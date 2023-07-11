Stephanie Palagi

Stephanie Palagi

Happy 41 years to Pegasus A to Z-Pegasus Bookstore! Located at 358 S. First Ave., the bookstore and more is celebrating 41 years with a two-day sale Friday and Saturday, prizes and giveaways. Be sure to stop in and visit with Andi and her crew.

Valentine Bridal, 100 S. Arthur Ave., will be holding their annual “Summer Sales Event” from July 15 to 22. Select gowns will be 25 percent off and accessories 10 percent off. Visit www.valentineballroom.com under Bridal to schedule your fitting. By appointment only.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.