Stephanie Palagi

Thank you to Lookout Credit Union, the city of Pocatello, Myers Anderson Architects, the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Chiefs, Starr Corp., and all those that came out last week for the groundbreaking of Lookout Point! It was an exciting morning for Historic Downtown Pocatello. There is a tremendous amount of work ahead. We are definitely looking forward to the official ribbon cutting and opening in April 2023!

Thank you to the Bengal Bridge students from Idaho State University who came Downtown last week for a service project. A hundred students, in just a little over an hour, did an amazing amount of work in our public spaces and landscape areas. Roar Bengals Roar!