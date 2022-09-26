Stephanie Palagi

It’s going to be a festive fall week in Historic Downtown Pocatello!

Happy first Anniversary to MIP Life Designs! Located at 147 S. Arthur Ave., this metaphysical store & more is in the business of assisting you on your spiritual journey. They offer intuitive readings, coaching, classes and several other amazing services and products that will move you into the highest vibration life. MIP Life Designs is celebrating their 1st year anniversary on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Paula and Jeff will have readers, healers, special deals, drawings and treats from Cake Baby! Be sure to stop by to celebrate!