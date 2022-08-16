Stephanie Palagi

Maag Prescription & Medical Supply is celebrating 72 years and will be hosting their annual Customer Appreciation BBQ, this Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by for hot dogs with all of the toppings and cold beverages!

Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years! Each week Suzi and her amazing staff are giving away awesome prizes as well as offering special promotions all leading up to their grand prize drawing and celebration. Stop in to learn more about how to win weekly prizes and the two grand prizes, a front load washer and dryer set and a queen mattress set.

