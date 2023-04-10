Stephanie Palagi

Stephanie Palagi

Manic Mechanic, 450 N. Main St., is celebrating their second anniversary! Congratulations! With over 12 years of experience in the automotive industry, Jordan offers quality repairs at a competitive price. Give them a call at 208-840-1663 to schedule your appointment.

Happy second anniversary to Valentine Ballroom & Bridal! Located at 100 S. Arthur Ave., inside the historic Valentine Building, you will find beautiful and elegant bridal gowns, a chapel and event space and an amazing ballroom. The perfect match for your wedding day or special occasion! Book your wedding date, special event date or dress fitting appointment today! Call 208-221-6049 for information.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.