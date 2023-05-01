ISU Graduation is coming up on Saturday and Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 14. Beautiful jewelry, custom painted furniture, handmade scarves, lotions and soaps, antiques, bikes, fly poles, gift cards and more! You will definitely find the perfect gift in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come shop this week! You will not be disappointed!
The April First Friday Art Walk will take place on Friday from 5-8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. This month’s event guide will be available on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com on Thursday and in Friday’s Idaho State Journal.
Relight the Night invites everyone to join us for our inaugural Historic Neon Walking Tour this Friday at 8 p.m. Beginning at the Chief Theater Neon Sign on North Main Street, the 1.6 mile tour will be guided by Randy Dixon, Relight the Night committee chair. You will walk past 22 historic signs throughout the Downtown area. There is no charge to join the walk. All participants will receive a copy of the brand new walking tour brochure and instructions on how to experience the walk via a mobile device. PBS will be in Pocatello documenting the tour. Historic Downtown Pocatello has gained national notoriety since the Chief Theater Neon Sign came back to life on Nov. 29, 2013. Our collection of restored historic neon has made us a tourist destination. Please join us for this memorable event. As long as our historic neon signs shine brightly every night, the history that surrounds them can never be forgotten.
The Stump, 508 N. Main St. will be opening for the season on Friday. They will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. with Loryn Troyer playing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Stump food truck will be serving all night. At 6 p.m. they will be doing the Old Town. New Roots. raffle drawing to give away a Wii, Xbox 360 and Playstation 3. Tickets for that raffle can be purchased for $1 a piece at the shop this week. The Stump is pet-friendly and family-friendly.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market opens for the season on Saturday! The market will be open every Saturday through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through the month of May, the market will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library on South Garfield Avenue. Please plan to come shop fresh and shop local at the farmers market!
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be opening an hour earlier beginning this Saturday. The market is now open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
The Valentine Ballroom, 100 S. Arthur Ave., will be hosting their Spring Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in to shop through handmade items from 30 vendors. There is no cost to enter the market and you’ll love the variety!
Manic Mechanic, 450 N. Main St., reminds you it’s time to get your vehicle ready for the warmer months ahead. Check tire pressure, air conditioning, battery and coolant levels. Call to schedule your spring check over today, 208-840-1663.
Vintage Vinyl, 102 N. Main St., has a wonderful selection of new and used vinyl and so much more. They always offer 25 percent off most used vinyl. Stop in today and shop.
If you haven't been in Cherub Capers lately, stop in and see their vintage antiques with a twist- from antique photos to yard décor. Open this week with extended hours from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. They are located at 308 W. Center St. between the United Way and Gate City Coffee.
Who's ready for breakfast? Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., now serves breakfast sandwiches! Your choice of sausage, bacon or ham with cheddar, American, pepperjack, or swiss cheese, served on a flaky croissant roll!
KATZ Weddings & Formal Wear is now open at 150 S. Main St. To celebrate their move, they have expanded their inventory with "seen on the Red Carpets" beautiful gowns at home town prices. KATZ also offers in store tuxedos starting at $130. Stop in or call 208-226-4834 for more information.
Lonely hearts rekindle love in “Do You Turn Somersaults?” by Alekseĭ Arbuzov at Old Town Actors Studio. This encore production is directed by Erin Baker and features the talents of Richard Baker and Michelle Middlestet. The play continues on May 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. For further information and to make reservations, go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Historic Downtown Pocatello features free parking in six public parking lots for your convenience. Remember, on-street parking has a two-hour limit. Be sure to park in one of the public parking lots to enjoy a longer visit. For a map indicating free public parking, visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Upcoming events:
Opening day for the Pocatello Food Truck Round Up will be Monday, May 8, at 4 p.m. New and returning trucks will be serving from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September. Through the month of May, the trucks will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library.
Visit the six Pocatello’s Retold Antique Shops on Saturday, May 13, and receive a free heirloom necklace and one charm at each shop. Additional charms will be available for purchase along with ideas for the perfect Mother’s Day gifts. Shopping local for Mother’s Day has never been better! Pocatello's Retold Antique Shops include: Kanda’s & Company at 159 S. Main St., Cherub Creations at 308 W. Center St., Reflections at 435 W. Center St., Suite B, Vain & Vintage at 149 N. Main St., Elwen Cottage at 334 N. Main St., Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie at 658 N. Main St.
Healthy City, USA, is turning 1! Let’s help them celebrate by running or walking a free 5K on Saturday, May 13! Families and participants of all ages are welcome. And don’t forget to bring your furry friend to join you! The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the start/finish point will be at Lookout Point (435 W Center St.) followed by a One-Year Anniversary Celebration with health-related vendors along with farmers market vendors! The 5K is free to everyone; however, if you feel so inclined, feel free to make a donation to the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, which strives toward the Healthy City, USA, mission by making a network of paved bicycle and pedestrian trails throughout the greater Pocatello/Chubbuck area. Visit tinyurl.com/mv4fwk56 for registration information.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting of Lookout Point has been scheduled for Friday, June 2! Plan to join Lookout Credit Union, Historic Downtown Pocatello, the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon and evening full of family fun from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, food, giveaways, vendors, drawings, lawn games, a photo booth and more! Mark your calendars now and plan to help us to celebrate this beautiful new addition to downtown Pocatello.
The Bannock Civitan Club has announced this summer’s 20th Year Revive @ 5 Celebration will begin on Wednesday, June 7. Every Wednesday all summer long enjoy live music with food, cold beverages, ice cream, the Wednesday Farmers Market and more from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point. The season will run through the end of August and the calendar is available at www.historicdowntownpocatello and on the Revive @ 5 Facebook page.
So much to see and do downtown! Thank you for enjoying local and supporting local, today and everyday!
