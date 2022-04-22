POCATELLO — Hirning Buick GMC, in Pocatello, is pleased to announce its support of the new Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley. Kelly Hirning presented two checks at the dealership on Wednesday, totaling $10,000. Hirning stated: “We have several dealer friends that are very involved in Magic Valley Girls and Boys Club and are excited that we are finally getting one here. When you realize that 100 percent of this effort is focused on the well-being of children ages 6 to 18, it’s easy to see why. This program will literally change the lives of many of our area kids in a positive way.”
There are 30 Boys and Girls Clubs in Idaho providing a long list of programs and support, including after-school and summer physical activities, academic help, arts, health and wellness, workforce readiness, field trips and more.
There were even over 498,503 meals served to needy youth across Idaho in 2021.
Jean Haneke, committee chair for Portneuf Valley Boys & Girls Club, was on hand for the check presentation and elaborated about the new organization: “When Ruth Casabianca moved to our area to be near her grandchildren, she asked about our local B&G Club chapter. When Ruth was told we didn’t have one she asked the simple question, ‘Why not?’ In early 2021 Ruth, Kate Foranotto and I met with local officials to see if there was any interest in starting a club, and to our delight found a groundswell of support and optimism from everyone, school district administrators, business, and community leaders. This started the ball rolling.”
Hirning went on to say, “Now here’s the great news … every donation, including the one we made today, to Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley made before May 1, will be matched up to $200,000. The key takeaway here is … everyone interested needs to take action today.”
Your tax-deductible donation will be matched dollar for dollar. Go to the website at portneufbgc.com or send a check to P.O. box 4572, Pocatello, ID 83205.