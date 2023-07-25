Welcome to The Laundry Barn! This beautiful new laundromat recently opened at 923 N. Arthur Ave. Their hours for operation are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the last wash at 9 p.m. The brand new machines accept coin, credit/debit cards and Clean Pay Mobile App. There is a parking lot at the back of the building with smart TVs, free WiFi, air conditioning/heating, vending machines, security cameras, coin machines and soap dispensers all inside. Welcome to our neighborhood!
Thank you to the Bengal Bridge students from Idaho State University who came Downtown last week for a service project. One hundred students, in just a little over an hour, did an amazing amount of work in our public spaces and landscape areas. Roar Bengals Roar!
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro, 320 W. Center St., is having a Christmas in July sale now through the end of the month. Purchase a $20 gift card and get a 50 percent bump. That's right, $20 gets you $30! Be sure to enjoy their live music line up Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too, at 145 S. Third Ave. and 143 S. Second Ave. are Pocatello's luxury boarding, grooming and training facility for your animal companions at an affordable price. The owner, Stephanie, has put so much passion and hard work into these two locations and is excited to provide top service to you and your pets! They offer comprehensive boarding, dog training, a self-service dog wash and day care service for all types of pets. They are truly passionate about animals and would love to take care of all your pet’s needs. Follow them on Facebook or call 208-237-7387 for more details!
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., sells a variety of antique and vintage items, as well as Idaho and Pocatello souvenirs. Cottonwood Junction features a variety of items such as vintage furniture, vanities, tables, chairs and hutches, also great art work, old books and collectibles.
The Valentine Ballroom, 100 S. Arthur Ave., screams romance! From the Corinthian pilasters, the white terra cotta and the soaring windows, it’s like stepping back in time. They’ve completely remodeled the interiors with giant chandeliers, an 8-foot mantle, sound system, a grand piano, full kitchen and bride and groom’s rooms, making this the perfect space for any event. They also offer event planning services, set up and take down, valet parking and more! Check out their Facebook page or website for more details.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has been your locally owned, independent pharmacy for over 72 years! Maag Prescription & Medical Supply offers a full line of pharmacy products, compounds, first aid, oxygen, compression socks and so much more! Always free delivery. They accept all insurance plans, with the same co-pays as the big box stores. Mark your calendars! Maag’s Yearly Customer Appreciation BBQ is Friday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bannock Civitans’ Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by Connections Credit Union. Idaho Soul will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. The Pocatello Elks Lodge, Angel’s Tacos and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun, every Wednesday, all summer long at Lookout Point.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers are bringing more and more fresh veggies each week. Don’t forget the Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market!
Pocatello's Retold Antique Shops invite you in to shop this week. Be sure to visit Kanda's & Co. at 159 S. Main St., Cherub Capers at 308 W. Center St., Reflections By Kanda at 435 W. Center St., Vain & Vintage at 149 N. Main St., Elwen Cottage at 334 N. Main St., and Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie at 658 N. Main St.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is open every Monday at Lookout Point. Trucks are open from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union, a variety of food trucks will be open every Monday through the end of September.
Beer Lovers Wanted for Gate City Brewfest 2! Lookout Point in Historic Downtown Pocatello will be the place to be on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m., for the return of Gate City Brewfest 2. A variety of your favorite local craft beers will be available for tasting featuring Jim Dandy Brewing, Off the Rails Brewing, Portneuf Valley Brewing and Star Route Brewery, alongside regional and national selections. Live music with Best By Yesterday on stage! Delicious food will be available with The Yellowstone Restaurant, Angels Tacos, Palate Street Bistro and Smokin’ Buds BBQ all on site. Get your tickets today at www.gatecitybrewfest.com! Buy in advance and save $5! Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Unlimited pours, all in one location with music and food! Don’t wait, buy today!
Vendor registration is now open for this year's Welcome Back Orange & Black coming up on Monday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. Visit our website at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com to view the agreement. Help us welcome back our ISU Bengals and promote your business in one exciting afternoon!
There’s never been a better time to visit Historic Downtown Pocatello! Come see us this week!
This week’s dining and entertainment specials include:
Bengal Wednesday, July 26
20 percent discount, on Bengal Wednesday and every day, on drinks and food at Gate City Coffee for all ISU students, faculty and alumni, serving wine, bottled beer and desserts, 4 to 9 p.m.
10 percent off all ISU gear, hats, shirts, hoodies and more at The Orange and Black Store.
Bengal Wednesday every Wednesday for lunch at The Union Taproom or The Yellowstone Restaurant, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., show your Bengal ID and receive 25 percent off your order.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
Bannock Civitans’ Revive @ 5 featuring live music by Idaho Soul, sponsored this Wednesday by Connections Credit Union, 5 to 8 p.m.
