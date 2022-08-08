Stephanie Palagi

Stephanie Palagi

Welcome Elements For Happiness, now open at 150 S. Main St., Suite C, inside the Kress Building. This cute new shop features an eclectic collection of ceramics, home décor, pottery, crystals, sage, incense and more! Be sure to stop in and welcome Ricky to our neighborhood.

Welcome to The Stump, now open at 510 N. Main St. Plan now to come enjoy this fun new live music, game time and food truck venue! They have daily events and activities, just visit them on Facebook for details. Welcome Matt and Ahni to our neighborhood.