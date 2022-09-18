Hip-hop music, Bigfoot, and the last horse races of the season are headlining events this week at the Bannock County Event Center.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 19, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on Sept. 21 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. Walk for as long as you like and get some Healthy City, USA, swag!
Join critics and believers alike at the BigFoot Rendezvous 2022, featuring different vendors, artists, music, stories, food and fun all in the spirit of one of our most illustrious legends, Bigfoot! The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Bannock County Event Center. Tickets to attend cost $25 per day or $40 for both days. Seating for the special guest speakers is limited. Tickets can be purchased at sasquatchprints.com.
Bring the family to the last horse races of the year, as Pocatello Downs returns to the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Gates open Saturday, Sept. 24, at noon, and the first race will run at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Food trucks and a beer booth will be available for concessions.
Can’t get enough team roping? Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. is hosting Super Saturday and Load ‘em’s Over 40 Finals this Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Event Center’s Indoor Arena. All ropers will be female or 40 years old and older. Books close at 10 a.m. and the first event will begin five minutes later. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Don’t miss hip-hop star Bryce Vine performing at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 23. His hit singles “Drew Barrymore” and “La La Land” blend rap, dance, electronic and pop to make a fun and modern sound that captures the radio waves. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and can be purchased at idahosummerconcertseries.com.
The concert series at the Amphitheatre will finish strong with two more stellar performances: band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30, and the iconic Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets to Candlebox can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com. Uncle Kracker tickets can be purchased on countryconcertseies.com.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Various businesses, agencies, and organizations contract with Bannock County to host events at these facilities, such as concerts, sporting events, private events, and more. These contracted agencies are responsible for providing all event-associated services, including ticket sales, security, promotion, etc. Bannock County is continually reviewing contracts with all agencies to ensure we are achieving our mission to be the gem of our community. For questions regarding how Bannock County leases the Event Center facilities, please call our office at 208-237-1340.