Horse Shoe Night and Post Revive @ 5 Patio Party at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, Bar opens at 5 p.m.
Flowers by LD presents Flour and Flowers Class, 6 to 8:30 p.m., registration required.
Adult Craft Night at Marshall Public Library, starts at 6:30 p.m., registration required.
DJ Trivia at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m.
Sound Baths held every Wednesday at Enchantments, 7 p.m., $15.
10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, at Off the Rails Brewing.
Evening live music featuring Judd Erickson and Loryn Troyer, starts at 8:30 p.m.
Oasis Sports Bar Whiskey Wednesday, $1 off whiskey, 9 p.m. to close.
Thursday, July 27
Pennie Wolf’s Oil Painting Class at Pocatello Art Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., registration required.
6 for $6 Chicken Wings at The Union Taproom, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Flight Night with $1 off flights at Off the Rails Brewing.
Gate City Coffee serving wine, bottled beer and desserts, 4 to 9 p.m., with evening live music featuring Reese Thompson and Noah Wang, 6 to 8 p.m.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
Corn Hole Tournament at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, starts at 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Station Square at 7 p.m.
Country Night at The Office Bar & Grill, every Thursday 7-11 p.m., swing dance instructor 7-9 p.m., drink specials throughout the evening.
DJ Trivia at Club Charley’s, every Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday BOGO well drinks at Oasis Sports Bar 9 p.m. to close, dart tournament at 7:45 p.m. and 9-Ball Pool Tournament.
Evening live music at the First National Bar featuring Stiff Richard, starts at 9 p.m.
Karaoke at the Odyssey Bar starting at 9 p.m.
Jazz Night with Speakeasy at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday, July 28
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
Parking Lot Party at Pocatello Elks Lodge, bar opens at 5 p.m.
Standing Gnome Workshop at Craftology, Starts at 6 p.m.
Live Music at Gate City Coffee featuring Lenet Neifert from 6 to 8 p.m.
Live music at Off The Rails featuring McCaffrey Jones 7 to 9 p.m.
Westside Players presents Ira Levin’s DEATHTRAP, dinner served at 6:30 p.m., curtains open at 7:30 p.m., catering by The Yellowstone Restaurant.
Open Mic Night every Friday starting at 7 p.m., Fish Fry-Days at The Union Taproom, Fish & Chips, Fish Sandwich Basket or Fish Tacos for only $9.99.
Old Town Actors Studio presents True West, curtains open at 7:30 p.m.
Live music in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing featuring JJ Jones, starts at 8 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Fire Friday at Oasis Sports Bar, $3 Fire Shots, Players Choice Pool Tournament.
Parking Lot Party at The Office Bar and Grill and Cue and Brews, starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Bru House Galilei is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gate City Coffee is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving wine, bottled beer and desserts every evening, 4 to 9 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters inside Dude’s Market is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Portneuf Valley Farmers Market at Lookout Point from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Round River Baking is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until sold out.
Purpose Tea is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crafters Market at Station Square is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas for $13 and evening live music featuring Carolee Beck from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
The Union Taproom opens for lunch at 11 a.m., evening live music at 8 p.m.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
Live Music in the pub at Portneuf Valley Brewing featuring Oh Matt Gomez, starts at 6 p.m.
DJ Bingo at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 7 p.m.
Westside Players presents Ira Levin’s DEATHTRAP, dinner served at 6:30 p.m., curtains open at 7:30 p.m., catering by The Yellowstone Restaurant.
Old Town Actors Studio presents True West, curtains open at 7:30 p.m.
$.50 off shots at Oasis Sports Bar, 9 p.m. to close and free pool all day and evening.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Parking Lot Party partner event with The Office Bar and Grill and Cue and Brews, starts at 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Gate City Coffee is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving wine, bottled beer and desserts every evening 4 to 9 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bru House Galilei is open 9 to 1 p.m.
Sunday Brunch is served at The Yellowstone Restaurant between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Sunday.
Bottomless Mimosas Brunch with ChubbyZ', 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas $13.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Enchantments is open on Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Yin Yoga at Mind Your Body, 3 p.m. 4:15 p.m.
Oasis Sports Bar Solo Cup Sunday, $1 domestic drafts in a Solo Cup with free pool all day and evening.
Disney Karaoke at the First National Bar, starts at 9 p.m.
Monday, July 31
It's $5 Burger Monday at The Union Taproom 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Food Truck Round Up at Lookout Point, 4 to 8 p.m.
Modern Acupuncture at Station Square, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Monday Yoga Class at Mind Your Body beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Free Yoga inside Station Square, 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Oasis Sports Bar BOGO on closeouts 9 p.m. to close, 8 Ball Tournament.
