We invite you to welcome 2023 in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Our merchants are ready to help you get your new year off to a fantastic start. This week in Historic Downtown Pocatello you will find:
Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 S. Third Ave., invites you to book your daycare and lodging dates now! As you plan busy days and your vacation away, be sure your furry family members have a wonderful place to play. Give Pocatello Pet Lodge a call today at 208-237-PETS!
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has the refills you need for your first-aid kits. The beginning of the year is a great time to restock. Stop in today!
The new year means a new look! Now is a great time to update your company’s brand with new shirts, hats and customized premium items! Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery would love to help you. Located at 245 N. Main St., stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
Vintage Vinyl, 102 N. Main St., has a wonderful selection of new and used vinyl and so much more. They always offer 25 percent off most used vinyl. Stop in today and shop.
Ritzy Repeats, 401 1/2 N. Main St., has a shop full of women’s and children’s clothing, home décor and jewelry too. Open this week, Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Main Street Music, Inc. 401 N. Main St., has lots of guitars, drums, ukuleles, keyboards, amps, tongue drums, shirts, straps, accessories and much more in stock! Used vinyl and C's, too. Open this week Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pocatello Art Center, 144 N. Main St., is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Now through Jan. 9, they are featuring their Christmas Show and Sale with a variety of handmade items to choose from with a wide range of pricing to fit any budget.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories, and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, The Little Nook featuring Grandma’s Pantry will be open serving delicious menu items.
Delicious and always fresh sushi and Japanese food at Sumisu Asian Fusion & Sushi, 309 E. Center St. Open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday through Saturday 5 to 9 p.m., 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine in, take out or delivery. Be sure to check out their Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
Try a new drink for the new year at Main Steam! Stop in to warm up with a custom made coffee and enjoy a sweet treat, too. Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is located at 234 N. Main St.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., is the place for delicious Greek Cuisine. All day Tuesdays and Thursdays, save $1 when you enjoy a gyro sandwich. On Fridays, get a small order of free fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m. Stop in this week and experience The Grecian Key!
Star Route Brewery and Villano’s Italian, 218 N. Main St., are now open seven days a week. Enjoy fresh, delicious Italian cuisine from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the brewery serving until 10 p.m. daily.
Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for the first First Friday Art Walk of 2023. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks and live music. There is always plenty of free parking.
Upcoming events:
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2023 Idaho Bridal Fair on Saturday, March 4. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At 1 p.m. enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future. Vendor registration is also open. Booth space and vendor information is available at www.idahobridalfair.com
Tickets are now available for the 12th annual Gate City Brewfest returning to Pocatello on Saturday, March 11. From 1 to 6 p.m. brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout Downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
We would love to see you Downtown shopping and dining this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
