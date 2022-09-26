It’s going to be a festive fall week in Historic Downtown Pocatello!
Happy first Anniversary to MIP Life Designs! Located at 147 S. Arthur Ave., this metaphysical store & more is in the business of assisting you on your spiritual journey. They offer intuitive readings, coaching, classes and several other amazing services and products that will move you into the highest vibration life. MIP Life Designs is celebrating their 1st year anniversary on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Paula and Jeff will have readers, healers, special deals, drawings and treats from Cake Baby! Be sure to stop by to celebrate!
Chubbyz’ Sandwich Shop, 302 E. Center St., offers a wide selection of hot & cold sandwiches, salads, and various sides. Gluten free and vegetarian options are also available! Stop in Tuesday through Saturday for a tasty lunch or dinner!
Manic Mechanic, 450 N. Main St., invites you to get your vehicle ready for the winter driving ahead. They offer ASE-certified mechanics focused on providing the highest quality vehicle care and customer service. Their quality services include brake repairs, muffler service, transmission repairs and more. Stop in this week to learn more about how they can help you keep your car or truck in tip top shape!
Fall and Halloween are on sale at Cherub Capers! They have new and vintage Halloween costume ideas and décor. They will be open 1 to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and look forward to seeing you and helping you find some great deals for yourself and your home! Cherub Capers is located at 308 W. Center St., next to the United Way.
Mark your calendars and plan to come stroll through Historic Downtown Pocatello for our annual Great Pumpkin Festival on Saturday! From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be fall fun and activities for the whole family. This year’s activities include:
— The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be hosting their Harvest Festival and apple baking contest. The Eclectics will be performing. Sunrise Dance School will be performing. Loads of fall produce too!
— The Mystic Market will be open at the Citizens Community Bank parking lot on the corner of S. Main St., and W. Lewis.
— Downtown Merchants will be hosting live music, great food and drink specials, pumpkin painting kits, selfie stops and more! Be sure to watch out for the Spiro Paranormal Ghost Busters who will be visiting for the day.
— The parking lot on the corner of North Main and West Lander streets, will be featuring the Electric Vehicle Expo with a variety of electric cars on display along with information. The Haywire Robotics Team from School District 25 will be there too along with food, fall crafts and more!
— The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors with fall items!
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Upcoming events:
Tickets are now available! Our favorite paranormal investigators are back! SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 14th annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday & Saturday evenings in October. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside! Tour dates include Fridays Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Saturdays Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for young adults ages 8-15. To purchase tickets, please visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
The October First Friday Art Walk is coming up on Friday, Oct. 7. First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. From 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month you are invited to come enjoy Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Join NeighborWorks Pocatello for a day of touring through some of Pocatello’s beautiful and historic structures. On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to visit 10 historic homes and churches in Pocatello. For a list of locations, details about the trolley available during the event and to purchase tickets, please visit NeighborWorks Pocatello on Facebook.
Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, Halloween afternoon, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Our merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblins! Come in costume and walk business to business enjoying a safe, daytime Halloween event.
For more information about shopping and dining specials, additional events, live music, art workshops and all of the excitement happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
We would love to see you shopping, dining and enjoying your downtown this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.