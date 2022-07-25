Thank you to Lookout Credit Union, the city of Pocatello, Myers Anderson Architects, the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Chiefs, Starr Corp., and all those that came out last week for the groundbreaking of Lookout Point! It was an exciting morning for Historic Downtown Pocatello. There is a tremendous amount of work ahead. We are definitely looking forward to the official ribbon cutting and opening in April 2023!
Thank you to the Bengal Bridge students from Idaho State University who came Downtown last week for a service project. A hundred students, in just a little over an hour, did an amazing amount of work in our public spaces and landscape areas. Roar Bengals Roar!
Thank you to the American Solar Challenge teams, crews and staff for choosing to visit Historic Downtown Pocatello on July 15 and 16. Thank you to the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Chiefs, Intermountain Gas Company, McDonalds, the City of Pocatello, Portneuf Resource Council, Portneuf Valley Boys and Girls Club, and the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market for helping us welcome and host the American Solar Challenge and the National Park Service! Thank you to event coordinator Tabatha Butler! It was an amazing experience for our community!
Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years! Each week Suzi and her amazing staff are giving away awesome prizes as well as offering special promotions all leading up to their grand prize drawing and celebration. Stop in to learn more about how to win weekly prizes and the two grand prizes: a front load washer and dryer set and a queen mattress set.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., features a retro arcade experience in a "grown up" way! Enjoy playing PacMan, Asteroids, and pinball all while drinking a beer, a glass of wine, or an energy drink! If you haven’t checked them out yet, stop in this week for an adult slushie or on Sunday for brunch. Barricade is teaming up with ChubbyZ' to host a bottomless mimosa brunch on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Specials on 10 Barrel and Cutwater Bloody Marys as well. Eat, drink, and play some games this week at Barricade!
Huddlle Device Repair located at 312 W. Center St. is an electronic device repair shop that can fix anything from phones, computers, video game consoles, soldering and more. Stop in today and let their expert look at your device and get it running like new again! They recently moved offices, so look for them towards the back of the building.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has been your locally owned, independent pharmacy for over 71 years! Maag Prescription & Medical Supply offers a full line of pharmacy products, compounds, first aid, oxygen, compression socks, and so much more! Always free delivery. They accept all insurance plans, with the same co-pays as the big box stores. Stop in and let Greg, Kathy and their staff help you get and stay healthy!
Mark your calendars! Maag’s Yearly Customer Appreciation BBQ is Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. While visiting, be sure to check out the brand-new mural on the east side of the building, created and painted by artists Paula TopSky Houtz, her daughter Taysia, Jon Hanley and Heidi Yerbich. “Mother and Sisters,” is a beautiful new piece of Downtown public art.
MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur Ave., has a week full of workshops planned. Visit them on Facebook for additional information and details on how to register.
Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by Denny's Wrecker Service. The Aaron Ball Band will be live on stage from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PoDogs and Mama Inez will have delicious food available. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun, every Wednesday, all summer long at the Downtown Pavilion.
On Saturday, the “Creative Kids” workshop at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids will have the opportunity to make a mandala stone and photo holder made from everyday objects. This event is intended as a family activity, so parents please plan to stay with your kids. This workshop is free. Please pre-register by calling 208-232-9270.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with loads of freshly picked produce including tomatoes, onions, carrots, raspberries and squash. The Angel Tones will be performing beginning at 9:30 a.m. Don’t forget the Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market!
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week! Arepas Factory is open for breakfast, lunch and beverages.
For more information about shopping and dining specials, additional events, live music, art workshops and all of the excitement happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
We would love to see you shopping, dining and enjoying your Downtown this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.