Stephanie Palagi

Happy Thanksgiving!

The property owners and business owners in Historic Downtown Pocatello wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving! We are very thankful to live and work in such a wonderful community. With the Christmas Season upon us, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to work to bring activities, events, music, art and excitement to our Downtown for all to enjoy. Please plan to join us and be sure to keep your shopping and dining dollars local! 

