Caribou Jack’s Trading Co.’s second location in Historic Downtown Pocatello is throwing its grand opening celebration this Thursday through Saturday! Over the three-day celebration, many of the store’s vendors will be on-site for demos and informational sessions, including Traeger, Milwaukee Tools, PPG, Valspar and Gozney Pizza Ovens. Caribou Jack’s is more than a typical hardware store — beyond nuts and bolts, the store includes plumbing, electrical, kitchenware, grilling and barbecue, camping and fishing, paint and toys and sporting goods departments. Caribou Jack’s is located at 120 N. Arthur Ave. and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Indulge in Brick 243 Gastropub’s unique, Italian inspired, seven-course meal from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Although you may have enjoyed their previous menu, they are switching it up this month so you can feast on dishes such as caponata with grilled shrimp and calabrian oil, mascarpone potato purée with beef tenderloin and berry chianti pan sauce and their white chocolate tiramisu. This menu is available by reservation only. Make yours at opentable.com under “Experiences.”
Grandma’s Pantry General Store is now open inside Station Square in Suite F. Grandma’s Pantry serves delicious soups and sandwiches at their “Little Nook” also inside Station Square. In their new General Store, they will feature vendors including Atomic Chips, Mandy’s Candy, The Popcorn Shop, Grannies Goodies, Home Heart Bakery and of course, their very own famous jams and jellies. Be sure to stop in this week. They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and until 10 p.m. on Thursdays.
If you haven't been in Cherub Capers lately, stop by to see their beautiful spring and garden decor! Open Thursday from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This Friday they will be open until 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk featuring beautiful linens and vintage hats. Cherub Capers is located at 308 W. Center St. between the United Way and Gate City Coffee.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., has introduced their spring and summer hours. They are now open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day! The brewery is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. Catch some great live music most Friday and Saturday evenings, too!
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Grandma’s Pantry “The Little Nook” will be open serving delicious menu items.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week! Grandma’s Pantry “The Little Nook” is open for breakfast, lunch and beverages.
The April First Friday Art Walk will take place on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. This month’s event guide will be available on our website on Thursday and in Friday’s Idaho State Journal.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Historic Downtown Pocatello features free parking in six public parking lots for your convenience. Park and enjoy your visit, for as long as you’d like with unlimited, daytime, free parking! Please remember, on-street parking has a two-hour limit. Be sure to park in one of the public parking lots to enjoy a longer visit. For a map indicating free public parking, visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com
Upcoming events:
Opening day for the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, applications are available at www.pvfm.info. The market will be open every Saturday through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through the month of May, the market will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library on South Garfield Avenue.
Opening day for the Pocatello Food Truck Round Up will be Monday, May 8, at 4 p.m. New and returning trucks will be serving from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September. Through the month of May, the trucks will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library on South Garfield Avenue.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting of Lookout Point has been scheduled for Friday, June 2! Plan to join Lookout Credit Union, Historic Downtown Pocatello, the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon and evening full of family fun from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, food, giveaways, vendors, drawings, lawn games, a photo booth and more! Mark your calendars now and plan to help us to celebrate this beautiful new addition to downtown Pocatello.
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
Shopping, dining and entertainment specials this week include:
Bengal Wednesday
ISU Bengal Student Discounts and Loyalty Cards at Main Steam Coffee and Desserts.
20% discount, on Bengal Wednesday and every day, on drinks and food at Gate City Coffee for all ISU students, faculty and alumni.
10% off all ISU gear, hats, shirts, hoodies and more at The Orange and Black Store.
Bengal Wednesday every Wednesday for lunch at The Union Taproom or The Yellowstone Restaurant, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., show your Bengal ID and receive 25% off your order.
MIP Metaphysical Store & More -Services by Traci: Pain management. Book a session online at nativetruth.life.
Star Route Brewery offers BOGO pints on select pints all day, Happy Hour 3 to 6 p.m. and buy any one pizza, get second one 50% off from Villano’s Italian.
DJ Trivia at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m.
10% off for all Bengals, with ID, at Off the Rails Brewing.
Oasis Sports Bar Whiskey Wednesday, $1 off whiskey, 9 p.m. to close.
Live music at the First National Bar with POP ROX, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
Club Charley's Happy Hour, every Wednesday 10 p.m. to midnight, $1 drafts.
Thursday
6 for $6 Chicken Wings at The Union Taproom, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Flight Night with $1 off flights at Off the Rails Brewing.
