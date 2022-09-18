Pocatello Downs

Racing at Pocatello Downs on May 22, 2022.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Hip-hop music, Bigfoot, and the last horse races of the season are headlining events this week at the Bannock County Event Center.

The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 19, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.