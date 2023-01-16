Stephanie Palagi

The Purpose Center, 224 N. Main St., Pocatello’s premier multi-purpose entertaining space, invites you to come experience the amenities of this newly renovated building, complete with event space, overnight accommodations and a tea shop on site.

The Purpose Center event space is available and ready to host your next event. The space is perfect for a beautiful wedding, engaging fundraiser dinner or business meeting. For overnight guests, the fifth floor offers Executive Suites listed on Airbnb for your family, friends or clients coming to the area.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

