Stephanie Palagi

Stephanie Palagi

Thank you, Glean Coffee Roasters! Their goal to raise $550 for one of our new flower pots at Lookout Point has been achieved! Glean Coffee was founded with a mission to roast delicious coffee and make a true and tangible impact in our community through local giving campaigns. Gleanings from every bag of beans or cup of coffee are gathered with a purpose. Thank you, Glean Coffee Roasters, and our community for loving your neighbors with every visit!

Happy 20th anniversary to the First National Bar! To celebrate, they will be hosting an April Fool’s Party on Saturday with lunch and dinner specials, drink specials and more. Check out their Facebook page for details. Don’t forget, the First National has daily menu specials, live music on most Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and Happy Hour specials every day from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.