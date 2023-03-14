Stephanie Palagi

Thank you to all who came out to enjoy the 12th annual Gate City Brewfest on Saturday. Thank you to our participating locations that hosted local and guest brews including Star Route Brewery, Off the Rails Brewing, The Yellowstone Restaurant, Union Taproom, Jim Dandy Brewing, Portneuf Valley Brewing, Station Square, The Office Bar & Grill, Cue & Brews, Oasis Sports Bar, Pocatello Elks Lodge, Bourbon Barrel, Hooligans, First National Bar, Barricade, Odyssey Bar & Golf, Club Charleys and Center Street Clubhouse.

Thanks to all of the volunteers that helped throughout the day and to our sponsors for making the 12th annual Gate City Brewfest possible including Bank of Idaho, Visit Pocatello, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Idaho State Journal, KZBQ, KORR104, KMGI, KOUU and KSEI, Hayden Beverage, TEC Distributing, Craig Stein Beverage and Watkins Distributing.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

