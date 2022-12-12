Spectacular shopping and dining downtown continues this week! The downtown merchants and businesses invite you to come explore the wonders of Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come shop and find the perfect gift. From bikes to fishing supplies, jewelry to trendy fashion, home decor to fine art, Historic Downtown Pocatello offers it all in our charming shops. Come dine and experience delicious menus featuring the best in international cuisine and handcrafted beverages for your holiday parties, dinners or a gift card to be enjoyed later. Come shop small. Come dine local. Come explore Historic Downtown Pocatello today!
This week in Historic Downtown Pocatello you will find:
Over $10,000 in prizes and giveaways to celebrate Pocatello Electric’s 120th anniversary! Pocatello Electric, 258 N. Main St., is inviting you to help them celebrate 120 years in business serving Southeast Idaho. Pocatello Electric is the oldest independent appliance store in the Nation!
Plan now to join in and celebrate this Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. They will be giving away a Whirlpool front-load washer and dryer valued at $1998 for the set, a queen Serta box spring and mattress set valued at $929, a Pro Line Kitchenaid mixer with attachments valued at $680, a Kitchenaid blender valued $290 and a Kitchenaid juicer valued at $60 that can be attached to the mixer. The first 120 people that come through the door will receive a special gift and an extra entry form to put in the prize drawing.
There will be special pricing throughout the store available only during the celebration. Light appetizers, special celebration cookies and beverages plus balloons with an extra $5,000 worth of savings! Bring in non-perishable food items for the Idaho Food Bank for extra entry forms. Don’t miss this celebration! There will be a drawing every 15 minutes for extra giveaways and you must be present to win.
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., will be featuring Parle Jewelry Design’s “Holiday of Color” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Shop and enjoy a 20 percent discount on a multitude of colored gem jewelry you won’t find anywhere else!
Big things are happening at Cherub Capers with a shop full of vintage antiques and more! The vintage and collectible dolls and toy room is finally open! Alesha is bringing in more, new Christmas Décor and is marking down items throughout to make room. Open this week Wednesday through Friday 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cherub Capers is located at 308 W. Center St., between The United Way and Huddlle.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will be hosting “Jazz on a Stick” this Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring Keith Ward with Terrel Merkley, Tanya Johnson, Reese Thompson and special guest Arwen Baxter. Enjoy an evening of fine jazz, an amazing espresso creation, hot chocolate or hot apple cider and dessert!
DNH Studios, 200 S. Main St., will be offering Custom Fragrance Consultation Gift Certificates for only $25 each, this Friday and Saturday. The gift certificate will be redeemed for $30 worth of their bath, body, beard or home fragrance products in your own custom fragrance. (Note: An appointment is required for all Custom Fragrance Consultations). This is a great gift for the person who has everything, a great date night idea or a great girls’ day out!
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting an ugly sweater-themed wine tasting on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for five pours with special pricing on wine by the glass or bottle on the night of the tasting. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ’.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., has a store full of wonderful gift ideas. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., has guitars, drums, ukuleles, keyboards, amps, tongue drums, shirts, straps, accessories and much more in stock! Used vinyl and CD’s, too. Great deals for Christmas! Lots of stocking stuffers under $10.00!
East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., for mountain bikes, road bikes, BMX, cool kids bikes, snowboards, skis, goggles and more.
Pocatello Art Center, 144 N. Main St., is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Now through Jan. 9, they are featuring their Christmas Show and Sale with a variety of handmade items to choose from with a wide range of pricing to fit any budget.
ISU students love ISU gear. The Orange & Black Store, 103 S. Main St., has the perfect gift for your student.
Classic vinyl for the collector as well as the music lover at Vintage Vinyl & Antiques, 101 N. Main St. Save 25 percent on most used vinyl.
For the hunter, marksman or collector, Old Town Gunslingers, 352 N. Main St., has a store full of inventory and accessories.
Give the gift of a new floor for your family to enjoy! L & K Carpet One offers the hottest new products that are trending in home design whether it’s engineered hardwood, tile, cork, luxury vinyl and more. Let Jared and his amazing staff help you create that next new look for your home.
Give the gift of pet lodging and grooming from Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too. They also have a variety of treats and toys in stock because they know our furry family members also have stockings to be filled.
Wild Things Truck and Car Accessories, 128 S. 2nd Ave., has the coolest and most in demand car and truck accessories! Great gift ideas for the truck owner in your life.
Dell’s Home Appliance and Mattress Center, 355 E. Center St., would love to help you pick out a brand new mattress.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you’re hungry, The Little Nook featuring Grandma’s Pantry will be open serving delicious menu items.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 30 vendors each week. And Santa will be there on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free visits and photos.
Give the gift of a delicious meal this Christmas! Gift cards and gift certificates are available at many of our restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, breweries and bars.
Star Route Brewery and Villano’s Italian, 218 N. Main St., are now open seven days a week. Enjoy fresh, delicious Italian cuisine from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the brewery serving until 10 p.m. daily.
Tis the season to give and receive when you support the locally owned Yellowstone Restaurant, 313 Whiskey Room, or The Union Taproom. Buy a $100 gift card and get a $25 gift card for free. Buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 gift card for free. Offer is available until Christmas Eve.
With so many amazing businesses Downtown, it just isn’t possible to include them all. The information above is a sampling of what’s happening Downtown. Please take some time this week and visit. You will not be disappointed! Thank you for shopping, dining and enjoying Historic Downtown Pocatello through the Christmas season and all year long!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
