IDAHO FALLS — The Hispanic Community Resource Fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the College of Eastern Idaho cafeteria, 1600 S. 25th E. in Idaho Falls.

This event is designed to help the community make meaningful connections to nonprofit and community-based service providers, such as the Eastern Idaho Community Action Agency, the Center for Hope, the Behavioral Health Crisis Center of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Legal Aid, local school districts and more. Spanish-speaking service providers will be on-site to answer questions and connect community members to resources. Raffle prizes and giveaway items will be available.