MIP Metaphysical Store & More - Services by Krystal: Foot zoning or 1hr. Reiki sessions, call/text to schedule. Walk-ins welcome. (208) 530-1949, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Services by Traci: Pain management, book a session online at nativetruth.life. The Empaths Journey with Cathy, 5 to 6 p.m.
Acupuncture Drop-in Clinic at Station Square, 4 p.m.
After School Art Variety at Poky Kidz Art, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Star Route Brewery features Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m., Pints up Idaho - Get a limited-edition Idaho glass for $7 and get your first fill free starting at 4 p.m. Trivia is back from 7 to 9 p.m. Combo Thursday at Villano’s Italian, small pizza and house beer: 1 topping for $12, specialty for $15.
Corn Hole Tournament at the Elks Lodge starting at 6:30 p.m.
Full Moon Crystal Grid class at Enchantments, 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Station Square at 7 p.m.
Country Night at The Office Bar & Grill, every Thursday 7-11 p.m., swing dance instructor 7-9 p.m., drink specials throughout the evening.
Live music at the First National Bar featuring Sons of Bannock, 9 p.m.
DJ Trivia at Club Charley’s, every Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday BOGO well drinks at Oasis Sports Bar 9 p.m. to close, dart tournament at 7:45 p.m. and 9-Ball Pool Tournament.
Karaoke at the Odyssey Bar starting at 9 p.m.
Friday
MIP Metaphysical Store & More - Services by Krystal: Foot zoning or 1hr and Reiki sessions, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call/text to schedule. Walk ins welcome, (208) 530-1949. Services by Kat. Reiki & Oracle Readings from 1-6 p.m., book on-line www.mermaidvoyage.com. Services by Traci: Pain management, book a session: online at nativetruth.life. Hypnotherapy Sound Bath around Pink Moon. RSVP Sabrina: 208-241-1325, Alethea: 208-881-2829.
Star Route Brewery features Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m.,2 for Friday specials: 2 large 2 topping pizzas for $25. 2 cherry bomb shots for $5 and evening live music featuring Sokpuppettes from 8 p.m.to 10 p.m.
First Friday Art Walk at various locations in Historic Downtown Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m.
Fish Fry-Days at The Union Taproom, Fish & Chips, Fish Sandwich Basket or Fish Tacos for only $9.99. Opens at 11 a.m. Open Mic Night begins at 7 p.m.
ISU City Creek Records launch party at Station Square, 7 to 10 p.m.
Westside Players present “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?.” Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets at westsideplayers.org/spring-show.
Shandi Michelle live in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 8 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Fire Friday at Oasis Sports Bar, $3 Fire Shots, Players Choice Pool Tournament.
Saturday
Gate City Coffee is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters inside Dude’s Market is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dude’s Public Market with Thanks a Brunch and vendors is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Round River Baking is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until sold out.
Purpose Tea is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crafters Market at Station Square is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tarot Readers and Aura Camera every Saturday morning at Enchantments, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas for $13 and evening live music with Jay Alm, 6:30 p.m.
The Union Taproom opens for lunch at 11 a.m., evening live music by Sherrod Parkhouse starting at 8 p.m.
MIP Metaphysical Store & More -Shamanic Journey & individual sessions with Larry, noon to 2 p.m, Call 801-580-5066 to schedule. Connections with Keliann from 2 to 6 p.m. Call to schedule 801-580-5066.
Star Route Brewery features Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m., 20% off any build your own pizza, $2 off margaritas and evening live music featuring Sons of Bannock at 8 p.m.
DJ Bingo at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 7 p.m.
Westside Players present “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets at westsideplayers.org/spring-show.
Soul Full of Bluesin the Loft live at Portneuf Valley Brewing starting at 8 p.m.
$.50 off shots at Oasis Sports Bar, 9 p.m. to close and free pool all day and evening. Art Battle starting at 9 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Sunday
Gate City Coffee is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Sunday Brunch is served at The Yellowstone Restaurant between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Sunday.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas $13.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Star Route Brewery & Villano’s Italian are open on Sundays from Noon to 9 p.m. with all day Happy Hour & Mug Club specials and $5 off any large specialty pizza.
Yin Yoga at Mind Your Body, 3 to 4:15 p.m.
Oasis Sports Bar Solo Cup Sunday, $1 domestic drafts in a Solo Cup with free pool all day and evening.
