You can definitely feel fall in the air downtown this week! We have a variety of shopping and dining specials along with live music and entertainment to help welcome the little bit of cooler weather and the leaves beginning their color change.
Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St., is a pet grooming salon offering grooming, small dog boarding, training and house call nail trimming services. Cassy works closely with every client to customize the services she provides based on their specific needs and circumstances. Cassy would love to hear from you! Call 208-313-4995 to book an appointment today!
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., specializes in hardwood, carpet and luxury vinyl. Pocatello Flooring has something special for every customer to help make their house feel like a home. They are locally owned and operated, offer free in-home estimates and often have next day installations available on in-stock products. Say goodbye to summer and get your home ready for the holidays with their Fall Flooring Sale. Waterproof luxury vinyl flooring starting at just $2.99! In stock now!
Tickets for “On Golden Pond” at the Old Town Actors Studio are now available. Don’t miss this heartwarming and hilarious show about generations of a family learning to communicate and care. Performances run on Sept. 19, 23, 24 and 26. Visit Old Town Actors Studio on Facebook for ticket links.
Fall sports are getting underway and the holidays are just around the corner! Let Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery located at 245 N. Main St. help your team, or your company, look their very best! Alston’s is a licensed screen printing and embroidery facility specializing from one piece to thousands, putting customers and quality first. Stop in this week and get your items ordered, before the rush begins.
Main Street Music at 401 N. Main St. offers a variety of instruments, amps, music books, student orchestra rentals and much more! If you are a musician and live in Eastern Idaho, you will love Main Street Music for all your musical needs.
Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years! Each week Suzi and her amazing staff are giving away awesome prizes as well as offering special promotions all leading up to their grand prize drawing and celebration. Stop in to learn more about how to win weekly prizes and the two grand prizes: a front-load washer and dryer set and a queen mattress set.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., is now serving packaged lunches with healthy and nutritious fruits, vegetables, cheese and more! Stop in this week to enjoy a hot or cold beverage and lunch.
Villano's Italian, located inside Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., is now open for lunch Thursday thru Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. On Thursday and Friday, grab a to-go slice and soda between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and save some serious dough!
Fall and Halloween have finally arrived at Cherub Capers and this Friday is the day! They will be open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are so excited to share all of their new inventory with you! There are also a variety of new vintage and antiques in the shop at 308 W. Center St., next to the United Way.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with loads of fresh picked produce including tomatoes, onions, carrots, raspberries and squash. Live music begins at 9:30 a.m. Don’t forget the farmers market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Come shop fresh and local at the farmers market!
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
Join with the community and celebrate the Historic Triangle Neighborhood on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 100 attendees will get a free Historic Triangle Neighborhood T-shirt. There will be a barbecue cooked up by the Pocatello Police Department, live music, vendor booths and the opportunity for our community to learn more about the rich and diverse neighborhood that was the Triangle. Those with ties to the Triangle Neighborhood will also have the opportunity to share their story and get an "I am the legacy" T-shirt. This should be a great event and NeighborWorks Pocatello could not be more proud to help support the Bonneville Neighborhood Association in putting on this fantastic event! For more details, visit nwpocatello.org/lasting-legacy-festival.
Oktoberfest is back at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., this Saturday! Proceeds from the event will benefit the Student Veterans Association at ISU. Come out for a great party and support our local Veterans. There will be bratwurst, bands and a stein holding competition. Gate admission is $10, $5 with Bengal ID, kids under 12 are free. Gates open at 4 p.m. with live music beginning at 5 p.m.
Barricade and ChubbyZ' are teaming up to bring you bottomless mimosas brunch on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your friends and celebrate the beginning of fall leaves and cooler temperatures!
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Upcoming events:
Our favorite paranormal investigators are back! SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 14th annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday & Saturday evenings in October. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside! Tour dates include Fridays Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Saturdays Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for young adults ages 8 to 15. To purchase tickets, visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Mark your calendars and plan to come stroll through Historic Downtown Pocatello for our annual Great Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be Fall fun and activities for the whole family. The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be hosting their apple baking contest. The Mystic Market will be open for a special Saturday market. There will be pumpkin painting, live music, great food, the Spiro Paranormal GhostBusters will be visiting for fun photos and more!
The October First Friday Art Walk is coming up on Oct. 7. First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. From 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month you are invited to come enjoy art walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Join NeighborWorks Pocatello for a day of touring through some of Pocatello’s beautiful and historic structures. On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to visit 10 historic homes and churches in Pocatello. For a list of locations, details about the trolley available during the event and to purchase tickets, please visit NeighborWorks Pocatello on Facebook.
Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, Halloween afternoon, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Our merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblins! Come in costume and walk business to business enjoying a safe, daytime Halloween event.
For more information about shopping and dining specials, additional events, live music, art workshops and all of the excitement happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.