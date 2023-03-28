Thank you, Glean Coffee Roasters! Their goal to raise $550 for one of our new flower pots at Lookout Point has been achieved! Glean Coffee was founded with a mission to roast delicious coffee and make a true and tangible impact in our community through local giving campaigns. Gleanings from every bag of beans or cup of coffee are gathered with a purpose. Thank you, Glean Coffee Roasters, and our community for loving your neighbors with every visit!
Happy 20th anniversary to the First National Bar! To celebrate, they will be hosting an April Fool’s Party on Saturday with lunch and dinner specials, drink specials and more. Check out their Facebook page for details. Don’t forget, the First National has daily menu specials, live music on most Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and Happy Hour specials every day from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Welcome, Grandma’s Pantry General Store, now open inside Station Square in Suite F. Grandma’s Pantry serves delicious soups and sandwiches at their “Little Nook” also inside Station Square. In their new General Store, they will feature vendors including Atomic Chips, Mandy’s Candy, The Popcorn Shop, Grannies Goodies, Home Heart Bakery and of course, their very own famous jams and jellies. Be sure to stop in this week. They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and until 10 p.m. on Thursdays.
Sumisu Asian Fusion and Sushi, 309 E. Center St., has announced new lower lunch prices. Their amazing menu stays the same, now with lower prices. Sumisu is open for lunch Monday thru Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner is served 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 p.m. on Saturdays.
If you haven't been in Cherub Capers lately, stop by to see their beautiful Spring and Garden Decor! Open Thursday 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They are located at 308 W. Center St. between the United Way and Gate City Coffee.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., invites you to take a look at their options for yoga, pilates, ballroom dancing, adult tap and more. They offer options that are convenient for your needs including in-person classes, Zoom and online memberships. Now is a great time to give their quality teaching a try. Private and semi-private instruction is also available. Please contact Lori Head at 208-251-2047 for additional information.
Star Route Brewery, 218 S. Main St., is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner serving Villano’s Pizza. Daily lunch specials, drink specials and pizza specials. They host Happy Hour Monday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. and all day on Sunday. On Thursday, trivia is back from 7 to 9 p.m. along with pizza and beer specials. Enjoy live music featuring Layne Bowen on Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander, will be hosting a Pint Night on Wednesday to help support the Pocatello Free Clinic. The clinic has been providing free medical and dental care to those in need since 1971. Jim Dandy will be donating 10 percent of their daily sales, and they will host a raffle where 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Pocatello Free Clinic. Plan to enjoy a night of beer, food by Palate Street Bistro from 4 to 9 p.m., and fun to help support a great local nonprofit!
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Grandma’s Pantry “The Little Nook” will be open serving delicious menu items.
Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their Spring Book Sale on Friday and Saturday. Hardcover and paperback books along with specialty items will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, contact the library at 208-232-1263.
The Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., will be offering a Wildlife Watercolor Workshop by Gene Sherman titled “Under the Tuscan Sun” on Saturday. The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will focus on old window boxes and old doors from Italy and Spain. Registration is $65 for members or $75 for non-members. Please contact the Pocatello Art Center at 208-232-0970 for more information and to register.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week! Grandma’s Pantry “The Little Nook” is open for breakfast, lunch and beverages.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will host a vendor’s meeting on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at their new location inside the Downtown Center at 435 W. Center St. Current vendors and those interested in becoming a market vendor are invited to attend. Opening day for the market will be Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m. at Lookout Point.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Historic Downtown Pocatello features free parking in six public parking lots for your convenience. Park and enjoy your visit, for as long as you’d like with unlimited, daytime, free parking! Please remember, on-street parking has a two-hour limit. Be sure to park in one of the public parking lots to enjoy a longer visit. For a map indicating free public parking, visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Upcoming events:
The April First Friday Art Walk will take place on April 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting of Lookout Point has been scheduled for Friday, May 5! Plan to join Lookout Credit Union, Historic Downtown Pocatello, the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon full of family fun from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be live music, food, giveaways, vendors, drawings, lawn games, a photo booth and more! Mark your calendars now and plan to help us to celebrate this beautiful new addition to Downtown Pocatello.
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
Shopping, dining and entertainment specials this week include:
Bengal Wednesday, March 29
ISU Bengal Student Discounts and Loyalty Cards at Main Steam Coffee and Desserts.
