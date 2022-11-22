The property owners and business owners in Historic Downtown Pocatello wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving! We are very thankful to live and work in such a wonderful community. With the Christmas Season upon us, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to work to bring activities, events, music, art and excitement to our Downtown for all to enjoy. Please plan to join us and be sure to keep your shopping and dining dollars local!
Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!
There will be a variety of shopping and dining specials throughout the week and on Friday and Saturday. Be sure to Like and Follow Historic Downtown Pocatello on Facebook for more information as we share details from our merchants.
On Friday Lookout Credit Union presents the "LOOKOUT FOR SANTA!" Annual Christmas Night Lights Parade at 6:30 p.m. Hundreds of floats will have candy and treats for the kids. The parade will follow our traditional route from East to West. Parade registration is open until Wednesday evening at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
On Saturday we will be celebrating Small Business Saturday. The Downtown merchants and businesses invite you and your family to come enjoy a day of shopping and dining specials! Santa will be at Station Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for free visits and photos. His friends including Frosty, The Grinch and Rudy the Reindeer will be Downtown too! Come stroll through Downtown and keep your dollars local.
Many thanks to the sponsors of these Christmas events: Lookout Credit Union, Bannock Civitans, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Citizens Community Bank, AvCenter Professional Aviation Services, Station Square, Dorsey Hill Family, Idaho State Journal, Affinity, Sagewood Media, KZBQ, KORR104, KSEI News Talk, Magik102.5, and Idaho Oldies.
Looking ahead
The December First Friday Art Walk will take place in locations throughout the Downtown on Friday, Dec. 2. Plan now to come join us.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
