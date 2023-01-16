The Purpose Center, 224 N. Main St., Pocatello’s premier multi-purpose entertaining space, invites you to come experience the amenities of this newly renovated building, complete with event space, overnight accommodations and a tea shop on site.
The Purpose Center event space is available and ready to host your next event. The space is perfect for a beautiful wedding, engaging fundraiser dinner or business meeting. For overnight guests, the fifth floor offers Executive Suites listed on Airbnb for your family, friends or clients coming to the area.
Purpose Tea offers refreshments for guests and residents. Here you’ll find a selection of specialty teas, milk teas, boba teas, smoothies and more. Purpose Tea is a warm and inviting space where you can stop in and work for hours or grab refreshments on the run. They offer free Wi-Fi, a host of fresh pastries and a selection of dried teas and gift items to satisfy any palate. As Valentine’s Day approaches, stop in to see their quality Tea Forte gift sets for that special someone.
To learn more about The Purpose Center, visit purpose-center.org. To book overnight stays, visit airbnb.com/h/purpose-executive-suites.
L & K Carpet One, 129 N. Second Ave., offers the hottest new products that are trending in home design whether it's engineered hardwood, tile, cork, luxury vinyl, residential indoor or outdoor lighting, furniture of the highest quality, home decor and incredible wall art. Let Jared and his amazing staff help you create that next new look for your home.
Blades Salon & Spa, 200 S. Main St., Suite B, inside Station Square, is a full-service salon offering a variety of hair, skin and nail services from knowledgeable and talented hair stylists, nail techs and estheticians. They are here to help you look and feel your best! Call 208-234-1111 to schedule your appointment today.
Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G., is a center for theater performance, production, education, training and experimentation. By presenting both classical and new theater work, OTAS showcases quality theater arts that strengthen and challenge both the artist and the audience. Old Town Actors Studio's mission is to highlight theater that challenges and unites varying ideologies, diversities and cultures to create an intimate experience between artists and southeastern Idaho audiences. Be sure to check out their next show “Boston Marriage.” Opening night is Jan. 27! Ticket information is available on their Facebook page.
Main Street Mercantile and Antiques,134 N. Main St., has three floors filled with a selection of vintage items, home decor, collectibles, jewelry, art, signs, tools and much more! Stop in and do some shopping today!
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting a "New Year, New Wines" wine tasting on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for five pours with special pricing on wine by the bottle or glass on the night of the event. Hosted by Kathy Standley of BRJ Distributors. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ'!
The Odyssey Bar, 250 E. Center St. invites you in to relax and unwind. They offer classics like darts and pool, and they also have an indoor golf simulator! Stop in this week to learn more and schedule a tee time.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., is the perfect place to try savory Greek cuisine. They strive to provide high quality food made to perfection. Stop in today and experience their unmatched service and delicious food.
Taste of India & Nepal, 330 N. Main St., is a family-owned restaurant that has proudly served authentic Indian and Nepalese cuisine in the Pocatello area for several years. They take pride in their Nepalese culture and that inspires them to create and share such wonderful dishes with their customers. Stop in today and enjoy a delicious meal!
Upcoming events
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2023 Idaho Bridal Fair on Saturday, March 4. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At 1 p.m. enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future. Vendor registration is also open. Booth space and vendor information is available at www.idahobridalfair.com
Tickets are now available for the 12th annual Gate City Brewfest returning to Pocatello on Saturday, March 11. From 1 to 6 p.m. brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. To purchase tickets, please visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com .
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
Shopping, dining and entertainment specials this week include:
Tuesday, Jan. 17
$1 off Gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant, all day long.
Lunch special at Villano’s Italian, Monday through Friday get a slice of pepperoni pizza and a bottle of soda for $6.88. Family friendly and kids are welcome! Villano’s Italian now open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 10 p.m. on Fridays and 11 p.m. on Saturdays.
Taco Tuesday at The Union Taproom with $3 tacos and $3 margaritas, 11 a.m. to close.
Star Route Brewery features Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m., with Mug Club specials all day.
Services by Alethea. Reiki Massage Therapy from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sound Healing Chakra Clearing and Balancing Meditation with Talia, 5-6 p.m. at MIP Life Designs.
Wine Tasting at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 5 p.m.
Social Event: Science Trivia at Jim Dandy Brewing starting at 6 p.m.
Taco Tuesday at the Elks Lodge starting at 6 p.m., live music by Jud Erickson from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Advanced Techniques for Furnishings class at The Elwen Cottage starting at 6 p.m.
Taco Tuesday at El Herradero with $1.50 tacos, $2.50 beer and $3.50 house margaritas.
2 Tacos for $2 at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Mini & Me Yoga Class: Animals (AM Session) at Kellie Wild Wellness starting at 10 a.m.
