extended hours on Thursdays from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
5th Hour Jazz from Century High School will be performing at Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., on Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., this dynamic ensemble of young musicians will be playing old and new jazz, plus many of their own pieces.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., has introduced their spring & summer hours. They are now open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. The brewery is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. Catch some great live music most Friday and Saturday evenings too!
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and, of course, music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Grandma’s Pantry “The Little Nook” will be open serving delicious menu items.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Historic Downtown Pocatello features free parking in six public parking lots for your convenience. Park and enjoy your visit, for as long as you’d like with unlimited, daytime, free parking. Please remember, on-street parking has a two-hour limit. Be sure to park in one of the public parking lots to enjoy a longer visit. For a map indicating free public parking, visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com
Upcoming events:
Opening day for the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, applications are available at www.pvfm.info. The market will be open every Saturday through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through the month of May themMarket will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library on South Garfield Avenue.
Opening day for the Pocatello Food Truck Round Up will be Monday, May 8, at 4 p.m. New and returning trucks will be serving from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Monday through September. Through the month of May the trucks will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting of Lookout Point has been scheduled for Friday, June 2! Plan to join Lookout Credit Union, Historic Downtown Pocatello, the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon and evening full of family fun from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, food, giveaways, vendors, drawings, lawn games, a photo booth and more! Mark your calendars now and plan to help us to celebrate this beautiful new addition to downtown Pocatello.
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
