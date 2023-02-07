From diamonds to snow boards, you will be sure to find the perfect gift for your Valentine in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Our restaurants are featuring special Valentine’s Day menus, reservations are recommended. And, our florists are ready to help you with those special deliveries. Share Your Love for Local this week. Shop, Dine & Enjoy Your Downtown!
Enter the Idaho’s Antique Row Valentine Raffle now until Feb. 14, when you purchase $10 or more at Nostalgia Antiques, Poky Dot Boutique or Cottonwood Junction. They have great gifts for the special people in your life.
Ether's Edge, inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St., invites you in to shop. Ether’s Edge features high quality crystals, minerals, gemstones, aura photos and additional high vibe goods. Be sure to make Ether's Edge a destination this week.
Spoil your best fur-friend for Valentine's Day with a cute gift basket from Cassy's Caring Paws, located at 123 S. Main St.
Have you tried a Sushi Platter at Sumisu? Featuring their signature Tiny Dancer, Yellowstone, Portneuf, Dynamite Shrimp and California Rolls, the Sushi Platter is a must try. Award winning! Always the freshest and always delicious at Sumisu Asian Fusion and Sushi, 309 E. Center St.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main, is the place for delicious Greek Cuisine. All day Tuesdays & Thursdays save $1 when you enjoy a gyro sandwich. On Fridays, get a small order of free fries when you order any sandwich before 3pm. Stop in this week and experience The Grecian Key.
Stop by Mocatello, 203 S. Arthur Ave., for delicious drive-thru coffees, lattes, smoothies and pastries to warm you up.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., invites you in to enjoy delicious meals and fabulous beverages on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Make your reservation at brick243.com or walk-in and grab a table.
Purpose Tea, 224 N. Main St., offers refreshments for guests and residents. Here you’ll find a selection of specialty teas, milk teas, boba teas, smoothies and more. As Valentine’s Day approaches, stop in to see their quality Tea Forte gift sets for that special someone.
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s oldest jewelry store, has the sparkle that will make your Valentine’s Day very special. Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
At The Valentine Ballroom & Bridal, 100 S. Arthur Ave., you will find beautiful and elegant bridal gowns, a newly renovated chapel and event space and an amazing ballroom. The perfect match for your wedding day or special occasion. Book your wedding date, special event date or dress fitting appointment today. Call 208-221-6049 for information.
Time for appliances? Pocatello Electric, 258 N. Main St., would love to help you make a selection that is sure to be a hit for Valentine’s Day.
Come by Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St., for a hot cup of coffee and pick up Valentine's Day treats on Saturday with Bellissima Sweets. Cookies and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., has an amazing inventory full of ideas for Valentine’s Day. Stop in today and take a look.
Find some happiness and hominess at Cherub Capers, located at 308 W. Center St., between the United Way and the Huddlle. You’ll find vintage antiques and lots more to brighten up your home or office. Open 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. every Saturday. Don’t forget to try out their samples and enter your name in our drawing for our gift basket.
Blades Salon & Spa, is offering a variety of Valentine's products and services along with gift certificates. Call 208-234-1111 to schedule your appointment today.
Historic Downtown Pocatello features free parking in seven public parking lots for your convenience. Park and enjoy your visit, for as long as you’d like with unlimited, daytime, FREE Parking. Please remember, on-street parking has a two-hour limit. Be sure to park in one of the public parking lots to enjoy a longer visit. For a map indicating free public parking, please visit our website, historicdowntownpocatello.com
Upcoming Events:
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2023 Idaho Bridal Fair on Saturday, March 4. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At 1 p.m. enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future. Vendor registration is also open. Booth space and vendor information is available at idahobridalfair.com
Tickets are now available for the 12th Annual Gate City Brewfest returning to Pocatello on Saturday, March 11. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout Downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. To purchase tickets, please visit gatecitybrewfest.com
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.