ISU Bengal Student Discounts and Loyalty Cards at Main Steam Coffee & Desserts.
20 percent discount, on Bengal Wednesday and every day, on drinks and food at Gate City Coffee for all ISU students, faculty and alumni.
10 percent off all ISU gear, hats, shirts, hoodies and more at The Orange and Black Store.
15 percent off for ISU employees and 10 percent off for ISU students at The Yellowstone Restaurant.
15 percent off for ISU employees and 10 percent off for ISU students at 313 Whiskey Bar. Whiskey Flight Night begins at 4 p.m.
Star Route Brewery offers BOGO pints on select beers all day, Happy Hour and Mug Club specials 3 to 6 p.m.
Mini & Me Yoga Class: Animals (PM Session) at Kellie Wild Wellness starting at 4 p.m.
Pendulum Creation and Connection Class w/Paula $20 at MIP Life Designs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Open at 11 a.m. with 15 percent off for ISU employees and 10 percent off for ISU students, with ID, along with DJ Trivia at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m.
10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, at Off the Rails Brewing.
Live music at the First National Bar with Best by Yesterday starting at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
$1 off Gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant, all day long.
$.99 Chicken Wings at The Union Taproom 11 a.m. to close.
Flight Night with $1 off flights at Off the Rails Brewing.
Services by Alethea. Reiki Massage Therapy, Sound Healing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Services by Danielle: Oracle readings 30 mins/$30, Reiki 45 min/$50 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Foot Detox Bath w/Carey $25 from noon to 4 p.m., The Empaths Journey with Cathy, 5-6 p.m. at MIP Life Designs.
Acupuncture Drop-in Clinic at Station Square starting at 4 p.m.
New Year, New Wines Wine Tasting at Barricade starting at 5:30 p.m.
Valentine Gnome Workshop at Elwen Cottage, 6:30pm.
Corn Hole Tournament at the Elks Lodge starting at 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Station Square at 7 p.m.
Live music at the First National Bar with Spike Coggins starting at 8:30 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday Specials at Oasis Sports Bar from 7 to 9 p.m.
Karaoke at the Oasis Sports Bar starting at 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Services by Alethea. Reiki Massage Therapy, Sound Healing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Healers Connect w/Sabrina Connect with other like-minded Healers $15 from 4-6 p.m. at MIP Life Designs.
Free Fry Friday, a free small order of fries with any sandwich ordered before 3 p.m., at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
Light Up Needle Felting class at Poky Kidz Art starting at 5 p.m.
Bingo Night at the Elks Lodge starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Union Taproom opens at 11 a.m. for lunch, Open Mic Night begins at 7 p.m.
Six Day Burn live in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing starting at 8 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Gate City Coffee opens 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters inside Dude’s Market opens 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Intuitive Art Class: Intention Jewelry at Kellie Wild Wellness starting at 10 a.m.
Finding God Class w/Paula. $20 (Session 2, registration closes tonight) from 10-11:30 a.m., Shamanic Journey and individual sessions with Shaman Larry Crockett $30 starting at noon at MIP Life Designs.
Tarot Readers and Aura Camera every Saturday morning at Enchantments from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Family Glass Pendants class at Poky Kidz Art starting at 10:30 a.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas for $13 and evening live music.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar every Saturday.
The Union Taproom open for lunch at 11 a.m., evening live music.
First Annual Beer Poke Fest at Zoo Idaho. Partnering with Off the Rails Brewing from 1 to 4 p.m.
Reading Time with the Queens at the Marshall Public Library starting at 1:30 p.m.
Six Day Burn live at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 8-10:30 p.m.
DJ Bingo at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 7 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Gate City Coffee is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to Noon.
Sunday Brunch is served at The Yellowstone Restaurant between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Sunday.
Palate Street Bistro is open at Jim Dandy Brewing every Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Untamed Art at Zoo Idaho. Partnering with Murphy’s Charcuterie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas $13.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Star Route Brewery and Villano’s Italian are open on Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. with all day Happy Hour and Mug Club specials and the Sunday NFL Ticket!
Yin Yoga at Mind Your Body, 3 to 4:15 p.m.
Every Sunday daily menu and drink specials at the Oasis Sports Bar with the NFL Sunday Ticket.
Monday, Jan. 23
Star Route Brewery features Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. with Mug Club specials all day.
It's $5 Burger Monday at The Union Taproom 11 a.m. to close.
Modern Acupuncture at Station Square, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Monday Yoga Class at Mind Your Body beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Darts Night at the Elks Lodge from 6 p.m. to close.
League and after League specials at the Oasis Sports Bar.
Happy Hour at First National Bar Monday through Sunday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and daily lunch specials.
6 Week Fusion Belly Dance Class at Discovery Dance School starting at 7 p.m.
We would love to see you Downtown shopping and dining this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
