Happy 41 years to Pegasus A to Z-Pegasus Bookstore! Located at 358 S. First Ave., the bookstore and more is celebrating 41 years with a two-day sale Friday and Saturday, prizes and giveaways. Be sure to stop in and visit with Andi and her crew.
Valentine Bridal, 100 S. Arthur Ave., will be holding their annual “Summer Sales Event” from July 15 to 22. Select gowns will be 25 percent off and accessories 10 percent off. Visit www.valentineballroom.com under Bridal to schedule your fitting. By appointment only.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., has a shop full of new arrivals. Stop in this week and shop.
Bannock Civitan’s Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by the ISU College of Business. Gas, Food & Lodging will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Palate Street Bistro, Angel’s Tacos and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun, every Wednesday, all summer long at Lookout Point.
Wild Things Car and Truck Accessories located at 128 S. Second Ave., is your complete bumper to bumper accessory store, for all of your truck and car needs. They offer a broad selection of camper shells, tonneau covers, hitches, bedliners, carpet kits, grill guards, nerf bars, towing mirrors, grilles, seat covers, UTV accessories and upholstery! Stop in today and let the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Wild Things customize your vehicle!
Molinelli's Jewelers located at 126 N. Main St. is "where Idaho goes to propose!" Established in 1903, Molinelli's Jewelers is Idaho's oldest jewelry store to maintain its original company name. With a great sense of responsibility, they continue the tradition of trust and excellence that has been so well established by the three generations preceding them. Jewelry is an outward expression of inward feelings. It is their great privilege to assist you in choosing a lasting expression of your love to those you cherish with the quality they deserve at a price you can afford.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers are bringing more and more fresh veggies each week. Don’t forget the Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market!
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Nook inside Station Square is open for breakfast, lunch and beverages.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Looking ahead:
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is open every Monday at Lookout Point. Trucks are open from 4 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union, a variety of food trucks will be open every Monday through the end of September.
Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their Summer 2023 Used Book Sale on July 21 and 22. Hardcover and paperback books along with specialty items will be available for sale inside the library. For more information, contact the library at 208-232-1263.
There’s never been a better time to visit Historic Downtown Pocatello! Come discover the downtown excitement!
For more information about additional events, activities, live music and more happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit our Events page on Facebook.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
