This week is packed with shopping and dining specials, groundbreaking for our new park, live music and more. Plan now to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Plan now. Lookout Credit Union, Historic Downtown Pocatello and the city of Pocatello are excited to invite the community to attend the groundbreaking for Pocatello’s new town square on Thursday at 11 a.m. The event will take place at the site of the new park development, on the 400 block of W. Center Street behind the Bangs Building. Please plan to join us for the official release of the park’s name, design drawings and refreshments.
Revive at 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union. Rocky Watson will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Angel’s Tacos and Palate Street Bistro will have delicious food available. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun, every Wednesday, all summer long at the Downtown Pavilion.
The Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., will be hosting two Creative Kids workshops. This Thursday, students will learn to draw their favorite Disney characters while learning to see familiar and new shapes. Taught by Cali Ward, the cost is $3 per student. The class for ages 7-10 will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon and ages 11 and up will run from 1 to 2 p.m. Call the Pocatello Art Center to pre-register at 208-232-9270. Class size is limited.
On July 30 the Creative Kids workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. when kids will have the opportunity to make a mandala stone and photo holder made from everyday objects. This event is intended as a family activity, so parents please plan to stay with your kids. This workshop is free. Please pre-register by calling 208-232-9270.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting a “Summer Breeze” wine tasting on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Twelve dollars for five pours with four chilled wines to beat the summer heat. Hosted by Kathy Standley of BRJ Distributors. Bring your own snacks or order from ChubbyZ.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will be hosting a ribbon cutting with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce on Friday at 11 a.m. If you have not been in to see this beautiful new space serving delicious coffee, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and more, along with a selection of gifts, art and gift cards, Friday would be the perfect day to visit.
Arepas Factory, inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main St., is now open. Formerly Food O’Clock, Arepas Factory has a menu full of their delicious arepas and beverages. They are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., is now open on Mondays. You can enjoy shopping in this beautiful boutique Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur Ave., has a week full of workshops planned. Visit them on Facebook for additional information and details on how to register.
The Yellowstone Restaurant and The Union Taproom, on the corner of W. Bonneville and S. Main St., inside the historic Hotel Yellowstone, have released their new summer menus. “Like nothing else,” you will want to stop in this week and enjoy a new dish.
Join Pocatello's Retold Antique Shops for an afternoon tea party on Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., all shops will have teas, refreshments and fun events to enjoy. Pick up your dance card and have it filled out at each participating shop. This will enter you for a chance to win $125 in gift certificates. The event is for shoppers aged 18 or older. Dance cards will be available at the following shops: Kanda's & Co. at 159 S. Main St., Cherub Capers at 308 W. Center St., Vain & Vintage at 149 N. Main St., Elwen Cottage at 334 N. Main St. and Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie at 658 N. Main St.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s Family Fun Day with the princesses including live music featuring ClairVoyance. Loads of fresh picked produce. Don’t forget the Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week. Arepas Factory is open for breakfast, lunch and beverages.
For more information about dining specials, additional events, live music, art workshops and all of the excitement happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on "events."
We would love to see you shopping, dining and enjoying your downtown this week. Thank you for supporting local downtown every way you can, every time you can.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.