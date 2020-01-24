POCATELLO — The first reading this year of the Both Sides of the Track open mic series will be Wednesday 7 p.m. at the Gate City Fine Art Gallery, 315 W. Center Street and features prose writer Jackie Johnson Maughan. It is free and open to the public.
Ms. Maughan will read from her essay about the "Summer of Love" in the Haight Ashbury, titled “Tripping with Osley”. Osley was the chemist who manufactured so much LSD upstairs from the Grateful Dead that it sifted through the floor to make dust in their kitchen.
She writes: “We lived in an abandoned Chevy by the Golden Gate Park Panhandle. We sneaked to use the filling station bathroom across the corner. We laid around the park and went to Hippie Hill with 1500 of our friends. We listened to bands like Big Brother and the Holding Company and really bad bands who could not turn their guitars. We spent hours and hours hunting down his dope connections. We ate fish and chips and loved each other for many days and many more. Yes–I can tell you how it all began, and how it all ended.”
Her publishing and professional credentials include women’s backcountry and fitness books, hiking Idaho with her husband Ralph Maughan, and a teaching and writing career at Idaho State University. She has written two novels, along with numerous essays and an early career in Seattle as a newspaper reporter and managing editor.
Both Sides of the Track, now in its third year, takes place on the last Wednesday of the month, same time, same place. The scheduled reader will have the microphone for 20 minutes. After a break, open microphone readers will have seven minutes each on a first-come, first signed-up basis. All readers must honor the time limit.
The principal organizers are Leslie Leek, short story writer and retired drama teacher at ISU; Parris Butler, artist and poet; and Will Peterson, owner of the Walrus and Carpenter Books, and the store's number is 208-233-0821.