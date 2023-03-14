Thank you to all who came out to enjoy the 12th annual Gate City Brewfest on Saturday. Thank you to our participating locations that hosted local and guest brews including Star Route Brewery, Off the Rails Brewing, The Yellowstone Restaurant, Union Taproom, Jim Dandy Brewing, Portneuf Valley Brewing, Station Square, The Office Bar & Grill, Cue & Brews, Oasis Sports Bar, Pocatello Elks Lodge, Bourbon Barrel, Hooligans, First National Bar, Barricade, Odyssey Bar & Golf, Club Charleys and Center Street Clubhouse.
Thanks to all of the volunteers that helped throughout the day and to our sponsors for making the 12th annual Gate City Brewfest possible including Bank of Idaho, Visit Pocatello, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Idaho State Journal, KZBQ, KORR104, KMGI, KOUU and KSEI, Hayden Beverage, TEC Distributing, Craig Stein Beverage and Watkins Distributing.
Have you visited Caribou Jack's yet? If not, don’t miss a visit to Pocatello’s newest hardware store and more located at 120 N. Arthur Ave.
Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will perform “Lost in Yonkers,” the Neil Simon Pulitzer Prize-winning play, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.net for tickets and further information.
Main Street Mercantile and Antiques, 134 N. Main St., is having a St. Patrick’s Day Spring Kick Off Sale and Celebration on Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are offering a 10 percent discount on items. There will be light refreshments for customers. Be sure to shop all three floors full of wonderful items!
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting a "Bring on Spring" Wine Tasting on from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday hosted by Kathy Standley of BRJ Distributors. $12 for 5 pours with special pricing on wine by the glass/bottle on the night of the tasting. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ'.
Barricade will also be hosting a St. Patrick's Day party on Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Specials on Guinness and Shamrock Slushies all night long!
Star Route Brewery, 218 S. Main St., is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner serving Villano’s Pizza. Daily lunch specials, drink specials and pizza specials. They host Happy Hour Monday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. and all day on Sunday. On Thursday, trivia is back from 7 to 9 p.m. along with pizza and beer specials.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Party with corned beef dinner and traditional Irish music by Orla O’Connor from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week! Arepas Factory is open for breakfast, lunch and beverages.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Upcoming events:
Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their Spring Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 31 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1. Hardcover and paperback books along with specialty items will be available. For more information, contact the library at 208-232-1263.
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
