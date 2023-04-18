Join us for an exciting week in Historic Downtown Pocatello!
Pocatello Running Company, 328 W. Clark St., has a wonderful inventory of new running shoes. Now is a great time for a custom fit, brand new pair of running shoes to enjoy this Spring.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine in, take out or delivery. Be sure to check out their Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
Moon Beams Boutique & Tattoo, inside the Valentine Building at 100 S. Arthur Ave, Suite 204, is offering two tiny fine line tattoos for $60, now through April 29.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., has a huge selection of hardwood, carpet and waterproof luxury vinyl flooring. Now is the perfect time for new flooring in your home. Family owned and operated, Pocatello Flooring is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge will be hosting their weekly Wine Tasting on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a delicious selection of wines while you enjoy appetizers and a custom prepared meal.
Have you tried a Sushi Platter at Sumisu? Featuring their signature Tiny Dancer, Yellowstone, Portneuf, Dynamite Shrimp and California Rolls, the Sushi Platter is a must try! Award winning! Always the freshest and always delicious at Sumisu Asian Fusion and Sushi, 309 E. Center St.
East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., has new bikes arriving daily. Kid size and adult bikes along with all of the accessories and maintenance supplies you need.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., invites you in to enjoy a delicious meal! Open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Make your reservation at brick243.com or walk-in and grab a table!
MIP Metaphysical Store & More, 147 S. Arthur Ave., has a week full of workshops planned. Visit them on Facebook for additional information and details on how to register.
Lonely hearts rekindle love in “Do You Turn Somersaults?” by Alekseĭ Arbuzov at Old Town Actors Studio. This encore production is directed by Erin Baker and features the talents of Richard Baker and Michelle Middlestet. The play opens April 21 and runs April 22, 28, 29, May 1, 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. For further information and to make reservations go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting a "Rock Out" wine tasting on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wear your favorite concert T-shirt! $12 for 5 pours with special pricing on wine by the glass or bottle on the night of the tasting. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ'! Hosted by Kathy Standley of BRJ Distributors.
Westside Players, 1009 S. 2nd Ave., invites you to come enjoy “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” The performance dates include April 21, 22, 28 and 29. Visit www.westsideplayers.com for ticket information.
If you haven't been in Cherub Capers lately, stop in to see their vintage antiques with a twist. Open extended hours on Thursdays 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
Historic Downtown Pocatello features free parking in six public parking lots for your convenience. Park and enjoy your visit, for as long as you’d like with unlimited, daytime, free parking! Please remember, on-street parking has a two-hour limit. Be sure to park in one of the public parking lots to enjoy a longer visit. For a map indicating free public parking, visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Upcoming events:
Opening day for the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be Saturday, May 6 at 9 a.m. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, applications are available at www.pvfm.info. The market will be open every Saturday through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through the month of May, the market will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library on South Garfield Ave.
Opening day for the Pocatello Food Truck Round Up will be Monday, May 8 at 4 p.m. New and returning trucks will be serving from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Monday through September. Through the month of May, the trucks will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting of Lookout Point has been scheduled for Friday, June 2! Plan to join Lookout Credit Union, Historic Downtown Pocatello, the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon and evening full of family fun from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, food, giveaways, vendors, drawings, lawn games, a photo booth and more! Mark your calendars now and plan to help us to celebrate this beautiful new addition to downtown Pocatello.
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.