Caribou Jack’s Trading Co.’s second location in Historic Downtown Pocatello is throwing its grand opening celebration this Thursday through Saturday! Over the three-day celebration, many of the store’s vendors will be on-site for demos and informational sessions, including Traeger, Milwaukee Tools, PPG, Valspar and Gozney Pizza Ovens. Caribou Jack’s is more than a typical hardware store — beyond nuts and bolts, the store includes plumbing, electrical, kitchenware, grilling and barbecue, camping and fishing, paint and toys and sporting goods departments. Caribou Jack’s is located at 120 N. Arthur Ave. and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Indulge in Brick 243 Gastropub’s unique, Italian inspired, seven-course meal from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Although you may have enjoyed their previous menu, they are switching it up this month so you can feast on dishes such as caponata with grilled shrimp and calabrian oil, mascarpone potato purée with beef tenderloin and berry chianti pan sauce and their white chocolate tiramisu. This menu is available by reservation only. Make yours at opentable.com under “Experiences.”

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

