So much to do in Historic Downtown Pocatello this week!
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St., inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, has a brand new menu and is now open for lunch Monday through Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Stop by for a quick deli sandwich or enjoy their new juicy turkey burger!
Five Star Property Management, 158 S. Main St., is a locally owned, full-service management company of single-family homes, townhouses, condos, apartments and homeowner's associations. They set a high standard of excellence to everyone they work with, whether it be a property owner or a resident. You'll find that Five Star Property Management has the cleanest rentals and the best selection of houses, townhouses, and apartments in the Pocatello area. They match the best residents with the best properties. Give them a call today or follow them on Facebook for details.
Henry’s Hair Design, 151 S. Arthur Ave., is a Paul Mitchell-focused salon with a motivated and experienced staff. They have been open since 1993. Henry, Michelle and their amazing staff love their work and love to have fun, and they try to convey that into their salon atmosphere by following their motto: Love what you do. Love who you do it for. Love who you do it with. Stop in or make an appointment today for your regular beauty needs or to try something fresh and new!
Pacific Rim Consulting, 101 S. Main St., is licensed by the state of Idaho to provide drug and alcohol treatment and supportive services. Their staff is uniquely trained to offer the highest quality of services. Specializing in treating those diagnosed concurrent with substance use and mental health disorders such as depressed mood, anxiety, and other emotional and behavioral problems. They offer a complete inventory of counseling services for individuals and families. In addition to alcohol and drug treatment, services include counselor supervision, case management, consultation. and referral. For more information and to see a full list of services check out their website at prcfrontdesk.wixsite.com/mysite.
Vintage Vinyl, 102 N. Main St., has a wonderful selection of new and used vinyl and so much more. They always offer 25 percent off most used vinyl. Stop in today and shop.
Old Town Gunslingers, 352 N. Main St., has the inventory to help you get ready for hunting season. Scopes, rifles, ammunition and more! Stop in today.
SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 14th annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday and Saturday evenings in October. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside! Tour dates include Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for young adults ages 8 to 15. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers are bringing tons of fresh produce and pumpkins! Don’t forget the Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Upcoming events:
Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place on Oct. 31, Halloween afternoon, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Our merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblins! Come in costume and walk business to business enjoying a safe, daytime Halloween event.
Lookout Credit Union presents "LOOKOUT FOR SANTA!" annual Christmas Night Lights Parade! The Historic Downtown Pocatello Christmas adventure begins the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. when the Christmas Night Lights Parade starts winding its way through Downtown Pocatello. Hundreds of floats will have candy and treats for the kids. The parade will follow our traditional route from East to West. Registration for entries is now open! For your convenience, registration may be completed online at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Click on Events then the link located under the parade information.
As we approach the holiday season, please be sure to shop local, dine local and support local. Your friends and neighbors Downtown appreciate your continued support. Local has never been better!
For more information about shopping and dining specials, additional events, live music, art workshops and all of the excitement happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.