20 percent discount, on Bengal Wednesday and every day, on drinks and food at Gate City Coffee for all ISU students, faculty, and alumni.
10 percent off all ISU gear, hats, shirts, hoodies and more at The Orange and Black Store.
Bengal Wednesday every Wednesday for lunch at The Union Taproom or The Yellowstone Restaurant, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., show your Bengal ID and receive 25 percent off your order.
Star Route Brewery offers BOGO pints on select pints all day, Happy Hour 3 to 6 p.m.
DJ Trivia at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m.
10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, at Off the Rails Brewing.
Pint Night at Jim Dandy Brewing, 10 percent of sales plus raffle proceeds go to Pocatello Free Clinic.
Oasis Sports Bar Whiskey Wednesday, $1 off whiskey, 9 p.m. to close.
Live music at the First National Bar with Spike Coggins, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
Club Charley's Happy Hour, every Wednesday 10 p.m. to midnight, $1 drafts.
Thursday, March 30
6 for $6 Chicken Wings at The Union Taproom, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Flight Night with $1 off flights at Off the Rails Brewing.
MIP Metaphysical Store & More - Services by Alethea: Reiki massage therapy, womb healing and sound healing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Text 208-881-2829 to schedule. The Empaths Journey with Cathy, 5 to 6 p.m.
Acupuncture Drop-in Clinic at Station Square, 4 p.m.
Star Route Brewery features Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Trivia is back from 7 to 9 p.m.
Corn Hole Tournament at the Elks Lodge starting at 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Station Square at 7 p.m.
Country Night at The Office Bar & Grill, every Thursday 7 to 11 p.m., swing dance instructor 7 to 9 p.m., drink specials throughout the evening.
Live music at the First National Bar featuring Aaron Golay, The Original Sin, 9 p.m. to midnight.
DJ Trivia at Club Charley’s, every Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday BOGO well drinks at Oasis Sports Bar 9 p.m. to close, dart tournament at 7:45 p.m. and 9-Ball Pool Tournament.
Karaoke at the Odyssey Bar starting at 9 p.m.
Friday, March 31
MIP Metaphysical Store & More - Services by Alethea: Reiki massage therapy, womb healing and sound healing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Text 208-881-2829 to schedule. Services by Kat. Reiki 30 mins/$33 & Oracle Readings $15/11 minutes from 1 to 6 p.m., book online www.mermaidvoyage.com
Star Route Brewery features Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m., and evening live music featuring Layne Bowen from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Fish Fry-Days at The Union Taproom, Fish & Chips, Fish Sandwich Basket or Fish Tacos for only $9.99. Opens at 11 a.m. Open Mic Night begins at 7 p.m.
Family Game Night at the Elks Lodge, doors open at 5 p.m., kitchen opens at 6 p.m.
Crush live in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 8 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Fire Friday at Oasis Sports Bar, $3 Fire Shots, Players Choice Pool Tournament.
Saturday, April 1
Gate City Coffee is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters inside Dude’s Market is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dude’s Public Market with Thanks a Brunch and vendors is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Round River Baking is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until sold out.
Purpose Tea is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crafters Market at Station Square is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tarot Readers and Aura Camera every Saturday morning at Enchantments, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar plus their 20th Anniversary Party!
Clay Sheep class at Poky Kidz Art, 11 a.m. Fused Easter Egg class at 1 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas for $13 and evening live music.
The Union Taproom opens for lunch at 11 a.m., evening live music by Sherrod Parkhouse starting at 8 p.m.
Star Route Brewery features Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m.
DJ Bingo at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 7 p.m.
Sweet Nickole in the Loft live at Portneuf Valley Brewing starting at 8 p.m.
$.50 off shots at Oasis Sports Bar, 9 p.m. to close and free pool all day and evening.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Sunday, April 2
Gate City Coffee is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Sunday Brunch is served at The Yellowstone Restaurant between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Sunday.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas $13.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Star Route Brewery & Villano’s Italian are open on Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. with all day Happy Hour & Mug Club specials.
Yin Yoga at Mind Your Body, 3 to 4:15 p.m.
Oasis Sports Bar Solo Cup Sunday, $1 domestic drafts in a Solo Cup with free pool all day and evening.
Thank you for loving your downtown, today and every day!
