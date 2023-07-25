Stephanie Palagi

Welcome to The Laundry Barn! This beautiful new laundromat recently opened at 923 N. Arthur Ave. Their hours for operation are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the last wash at 9 p.m. The brand new machines accept coin, credit/debit cards and Clean Pay Mobile App. There is a parking lot at the back of the building with smart TVs, free WiFi, air conditioning/heating, vending machines, security cameras, coin machines and soap dispensers all inside. Welcome to our neighborhood!

Thank you to the Bengal Bridge students from Idaho State University who came Downtown last week for a service project. One hundred students, in just a little over an hour, did an amazing amount of work in our public spaces and landscape areas. Roar Bengals Roar!

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

