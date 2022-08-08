Welcome Elements For Happiness, now open at 150 S. Main St., Suite C, inside the Kress Building. This cute new shop features an eclectic collection of ceramics, home décor, pottery, crystals, sage, incense and more! Be sure to stop in and welcome Ricky to our neighborhood.
Welcome to The Stump, now open at 510 N. Main St. Plan now to come enjoy this fun new live music, game time and food truck venue! They have daily events and activities, just visit them on Facebook for details. Welcome Matt and Ahni to our neighborhood.
Happy fourth anniversary to Poky Dot Boutique, now located inside Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St. Sue, Kim and their staff would love to have you stop in and shop this week and see their new space.
Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years! Each week Suzi and her amazing staff are giving away awesome prizes as well as offering special promotions all leading up to their grand prize drawing and celebration. Stop in to learn more about how to win weekly prizes and the two grand prizes: a front-load washer and dryer set and a queen mattress set!
Plan now to come enjoy the first Molinelli's Downtown Block Party this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. Gas, Food & Lodging will be live on stage! Food, beverages, giveaways, a raffle and more all on the 100 block of North Main Street
Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by the Bannock Civitan Club and Historic Downtown Pocatello. Justin Jones will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Mighty Dawgs and Thanks A Brunch will have delicious food available. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun, every Wednesday, all summer long at the Downtown Pavilion.
Shopping features this week include:
Pocatello Running Company located at 328 W. Clark St. The area’s only specialty running store! They are conveniently located within proximity and easy access to both the Portneuf Greenway and the City Creek Trail System. Pocatello Running Company welcomes runners and walkers of all abilities, and they pride themselves in helping people improve their experience; whether that’s setting a new personal record or taking the first steps to a healthier lifestyle! You will love their shoe fitting process. They have an incredible selection of industry leading brands and shoe choices, to ensure you find the perfect fit! Running shoes aren’t the only items you will find here, be sure to check out all your favorite nutrition products, hydration gear, and any other accessories you may need.
East Fork Bikes located at 346 N. Main St., is a full-service bike and ski shop that provides repairs, servicing, part sales and has a diverse selection of mountain bikes, road bikes, kids’ bikes, BMX, snowboards and skis. Stop in today and let this veteran-owned business get you set up with the equipment you need to start your next outdoor adventure.
Snake River Fly located at 257 N. Main St. This fishing shop has a huge assortment of everything an angler needs; whether you’re an experienced fisherman or a first timer! You will find fly-tying supplies, pre-made flies, gear, apparel and much more. The staff is extremely knowledgeable and is excited to help you prepare for your next fishing adventure! If you’re looking to improve your skills or learn to tie flies, then be sure to check out their Facebook/Instagram: snakeriverfly and their YouTube: Snake River Fly. They also have a website, snakeriverfly.com, with an online store, fishing reports and much more.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with loads of fresh-picked produce including tomatoes, onions, carrots, raspberries and squash. Live music beginning at 9:30 a.m. Don’t forget the farmers market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week! Arepas Factory is open for breakfast, lunch and beverages.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Upcoming events:
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply Annual Customer Appreciation BBQ, Friday August 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vendor registration is now open for this year's Welcome Back Orange & Black coming up on Monday, August 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. Visit our website at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com/activities to view the agreement. Help us welcome back our ISU Bengals and promote your business in one exciting afternoon!
For more information about shopping and dining specials, additional events, live music, art workshops and all of the excitement happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
We would love to see you shopping, dining and enjoying your Downtown this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.