Maag Prescription & Medical Supply is celebrating 72 years and will be hosting their annual Customer Appreciation BBQ, this Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by for hot dogs with all of the toppings and cold beverages!
Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years! Each week Suzi and her amazing staff are giving away awesome prizes as well as offering special promotions all leading up to their grand prize drawing and celebration. Stop in to learn more about how to win weekly prizes and the two grand prizes, a front load washer and dryer set and a queen mattress set.
Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by New Day Products & Resources and The Orange & Black Store. Whiskey Hangover will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Angel’s Tacos and Nel’s Bi-Lo Market will have delicious food available. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun, every Wednesday, all summer long at the Downtown Pavilion.
Shopping features this week include:
Deckadence Board Shoppe at 326 W. Center St. has what you are looking for to get back-to-school! Deckadence has stocked up and is offering great deals on tons of cool shirts, shoes, socks, and other must haves. Support a local business and make this your first stop for back-to-school shopping! This skate shop also offers a large selection of skateboards, longboards, snowboards, BMX Bikes, Pro trick scooters and more!
Cherub Capers (antiques and more!) located at 308 W. Center St., next to the United Way, will be starting fall hours beginning this week, because the owner is back in her classroom. The shop will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fridays 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
REstylez Thrift Boutique, Ruby Rose Boutique and Annie Hall’s Vintage Boutique, all three located at 816 S. First Ave., will be hosting a four-day End of Summer Yard Sale with great sale prices, just in time for back-to-school. Plan now to come shop this Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You don’t want to miss this huge sale!
Wild Things Car and Truck Accessories located at 128 S. Second Ave., is your complete bumper to bumper accessory store, for all of your truck and car needs. They offer a broad selection of camper shells, tonneau covers, hitches, bedliners, carpet kits, grill guards, nerf bars, towing mirrors, grilles, seat covers, UTV accessories and upholstery! Stop in today and let the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Wild Things customize your vehicle!
Molinelli's Jewelers located at 126 N. Main St. is "where Idaho goes to propose!" Established in 1903, Molinelli's Jewelers is Idaho's oldest jewelry store to maintain its original company name. With a great sense of responsibility, they continue the tradition of trust and excellence that has been so well established by the three generations preceding them. Jewelry is an outward expression of inward feelings. It is their great privilege to assist you in choosing a lasting expression of your love to those you cherish with the quality they deserve; at a price you can afford.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with loads of fresh picked produce including tomatoes, onions, carrots, raspberries and squash, with live music beginning at 9:30 a.m. Be sure to check out details for the upcoming Salsa Contest scheduled for Aug. 27. Enter your custom-made salsa created from fresh produce purchased at the farmers market and win cash prizes!
Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their Summer 2022 Flash Book Sale on Saturday. Hardcover and paperback books along with specialty items will be available at the library’s rear plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 208-232-1263.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week! Arepas Factory is open for breakfast, lunch and beverages.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Villano's Italian, located inside Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., is now open for lunch Thursday through Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. You can now once again enjoy delicious Villano dishes for lunch, too.
Vendor registration is now open for this year's Welcome Back Orange & Black coming up on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Visit our website at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com/activities to view the agreement. Help us welcome back our ISU Bengals and promote your business in one exciting afternoon!.
For more information about shopping and dining specials, additional events, live music, art workshops and all of the excitement happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.