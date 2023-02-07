Stephanie Palagi

From diamonds to snow boards, you will be sure to find the perfect gift for your Valentine in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Our restaurants are featuring special Valentine’s Day menus, reservations are recommended. And, our florists are ready to help you with those special deliveries. Share Your Love for Local this week. Shop, Dine & Enjoy Your Downtown!

Enter the Idaho’s Antique Row Valentine Raffle now until Feb. 14, when you purchase $10 or more at Nostalgia Antiques, Poky Dot Boutique or Cottonwood Junction. They have great gifts for the special people in your life.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

